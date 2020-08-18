Global Safety Switches Industry

Global Safety Switches Market to Reach $1. 5 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Safety Switches estimated at US$1. 2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.
5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3% over the period 2020-2027. Contact Switch, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.9% CAGR and reach US$992.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Contact Switch segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $337.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.6% CAGR
The Safety Switches market in the U.S. is estimated at US$337.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$313.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 384-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- ABB Ltd.
- Banner Engineering Corp.
- Bernstein AG
- Eaton Corporation plc
- Emerson Electric Co.
- EUCHNER GmbH + Co. KG
- Euchner-USA, Inc.
- Fortress Interlocks Limited
- Honeywell Sensing and Internet of Things
- IDEC Corporation
- K. A. Schmersal Holding GmbH & Co., KG
- Murrelektronik GmbH
- OMRON Corporation
Industrial Automation Division
- Parmley Graham Ltd.
- Pepperl+Fuchs AG
- Pilz GmbH & Co. KG
- R. Stahl AG
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Schneider Electric SE
- SICK AG
- Siemens AG
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Safety Switch Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Safety Switches Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Safety Switches Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Safety Switches Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Contact Switch (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Contact Switch (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Contact Switch (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Non-Contact Switch (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Non-Contact Switch (Product) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Non-Contact Switch (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Emergency Shutdown Systems (Safety System) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Emergency Shutdown Systems (Safety System) Region
Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012
to 2019
Table 12: Emergency Shutdown Systems (Safety System) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 13: High Integrity Pressure Protection Systems (Safety
System) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: High Integrity Pressure Protection Systems (Safety
System) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: High Integrity Pressure Protection Systems (Safety
System) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 16: Fire & Gas Monitoring Systems (Safety System) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Fire & Gas Monitoring Systems (Safety System)
Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:
2012 to 2019
Table 18: Fire & Gas Monitoring Systems (Safety System) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Other Safety Systems (Safety System) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020
to 2027
Table 20: Other Safety Systems (Safety System) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Other Safety Systems (Safety System) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 22: Oil & Gas (Vertical) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Oil & Gas (Vertical) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Oil & Gas (Vertical) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Energy & Power (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Energy & Power (Vertical) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Energy & Power (Vertical) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Chemical (Vertical) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Chemical (Vertical) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Chemical (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Pulp & Paper (Vertical) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Pulp & Paper (Vertical) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Pulp & Paper (Vertical) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Food & Beverage (Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Food & Beverage (Vertical) Global Historic Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Food & Beverage (Vertical) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Other Verticals (Vertical) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 38: Other Verticals (Vertical) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 39: Other Verticals (Vertical) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Safety Switch Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: United States Safety Switches Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Safety Switches Market in the United States by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 42: United States Safety Switches Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: United States Safety Switches Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Safety System: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Safety Switches Market in the United States by Safety
System: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 45: United States Safety Switches Market Share Breakdown
by Safety System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: United States Safety Switches Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Safety Switches Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Vertical in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 48: Safety Switches Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 49: Canadian Safety Switches Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Canadian Safety Switches Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 51: Safety Switches Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 52: Canadian Safety Switches Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Safety System: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Canadian Safety Switches Historic Market Review by
Safety System in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 54: Safety Switches Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Safety System for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 55: Canadian Safety Switches Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Safety Switches Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Vertical for
2012-2019
Table 57: Canadian Safety Switches Market Share Analysis by
Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 58: Japanese Market for Safety Switches: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Safety Switches Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: Japanese Safety Switches Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Japanese Market for Safety Switches: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Safety System for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Safety Switches Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Safety System for the Period
2012-2019
Table 63: Japanese Safety Switches Market Share Analysis by
Safety System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Safety
Switches in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Japanese Safety Switches Market in US$ Thousand by
Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 66: Safety Switches Market Share Shift in Japan by
Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 67: Chinese Safety Switches Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Safety Switches Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 69: Chinese Safety Switches Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Chinese Safety Switches Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Safety System for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Safety Switches Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand by Safety System: 2012-2019
Table 72: Chinese Safety Switches Market by Safety System:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Chinese Demand for Safety Switches in US$ Thousand by
Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Safety Switches Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 75: Chinese Safety Switches Market Share Breakdown by
Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Safety Switch Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 76: European Safety Switches Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 77: Safety Switches Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 78: European Safety Switches Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: European Safety Switches Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 80: Safety Switches Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: European Safety Switches Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: European Safety Switches Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Safety System: 2020-2027
Table 83: Safety Switches Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Safety System: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 84: European Safety Switches Market Share Breakdown by
Safety System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: European Safety Switches Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020-2027
Table 86: Safety Switches Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Vertical for the Period
2012-2019
Table 87: European Safety Switches Market Share Analysis by
Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 88: Safety Switches Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 89: French Safety Switches Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 90: French Safety Switches Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Safety Switches Market in France by Safety System:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 92: French Safety Switches Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Safety System: 2012-2019
Table 93: French Safety Switches Market Share Analysis by
Safety System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Safety Switches Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020-2027
Table 95: French Safety Switches Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 96: French Safety Switches Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 97: Safety Switches Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 98: German Safety Switches Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 99: German Safety Switches Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Safety Switches Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Safety System
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: German Safety Switches Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Safety System: 2012-2019
Table 102: German Safety Switches Market Share Breakdown by
Safety System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Safety Switches Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 104: German Safety Switches Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 105: Safety Switches Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 106: Italian Safety Switches Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Safety Switches Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 108: Italian Safety Switches Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 109: Italian Safety Switches Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Safety System for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Safety Switches Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Safety System: 2012-2019
Table 111: Italian Safety Switches Market by Safety System:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 112: Italian Demand for Safety Switches in US$ Thousand
by Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Safety Switches Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 114: Italian Safety Switches Market Share Breakdown by
Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Safety Switches: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Safety Switches Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 117: United Kingdom Safety Switches Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: United Kingdom Market for Safety Switches: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Safety
System for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Safety Switches Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Safety System for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 120: United Kingdom Safety Switches Market Share Analysis
by Safety System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Safety Switches in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: United Kingdom Safety Switches Market in US$
Thousand by Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 123: Safety Switches Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 124: Spanish Safety Switches Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Spanish Safety Switches Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 126: Safety Switches Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 127: Spanish Safety Switches Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Safety System: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Spanish Safety Switches Historic Market Review by
Safety System in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 129: Safety Switches Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Safety System for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 130: Spanish Safety Switches Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Safety Switches Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Vertical for
2012-2019
Table 132: Spanish Safety Switches Market Share Analysis by
Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 133: Russian Safety Switches Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Safety Switches Market in Russia by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 135: Russian Safety Switches Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Russian Safety Switches Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Safety System: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Safety Switches Market in Russia by Safety System:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 138: Russian Safety Switches Market Share Breakdown by
Safety System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Russian Safety Switches Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 140: Safety Switches Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by Vertical in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 141: Safety Switches Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 142: Rest of Europe Safety Switches Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 143: Safety Switches Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Rest of Europe Safety Switches Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Rest of Europe Safety Switches Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Safety System: 2020-2027
Table 146: Safety Switches Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Safety System: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 147: Rest of Europe Safety Switches Market Share
Breakdown by Safety System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Rest of Europe Safety Switches Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020-2027
Table 149: Safety Switches Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Vertical
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Rest of Europe Safety Switches Market Share Analysis
by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 151: Asia-Pacific Safety Switches Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 152: Safety Switches Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Safety Switches Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Safety Switches Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 155: Asia-Pacific Safety Switches Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Safety Switches Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Safety Switches Market in Asia-Pacific by Safety
System: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Asia-Pacific Safety Switches Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Safety System: 2012-2019
Table 159: Asia-Pacific Safety Switches Market Share Analysis
by Safety System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Safety Switches Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020-2027
Table 161: Asia-Pacific Safety Switches Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 162: Asia-Pacific Safety Switches Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 163: Safety Switches Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Australian Safety Switches Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 165: Australian Safety Switches Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Safety Switches Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Safety System
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 167: Australian Safety Switches Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Safety System: 2012-2019
Table 168: Australian Safety Switches Market Share Breakdown by
Safety System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Safety Switches Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Australian Safety Switches Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 171: Safety Switches Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 172: Indian Safety Switches Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Indian Safety Switches Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 174: Safety Switches Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 175: Indian Safety Switches Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Safety System: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Indian Safety Switches Historic Market Review by
Safety System in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 177: Safety Switches Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Safety System for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 178: Indian Safety Switches Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Safety Switches Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Vertical for
2012-2019
Table 180: Indian Safety Switches Market Share Analysis by
Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 181: Safety Switches Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 182: South Korean Safety Switches Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 183: Safety Switches Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Safety Switches Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Safety System
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: South Korean Safety Switches Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Safety System: 2012-2019
Table 186: Safety Switches Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Safety System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Safety Switches Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 188: South Korean Safety Switches Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 189: Safety Switches Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Safety Switches:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Safety Switches Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Safety Switches Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Safety Switches:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Safety System for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Safety Switches Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Safety System for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Safety Switches Market Share
Analysis by Safety System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Safety Switches in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 197: Rest of Asia-Pacific Safety Switches Market in US$
Thousand by Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 198: Safety Switches Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 199: Latin American Safety Switches Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 200: Safety Switches Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 201: Latin American Safety Switches Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 202: Latin American Safety Switches Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Safety Switches Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 204: Latin American Safety Switches Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 205: Latin American Safety Switches Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Safety System for the Period
2020-2027
Table 206: Safety Switches Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Safety System: 2012-2019
Table 207: Latin American Safety Switches Market by Safety
System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 208: Latin American Demand for Safety Switches in US$
Thousand by Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Safety Switches Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 210: Latin American Safety Switches Market Share
Breakdown by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 211: Argentinean Safety Switches Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 212: Safety Switches Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand
by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 213: Argentinean Safety Switches Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: Argentinean Safety Switches Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Safety System: 2020-2027
Table 215: Safety Switches Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand
by Safety System: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 216: Argentinean Safety Switches Market Share Breakdown
by Safety System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: Argentinean Safety Switches Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020-2027
Table 218: Safety Switches Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Vertical for the Period
2012-2019
Table 219: Argentinean Safety Switches Market Share Analysis by
Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 220: Safety Switches Market in Brazil by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 221: Brazilian Safety Switches Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 222: Brazilian Safety Switches Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 223: Safety Switches Market in Brazil by Safety System:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 224: Brazilian Safety Switches Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Safety System: 2012-2019
Table 225: Brazilian Safety Switches Market Share Analysis by
Safety System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 226: Safety Switches Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020-2027
Table 227: Brazilian Safety Switches Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 228: Brazilian Safety Switches Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 229: Safety Switches Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 230: Mexican Safety Switches Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 231: Mexican Safety Switches Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 232: Safety Switches Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Safety System
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 233: Mexican Safety Switches Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Safety System: 2012-2019
Table 234: Mexican Safety Switches Market Share Breakdown by
Safety System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 235: Safety Switches Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 236: Mexican Safety Switches Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 237: Safety Switches Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 238: Rest of Latin America Safety Switches Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 239: Safety Switches Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 240: Rest of Latin America Safety Switches Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 241: Rest of Latin America Safety Switches Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Safety System:
2020 to 2027
Table 242: Safety Switches Market in Rest of Latin America by
Safety System: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 243: Rest of Latin America Safety Switches Market Share
Breakdown by Safety System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 244: Rest of Latin America Safety Switches Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 245: Safety Switches Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Vertical in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 246: Safety Switches Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 247: The Middle East Safety Switches Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 248: Safety Switches Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 249: The Middle East Safety Switches Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 250: The Middle East Safety Switches Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 251: The Middle East Safety Switches Historic Market by
Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 252: Safety Switches Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020,
and 2027
Table 253: The Middle East Safety Switches Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Safety System: 2020 to 2027
Table 254: The Middle East Safety Switches Historic Market by
Safety System in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 255: Safety Switches Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Safety System for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 256: The Middle East Safety Switches Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 257: Safety Switches Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Vertical for 2012-2019
Table 258: The Middle East Safety Switches Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 259: Iranian Market for Safety Switches: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 260: Safety Switches Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 261: Iranian Safety Switches Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 262: Iranian Market for Safety Switches: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Safety System for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 263: Safety Switches Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Safety System for the Period
2012-2019
Table 264: Iranian Safety Switches Market Share Analysis by
Safety System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 265: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Safety
Switches in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 266: Iranian Safety Switches Market in US$ Thousand by
Vertical: 2012-2019
