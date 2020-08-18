Global Safety Switches Industry

Global Safety Switches Market to Reach $1. 5 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Safety Switches estimated at US$1. 2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.

5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3% over the period 2020-2027. Contact Switch, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.9% CAGR and reach US$992.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Contact Switch segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $337.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.6% CAGR



The Safety Switches market in the U.S. is estimated at US$337.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$313.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 384-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Ltd.

Banner Engineering Corp.

Bernstein AG

Eaton Corporation plc

Emerson Electric Co.

EUCHNER GmbH + Co. KG

Euchner-USA, Inc.

Fortress Interlocks Limited

Honeywell Sensing and Internet of Things

IDEC Corporation

K. A. Schmersal Holding GmbH & Co., KG

Murrelektronik GmbH

OMRON Corporation

Industrial Automation Division

Industrial Automation Division Parmley Graham Ltd.

Pepperl+Fuchs AG

Pilz GmbH & Co. KG

R. Stahl AG

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

SICK AG

Siemens AG







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Safety Switch Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Safety Switches Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Safety Switches Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Safety Switches Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Contact Switch (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Contact Switch (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Contact Switch (Product) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Non-Contact Switch (Product) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Non-Contact Switch (Product) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Non-Contact Switch (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Emergency Shutdown Systems (Safety System) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Emergency Shutdown Systems (Safety System) Region

Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012

to 2019



Table 12: Emergency Shutdown Systems (Safety System) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 13: High Integrity Pressure Protection Systems (Safety

System) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: High Integrity Pressure Protection Systems (Safety

System) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$

Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: High Integrity Pressure Protection Systems (Safety

System) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 16: Fire & Gas Monitoring Systems (Safety System) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Fire & Gas Monitoring Systems (Safety System)

Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:

2012 to 2019



Table 18: Fire & Gas Monitoring Systems (Safety System) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other Safety Systems (Safety System) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020

to 2027



Table 20: Other Safety Systems (Safety System) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Other Safety Systems (Safety System) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 22: Oil & Gas (Vertical) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Oil & Gas (Vertical) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Oil & Gas (Vertical) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Energy & Power (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Energy & Power (Vertical) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Energy & Power (Vertical) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Chemical (Vertical) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Chemical (Vertical) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Chemical (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Pulp & Paper (Vertical) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Pulp & Paper (Vertical) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Pulp & Paper (Vertical) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Food & Beverage (Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Food & Beverage (Vertical) Global Historic Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Food & Beverage (Vertical) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Other Verticals (Vertical) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 38: Other Verticals (Vertical) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 39: Other Verticals (Vertical) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Safety Switch Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 40: United States Safety Switches Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Safety Switches Market in the United States by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 42: United States Safety Switches Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: United States Safety Switches Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Safety System: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Safety Switches Market in the United States by Safety

System: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 45: United States Safety Switches Market Share Breakdown

by Safety System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: United States Safety Switches Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Safety Switches Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Vertical in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 48: Safety Switches Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 49: Canadian Safety Switches Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Canadian Safety Switches Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 51: Safety Switches Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Canadian Safety Switches Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Safety System: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Canadian Safety Switches Historic Market Review by

Safety System in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 54: Safety Switches Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Safety System for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 55: Canadian Safety Switches Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Safety Switches Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Vertical for

2012-2019



Table 57: Canadian Safety Switches Market Share Analysis by

Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 58: Japanese Market for Safety Switches: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Safety Switches Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: Japanese Safety Switches Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Japanese Market for Safety Switches: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Safety System for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Safety Switches Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Safety System for the Period

2012-2019



Table 63: Japanese Safety Switches Market Share Analysis by

Safety System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Safety

Switches in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Japanese Safety Switches Market in US$ Thousand by

Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 66: Safety Switches Market Share Shift in Japan by

Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 67: Chinese Safety Switches Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Safety Switches Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 69: Chinese Safety Switches Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Chinese Safety Switches Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Safety System for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Safety Switches Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Thousand by Safety System: 2012-2019



Table 72: Chinese Safety Switches Market by Safety System:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Chinese Demand for Safety Switches in US$ Thousand by

Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Safety Switches Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 75: Chinese Safety Switches Market Share Breakdown by

Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Safety Switch Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 76: European Safety Switches Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 77: Safety Switches Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 78: European Safety Switches Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: European Safety Switches Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027



Table 80: Safety Switches Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: European Safety Switches Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: European Safety Switches Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Safety System: 2020-2027



Table 83: Safety Switches Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Safety System: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 84: European Safety Switches Market Share Breakdown by

Safety System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: European Safety Switches Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 86: Safety Switches Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Vertical for the Period

2012-2019



Table 87: European Safety Switches Market Share Analysis by

Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 88: Safety Switches Market in France by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 89: French Safety Switches Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 90: French Safety Switches Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Safety Switches Market in France by Safety System:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 92: French Safety Switches Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Safety System: 2012-2019



Table 93: French Safety Switches Market Share Analysis by

Safety System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Safety Switches Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 95: French Safety Switches Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 96: French Safety Switches Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 97: Safety Switches Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 98: German Safety Switches Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 99: German Safety Switches Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Safety Switches Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Safety System

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: German Safety Switches Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Safety System: 2012-2019



Table 102: German Safety Switches Market Share Breakdown by

Safety System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Safety Switches Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 104: German Safety Switches Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 105: Safety Switches Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 106: Italian Safety Switches Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Safety Switches Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 108: Italian Safety Switches Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 109: Italian Safety Switches Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Safety System for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Safety Switches Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Safety System: 2012-2019



Table 111: Italian Safety Switches Market by Safety System:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 112: Italian Demand for Safety Switches in US$ Thousand

by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Safety Switches Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 114: Italian Safety Switches Market Share Breakdown by

Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Safety Switches: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Safety Switches Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 117: United Kingdom Safety Switches Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: United Kingdom Market for Safety Switches: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Safety

System for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Safety Switches Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Safety System for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 120: United Kingdom Safety Switches Market Share Analysis

by Safety System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Safety Switches in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: United Kingdom Safety Switches Market in US$

Thousand by Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 123: Safety Switches Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 124: Spanish Safety Switches Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Spanish Safety Switches Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 126: Safety Switches Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 127: Spanish Safety Switches Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Safety System: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Spanish Safety Switches Historic Market Review by

Safety System in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 129: Safety Switches Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Safety System for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 130: Spanish Safety Switches Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Safety Switches Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Vertical for

2012-2019



Table 132: Spanish Safety Switches Market Share Analysis by

Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 133: Russian Safety Switches Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Safety Switches Market in Russia by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 135: Russian Safety Switches Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Russian Safety Switches Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Safety System: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Safety Switches Market in Russia by Safety System:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 138: Russian Safety Switches Market Share Breakdown by

Safety System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Russian Safety Switches Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Safety Switches Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Vertical in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 141: Safety Switches Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 142: Rest of Europe Safety Switches Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027



Table 143: Safety Switches Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Rest of Europe Safety Switches Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Rest of Europe Safety Switches Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Safety System: 2020-2027



Table 146: Safety Switches Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Safety System: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 147: Rest of Europe Safety Switches Market Share

Breakdown by Safety System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Rest of Europe Safety Switches Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 149: Safety Switches Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Vertical

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Rest of Europe Safety Switches Market Share Analysis

by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 151: Asia-Pacific Safety Switches Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 152: Safety Switches Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Asia-Pacific Safety Switches Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Safety Switches Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Asia-Pacific Safety Switches Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 156: Asia-Pacific Safety Switches Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Safety Switches Market in Asia-Pacific by Safety

System: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Asia-Pacific Safety Switches Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Safety System: 2012-2019



Table 159: Asia-Pacific Safety Switches Market Share Analysis

by Safety System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Safety Switches Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 161: Asia-Pacific Safety Switches Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 162: Asia-Pacific Safety Switches Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 163: Safety Switches Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Australian Safety Switches Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 165: Australian Safety Switches Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Safety Switches Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Safety System

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 167: Australian Safety Switches Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Safety System: 2012-2019



Table 168: Australian Safety Switches Market Share Breakdown by

Safety System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Safety Switches Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 170: Australian Safety Switches Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 171: Safety Switches Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 172: Indian Safety Switches Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Indian Safety Switches Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 174: Safety Switches Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 175: Indian Safety Switches Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Safety System: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Indian Safety Switches Historic Market Review by

Safety System in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 177: Safety Switches Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Safety System for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 178: Indian Safety Switches Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Safety Switches Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Vertical for

2012-2019



Table 180: Indian Safety Switches Market Share Analysis by

Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 181: Safety Switches Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 182: South Korean Safety Switches Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 183: Safety Switches Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Safety Switches Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Safety System

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: South Korean Safety Switches Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Safety System: 2012-2019



Table 186: Safety Switches Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Safety System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Safety Switches Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 188: South Korean Safety Switches Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 189: Safety Switches Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Safety Switches:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Safety Switches Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Safety Switches Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Safety Switches:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Safety System for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Safety Switches Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Safety System for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Safety Switches Market Share

Analysis by Safety System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Safety Switches in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: Rest of Asia-Pacific Safety Switches Market in US$

Thousand by Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 198: Safety Switches Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 199: Latin American Safety Switches Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 200: Safety Switches Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 201: Latin American Safety Switches Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 202: Latin American Safety Switches Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Safety Switches Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 204: Latin American Safety Switches Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 205: Latin American Safety Switches Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Safety System for the Period

2020-2027



Table 206: Safety Switches Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Safety System: 2012-2019



Table 207: Latin American Safety Switches Market by Safety

System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 208: Latin American Demand for Safety Switches in US$

Thousand by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Safety Switches Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 210: Latin American Safety Switches Market Share

Breakdown by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 211: Argentinean Safety Switches Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027



Table 212: Safety Switches Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand

by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 213: Argentinean Safety Switches Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: Argentinean Safety Switches Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Safety System: 2020-2027



Table 215: Safety Switches Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand

by Safety System: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 216: Argentinean Safety Switches Market Share Breakdown

by Safety System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: Argentinean Safety Switches Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 218: Safety Switches Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Vertical for the Period

2012-2019



Table 219: Argentinean Safety Switches Market Share Analysis by

Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 220: Safety Switches Market in Brazil by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 221: Brazilian Safety Switches Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 222: Brazilian Safety Switches Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 223: Safety Switches Market in Brazil by Safety System:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 224: Brazilian Safety Switches Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Safety System: 2012-2019



Table 225: Brazilian Safety Switches Market Share Analysis by

Safety System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 226: Safety Switches Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 227: Brazilian Safety Switches Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 228: Brazilian Safety Switches Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 229: Safety Switches Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 230: Mexican Safety Switches Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 231: Mexican Safety Switches Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 232: Safety Switches Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Safety System

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 233: Mexican Safety Switches Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Safety System: 2012-2019



Table 234: Mexican Safety Switches Market Share Breakdown by

Safety System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 235: Safety Switches Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 236: Mexican Safety Switches Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 237: Safety Switches Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 238: Rest of Latin America Safety Switches Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 239: Safety Switches Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 240: Rest of Latin America Safety Switches Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 241: Rest of Latin America Safety Switches Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Safety System:

2020 to 2027



Table 242: Safety Switches Market in Rest of Latin America by

Safety System: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 243: Rest of Latin America Safety Switches Market Share

Breakdown by Safety System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 244: Rest of Latin America Safety Switches Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 245: Safety Switches Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Vertical in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 246: Safety Switches Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 247: The Middle East Safety Switches Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 248: Safety Switches Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 249: The Middle East Safety Switches Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 250: The Middle East Safety Switches Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 251: The Middle East Safety Switches Historic Market by

Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 252: Safety Switches Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020,

and 2027



Table 253: The Middle East Safety Switches Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Safety System: 2020 to 2027



Table 254: The Middle East Safety Switches Historic Market by

Safety System in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 255: Safety Switches Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Safety System for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 256: The Middle East Safety Switches Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 257: Safety Switches Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Vertical for 2012-2019



Table 258: The Middle East Safety Switches Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 259: Iranian Market for Safety Switches: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 260: Safety Switches Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 261: Iranian Safety Switches Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 262: Iranian Market for Safety Switches: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Safety System for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 263: Safety Switches Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Safety System for the Period

2012-2019



Table 264: Iranian Safety Switches Market Share Analysis by

Safety System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 265: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Safety

Switches in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 266: Iranian Safety Switches Market in US$ Thousand by

Vertical: 2012-2019



