Global Saffron Market to Set a High Potential Growth of USD 1.54 billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Fior Market Research LLP
·4 min read
Fior Market Research LLP
Fior Market Research LLP

Saffron Market by Form (Powder, Thread, Liquid), Application (Textile, Medicine, Cosmetics, Food), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027

Newark, NJ, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global saffron market is expected to grow from USD 0.88 billion in 2019 to USD 1.54 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2020-2027. Asia Pacific has the largest market share of saffron due to increased domestic demand and exports for natural ingredients. Due to the availability of land and raw materials, India produces a vast amount of saffron. The contributing factor for the growth of the market is an increased application of saffron in food and healthcare industry.

Get Free Sample Copy: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/418263/request-sample

Key players in the saffron market are Gohar Saffron, Iran Saffron Company, Tarvand Saffron Co, Flora Saffron, Rowhani Saffron Co., Saffron Business Co., Meher Saffron, Esfedan Trading Company and Royal Saffron. Key players are emphasizing more on packaging standards and quality of saffron due to an intense competition. Companies are also focusing on acquisitions, cost-effectiveness and integrating supply chain to maintain market share as well as consistency in sales.

The form segment includes powder, thread and liquid. Thread segment has the largest market share in the saffron market and is expected to show higher growth over the forecast period. Usage of saffron threads is high in food industry. Also, saffron threads are highly used in the healthcare sector due to its therapeutic benefits. Saffron threads are used to treat cough, cold and other minor health conditions. Hence, it is used in the herbal medicines. The application segment includes textile, medicine, cosmetics and food. Food segment has the largest market share in the saffron market and is expected to show the highest growth over the forecast period. Saffron is primarily used in the culinary industry as a flavouring agent, herb and spices. It is the best substitute for artificial additives. It also has nutritional values. Hence, It has a positive impact on driving the growth of the saffron market. Moreover, saffron has anti-depressant properties. It is also used to treat issues related to the nervous system. Hence, It is also beneficial in the medical sector.

The saffron market is driven by an increased preference for saffron over artificial flavourings and colourings, disposable income levels as well as enhanced standard of living. The demand for the saffron is rising as it has several therapeutic applications in the pharmaceutical industry. Saffron contains various antioxidants like ß-carotenes, lycopene and zeaxanthin. It acts as immune modulators. Increased population, enhanced standard of living and rapid development are driving the market. Increased demand for cleansers, fairness creams and anti-blemish creams are contributing factors to the growth of the market.

Read Complete Report with TOC: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/saffron-market-by-form-powder-thread-liquid-application-418263.html

About the report:

The global saffron market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

Request for Customization: https://www.fiormarkets.com/enquiry/request-customization/418263

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-201-465-4211
Email: sales@fiormarkets.com
Web: www.fiormarkets.com





To Read Top Industries Reports, Visit our Affiliated Website: https://www.marketquest.biz

Related Reports

Black Pepper Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/black-pepper-market-by-type-inorganic-organic-application-419728.html
Dairy Alternatives Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/dairy-alternatives-market-share-share-trends-analysis-419730.html
Rice Noodles Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/rice-noodles-market-by-product-stick-vermicelli-wide-419735.html
Whey Protein Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/whey-protein-market-share-trends-analysis-report-by-419560.html


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nugent-Hopkins scores twice, Oilers survive Smith's blunder to grab 3-1 series lead

    EDMONTON — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has suffered through plenty of heartache in the Alberta capital. The top pick at the 2011 draft missed the playoffs in seven of his first eight NHL seasons as the Edmonton Oilers repeatedly fumbled and bumbled their way through what must have felt like a never-ending rebuild. After a stunning turn of events midway through Tuesday's third period that could have heaped more pain on a once-proud franchise dreaming of a return to glory, its longest-serving player rose

  • Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning past Panthers 5-1 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Jordan Binnington embrassed himself with water-bottle toss

    Never one to shy from the limelight, St. Louis goaltender Jordan Binnington allegedly threw at water bottle at Nazem Kadri, while the Avalanche player was doing a television interview after Colorado's Game 3 victory,

  • Which star injury looms larger in the Avalanche-Blues series?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the implications after Samuel Girard and Jordan Binnington were injured in Game 3.

  • The Tampa Bay Lightning remain one step ahead

    The top-seeded Panthers and their historic offence were stymied by the Lightning in Round 2 as Tampa's masterclass in winning playoff hockey roles on.

  • An airline employee squared up with a CFL player and it did not go well

    A wild video has emerged of Calgary Stampeders receiver and ex-NFLer Brendan Langley brawling it out with a United Airlines employee.

  • Oilers overcome Mike Smith's brutal blunder in Game 4 victory vs. Flames

    After a humiliating gaffe from Mike Smith, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins quickly bailed out his netminder to lift the Oilers to a win in Game 4.

  • Oilers, Flames fans get engaged during Battle of Alberta playoff game

    The heated Battle of Alberta rivalry couldn't get in the way of true love.

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • French Open updates | Rune upsets Shapovalov in 1st round

    PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open tennis tournament (all times local): 1:20 p.m. Danish teenager Holger Rune upset 14th-seeded Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (4) in the first round of the French Open. The 19-year-old Rune won the BMW Open this month and was a semifinalist in Lyon last week. Shapovalov fought back in the third set to force a tiebreaker but fell behind 3-1 and couldn't recover, sending a forehand wide on match point. Rune won the French Open junior championship in 2019. T

  • Canada Soccer is paying Iran's team $400K to play in Vancouver, team official says

    Canada Soccer is paying Iran's soccer federation $400,000 to play a controversial exhibition game next month in Vancouver, according to the head of Iran's national team. The team's director, Hamed Estili, told Iranian state-affiliated media outlet Tasnim that for the first time in 22 years, Iran's soccer federation will make a profit off a friendly match. Canada Soccer did not confirm or deny the quoted sum or answer CBC News's questions about where the money is coming from. The organization did

  • Leclerc takes pole ahead of Verstappen at Spanish Grand Prix

    MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc recovered from a spin in qualifying to put his Ferrari on the pole for the Spanish Grand Prix in a last-gasp run that bumped reigning world champion Max Verstappen. Leclerc shouted “that was good!” after his run in the closing moments of the third round of Saturday qualifying. His spin earlier in the round had sent him scurrying to the pits for a change of tires. He then tore off for his final run. Leclerc went 1 minute, 18.7

  • Mark Giordano signs team-friendly two-year extension with Maple Leafs

    Mark Giordano is taking a discount to stay with the Maple Leafs.

  • US Soccer Hall of Fame inductees praise equal pay agreement

    FRISCO, Texas. (AP) — Shannon Boxx, Christie Pearce Rampone and Linda Hamilton all celebrated this week's landmark equal pay agreement with U.S. Soccer as the three women were enshrined Saturday in the National Soccer Hall of Fame. "As the women’s national team, we have always known we have a greater responsibility than just winning games. The newest contract is a testament to the work the past and the present players have done off the field," Boxx said. “As a Black athlete, I also felt the resp

  • Nugent-Hopkins scores twice, Oilers survive Smith's blunder to grab 3-1 series lead

    EDMONTON — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has suffered through plenty of heartache in the Alberta capital. The top pick at the 2011 draft missed the playoffs in seven of his first eight NHL seasons as the Edmonton Oilers repeatedly fumbled and bumbled their way through what must have felt like a never-ending rebuild. After a stunning turn of events midway through Tuesday's third period that could have heaped more pain on a once-proud franchise dreaming of a return to glory, its longest-serving player rose

  • NHL, St. Louis police looking into threats made toward Kadri

    The NHL said Monday that St. Louis police are investigating threats made toward Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri, who has been the subject of racist social media posts since he was involved in a collision that knocked Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington out for the rest of the series. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press by email that the league and police looking into the situation. The team said Sunday night it was aware of threats against Kadri and was working with loc

  • Lightning up 3-0 in series, Panthers at brink of elimination

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Osorio scores late goal to lift Toronto FC into a 2-2 draw at D.C. United

    WASHINGTON — After losing five straight, including last-minute defeats against Vancouver and Orlando, Toronto FC finally got some reward for its efforts Saturday. Despite a depleted roster and steamy conditions at Audi Field, Toronto rallied twice from one-goal deficits to emerge with a 2-2 Major League Soccer draw with D.C. United. "This team has faced a lot of adversity in this last period," said Toronto coach Bob Bradley. "And there's been other moments where they've shown resilience and stuc

  • Connor McDavid having career season yet won't win Hart Trophy

    On the latest edition of Zone Time, Julian and crew ask if Connor McDavid should win the Hart Trophy over Auston Matthews because of his playoffs performances, or is it juts simply the case that the Maple Leafs star was more valuable to his team in the regular reason, despite the disappointing loss to Tampa.&nbsp;

  • Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan wins Champions League again as Lyon beats Barcelona 3-1

    TURIN, Italy (AP) — Canadian defender Kadeisha Buchanan won the UEFA Women’s Champions League for the fifth time as Lyon beat defending champion Barcelona 3-1 in Saturday's final. Lyon, which won the trophy for a record-extending eighth time, was 3-0 up after just 33 minutes and cruised home. The French side has taken eight of the past 12 editions of the Women’s Champions League. Captain Wendie Renard, Sarah Bouhaddi and Eugénie Le Sommer have been part of all those successes. But Barcelona went