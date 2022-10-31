Global Sales of Herbal Tea Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.1% and is Set to be Valued at US$ 7.3 bn During the Forecast Period of 2022-32 | Data Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative and fastest-growing market for herbal tea during the forecast period. Herbal Tea Is Catching On Globally. Herbal Tea Market has gained momentum in recent times because of the increase in awareness of nutritional food consumption and healthcare.

NEWARK, Del: , Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  The global herbal tea market is valued at US$ 3.7 Bn as of now and is expected to reach US$ 7.34 Bn by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2022 and 2032.

The present scenario is such that herbal tea is used as a natural substitute in medications (especially tisanes). Also, the end-consumers are preferring healthy flavor variants and beverages. It is derived from flowers, fruits, grasses, seeds, barks, nuts, dried leaves, and roots of several plants. Well-known herbal teas include peppermint tea, green tea, ginseng tea, chamomile tea, cinnamon tea, ginger tea, and likewise. Increasing obesity is another factor drawing end-consumers toward herbal tea. The WHO has certified that more than 30% of the adults aged 18 and above are overweight and over 13% are obese on global grounds.

Ask for In-depth Report Sample@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2513

Ready-to-drink (RTD) tea is being increasingly preferred. Along these lines, Teavana Holdings, Inc. has its unsweetened strawberry apple green craft iced tea, which is abreast with fruit flavor and lemongrass.

Coming to raw materials, green tea dominates the herbal tea market. This could be reasoned with the youth showing inclination towards green tea as it’s healthier. Harvard Medical School states that flavonoids are present in green tea, which do reduce LDL cholesterol breakdown, curtail blood clotting, and enhance blood vessel function. In all, protection could be rendered against cardiac ailments. Green tea also enables minuscule blockage of arteries.

Ginger herbal tea is second in line. It has been reported that consumption of ginger has shown enhancements in blood glucose levels, especially in people contracting NFLD (Nanoalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease). Those suffering from osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis have confirmed that anti-inflammatory properties of ginger tea have benefited them. Ginger does contain bioactive compounds, which works well with throat infections. Future Market Insights has walked through these nitty-gritties with insights in its latest market study entitled ‘Herbal Tea Market’.

Read Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/herbal-tea-market

Key Takeaways from Herbal Tea Market

  • North America holds a significant market share due to increase in workforce and, in turn, rise in demand for personal care products that are into incorporation of herbal tea as one of the natural ingredients.

  • The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow inadvertently in the near future due to massive intake of herbal tea in countries like China and India.

  • Europe is expected to go steady with the herbal tea market in the upcoming period. As per the European Commission, the UK holds the largest share in tea consumption. Germany, France, and Poland stand second, third, and fourth respectively. German Herbal and Fruit Tea Association (WKF) states that Germans consume more than 13 Bn of herbal tea every year.

  • “With advantages like overcoming lethargies and sound sleep, end-consumers are more into adoption of herbal tea and the trend is expected to take the herbal tea market by storm in the forecast period”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Competitive Landscape

  • Starbucks, of late, did present a series of 6 iced tea drinks are could be accessed only in Singapore. The types of these tea drinks include hibiscus, oolong, and black.

  • Waku, in April 2022, launched fundraising campaign (close to US$ 1.07 Mn) through an investment crowdfunding platform called ‘Republic’ for launching new products.

  • Opteamal, in July 2022, came up with a novel online store offering natural, organic teas designed for catalyzing wellness and weight loss. The flavors available include orange detox, golden milk, cherry hibiscus, chamomile lavender, and tropical turmeric.

Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-2513

What more with Herbal Tea market?

  • Future Market Insights offers an exclusive perspective and various real-time insights on the herbal tea market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

  • The research study is based on raw material type (black herbal tea, green herbal tea, and yellow herbal tea), by product type (herbal tea instant premixes, liquid herbal tea, powdered RTD herbal tea, and herbal tea syrup), by flavor type (lemongrass herbal tea, peppermint herbal tea, fruit herbal tea, hibiscus herbal tea, ginger herbal tea, and chamomile herbal tea), and by packaging tea (herbal tea can packaging, herbal tea carton packs, herbal tea bags, herbal tea paper pouches, and loose herbal tea).

  • With benefits like anti-aging properties and weight loss, the herbal tea market is bound to witness an astounding growth in the forecast period.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary
    1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

  3.2. Scenario Forecast

      3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

      3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

      3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

  3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

  3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

  3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

TO Continue TOC…

Download a complete TOC Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-2513

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Food and Beverage Domain:

Pesticide Detection Market overview: The global pesticide detection market expects a CAGR of 7.4% due to the growing demand during the forecast period. It is anticipated to be appraised at US$ 3,763.3 Mn by 2032, up from US$ 1,843 Mn in 2022.

Feed Flavors Market key trends: According to Future Market Insights research, during the projected forecast period, the Feed Flavor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1%. The market value projected to increase is from USD 2,912.9 Mn in 2022 to USD 4,790.2 Mn by 2032. The Feed Flavor market was valued at USD 2,768.9 Mn at the end of 2021 and is projected to exhibit Y-o-Y growth of 5.2% in 2022.

Iced Tea Market share: The iced tea market is likely to be valued at US$ 6,100 Million by 2022-end, and is projected to proliferate at a value CAGR of 6.4% across the forecast period ranging from 2022 to 2032.

Ready To Drink (RTD) Tea Market Review: The Ready-to-drink (RTD) Tea market is expected to reach a value of US$ 33.0 Bn in 2022. As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the overall market value is expected to reach US$ 70.5 Bn by 2032, rising at a CAGR of 7.9% for 2022-32.

Ready To Use Supplementary Food Market size: The market for ready-to-use supplementary food products is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 9.9% between 2022 and 2032, totaling around US$ 1,646.1 Million by the end of 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate,
200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark,
Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


Latest Stories

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Canada's roster for women's hockey Rivalry Series against U.S. loaded with gold

    CALGARY — Canada's roster for the first three games of its women's Rivalry Series against the U.S. features 16 players who won both Olympic and world hockey championship gold this year. Canada's 23-player lineup announced on Wednesday features veteran forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse as well as defender Jocelyne Larocque and goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens. The seven-game series opens Nov. 15 in Kelowna, B.C., followed two days later with Game 2 in Kamloops, B.C. The U.S.

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Hockey Canada signs on to Abuse-Free Sport following months of controversy

    CALGARY — Hockey Canada says it has become a full signatory to Abuse-Free Sport, the new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport in Canada. All complaints of abuse, discrimination and harassment at the national level will go directly to the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, a new federal agency. Hockey Canada's announcement Thursday came as the national sports organization scrambles to restore its reputation after a series of damning allegations led to intense

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • How the Raptors stymied Embiid, Harden en route to big win over 76ers

    The Raptors were able to shut down the Sixers superstars when it mattered most. Toronto's big dogs came to play, too.

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.

  • Will Pascal Siakam continue to get to the free-throw line?

    Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is getting in the paint and finding early paths to the free-throw line this season which has helped boost his points per game average. Full episode of Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discussing early trends is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • Atletico Ottawa supporters have high hopes for CPL Final

    As Atletico Ottawa prepares for its Sunday evening championship game against Forge FC, team supporters continue to express hope for what a Canadian Premier League championship would mean for soccer in this city in the years to come. The last time Ottawa came this close to a soccer championship, the team was called the Fury, the league was the North American Soccer League, and the result was a loss to the New York Cosmos, in New York. But this time around, the final will be played at 6 p.m. ET at

  • Trust, patience are required with OG Anunoby's scoring growth

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," the former Raptor explains the mental and physical hurdles a player goes through when they're attempting to take scoring leaps. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Jays outfielder George Springer undergoes surgery on right elbow to remove bone spur

    Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer has had a bone spur removed from his right elbow. The club announced on Thursday that the operation in Dallas was a success. The nagging injury in Springer's dominant arm bothered him for most of the season and limited his play. Despite this, he had a .267 batting average with 25 home runs, 76 runs batted in, 14 stolen bases and was named a nominee for the Silver Slugger award earlier Thursday. A Blue Jays spokesman says Springer is expected to make a

  • Kaiden Guhle a silver lining for Canadiens in rebuilding season

    This week's 10 Insights and Observations looks at redemption stories, the coaching career of John Tortorella, icing board passes and much more.

  • Erik Karlsson scores in OT, Sharks beat Maple Leafs 4-3

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson scored on a breakaway 57 seconds into overtime to give the San Jose Sharks a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night. Karlsson also had two assists as San Jose won at home for the first time this season, improving to 1-4. “It was nice the way it developed,” Karlsson said. "I just had to get going, trust Timo (Meier) that he would get the puck there, made up my mind fairly early and stuck to it and it went in, luckily.” Logan Couture had tw