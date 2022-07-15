The Global Running Apparel Market is expected to grow by $ 18.06 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.08% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Running Apparel Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the running apparel market and it is poised to grow by $ 18. 06 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.

08% during the forecast period. Our report on the running apparel market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing online sales of running apparel, increasing health issues due to hectic lifestyle, and increase in government initiatives.

The running apparel market analysis includes the distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.



The running apparel market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the digital and social media marketing as one of the prime reasons driving the running apparel market growth during the next few years. Also, growing social awareness for fitness and product customization drives demand will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on running apparel market covers the following areas:

• Running apparel market sizing

• Running apparel market forecast

• Running apparel market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading running apparel market vendors that include 361 Degrees International Ltd., adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., AnKT Shop, ASICS Corp., Brooks Sports Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., Hanesbrands Inc., lululemon athletica Inc., Mizuno Corp., New Balance Athletics Inc., Newton Running Co. Inc., Nike Inc., PEAK, PUMA SE, Shop Li Ning, Skechers USA Inc., Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., and Wolverine World Wide Inc. Also, the running apparel market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

