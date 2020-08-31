Global safety and protective equipment market to record momentous growth during 2020-2025

The study on ‘global safety and protective equipment market’ is an in-depth analysis of this industry space which focuses on growth parameters, challenges, restraints, and opportunities influencing the market remuneration over 2020-2025.
Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the estimates, worldwide safety and protective equipment market which garnered revenues worth USD 50.05 billion in 2019 is slated to grow rapidly through 2025, witnessing a decent CAGR. Emphasis on worker safety, alongside increasing awareness & demand for multipurpose safety & protective equipment are propelling the market growth.
The report scrutinizes the competitive hierarchy of the market while providing recommendations for framing expansion strategies. It aims to lay out historic and current market dynamics to draw the attention of regulatory authorities, investment agencies & equity firms, policy makers, consulting & advisory firms, and safety & protection equipment vendors. Moreover, in the light of COVID-19 pandemic, the report entails the changes in the business scenario and helps stakeholder to make informed decisions.
Further, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the governments across the globe are taking a step further to ensure the safety of health workers as well as encouraging industrialists to maintain social distancing and safety norms for workforce, in turn boosting the demand for safety and protective equipment, claims the report.
Analyzing product terrain:
Various product types in global safety and protective equipment market include respiratory protection, hand protection, protective clothing, head, eye & face protection, and others. The market share from hand protection segment is reckoned to grow significantly over the forecast period, owing to increasing awareness regarding the benefits of using the product.
Unveiling end-user spectrum:
Safety and protective equipment find application in a plethora of end-use sectors, such as healthcare & pharmaceuticals, chemicals, oil & gas, manufacturing & construction, and others. As per the report, the demand from manufacturing & construction segment is anticipated to escalate in the ensuing years, on account of rising manufacturing activities and surging number of construction projects across the globe.
Considering the regional landscape:
Global safety and protective equipment industry is fragmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, and Americas, with key focus on nations like India, South Korea, Japan, China, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada Brazil, and United States.
Experts claim that Americas market is projected to expand at a rapid pace during 2020-2025, pertaining to strict federal norms and improved cognizance of worker safety across the region.
Outlining competitive hierarchy:
Mallcom India Ltd., Gateway Safety Inc., Lakeland Industries Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., DuPont, Ansell Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., MSA Safety Inc., and 3M Company are the key players in worldwide safety and protective equipment market.
