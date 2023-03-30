Global Rubber Gloves Market Report 2022: Increased Demand from the Healthcare Industry and Other Medical Applications Drives Growth

Dublin, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Rubber Gloves Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Product, Material, Type (Powdered and Powder-free), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), End-use, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Rubber Gloves Market size is expected to reach $16.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 3.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

  • Ansell Ltd.

  • Kimberly-Clark Corp.

  • Unigloves Ltd.

  • MCR Safety

  • Top Glove Corporation Bhd

  • Hartalega Holdings Berhad

  • The Glove Company

  • MAPA Professional

  • Adenna LLC

  • Atlantic Safety Products, Inc.

Rubber gloves are created from either natural or synthetic rubber. The term 'rubber' refers to materials derived from natural or synthetic latex that are resilient, waterproof, and elastic. Rubber gloves may or may not be supported (rubber only) (rubber coating of textile glove). Its principal use is hand protection when conducting chemical-related duties.

During dishwashing, rubber gloves can be used to safeguard the hands from detergents and permit the use of hotter water. Occasionally, caregivers will use rubber gloves when changing a child's diaper to prevent contact with feces and urine. Rather than rubber gloves, medical practitioners utilize medical gloves during surgical procedures.

William Stewart Halsted, the first chief of surgery at Johns Hopkins Hospital, designed rubber gloves for his wife Caroline Hampton in 1894 after observing that her hands were affected by the daily surgeries she had performed and to prevent medical personnel from developing dermatitis from surgical chemicals. 1965 saw the invention of the first modern disposable glove by Ansell Rubber Co. Pty. Ltd.

Since the 1960s, rubber gloves have been used for dishwashing and cleaning the house. Traditional gloves are yellow or pink with long cuffs and have been manufactured in a variety of styles and hues. Even if they are still the most popular styles, users can get gloves that range in length from the wrist to the shoulders. There are also protective gloves that are pre-attached to blouses and bodysuits.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The severe consequences of the coronavirus are already obvious and have influenced the market for rubber gloves in 2020. In December 2019, the World Health Organization issued a public health emergency due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic. The pandemic has spread to over 100 countries and has resulted in a worldwide death toll in the millions.

Exports and imports, global manufacturing, tourism, and the financial industry have all sustained significant harm. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, industrial glove sales have decreased.

Various industrial manufacturing enterprises throughout the world have ceased production owing to a disruption in the supply of components and equipment caused by the lockdown, which has diminished the need for industrial gloves during the pandemic.

Market Growth Factors

Increased Demand from the Healthcare Industry and Other Medical Applications

It is because they prevent both patients and healthcare personnel from contracting infections, rubber gloves are mostly used in the healthcare industry. This provides the industry a significant influence on the market. Latex is made from natural rubber, and nitrile is a synthetic rubber that shields hands from bacteria, pathogens, and other environmental contaminants.

Nitrile is also used for chemical processing and sanitizing solutions. The majority of physicians and other health care professionals prefer latex or nitrile rubber gloves.

Increasing Hygiene Standards among the consumers

As a result of the global pandemic, there has been a rise in awareness regarding hygiene and body care items such as rubber gloves, masks, and other personal protective equipment (PPE), which has led to an increase in sales of rubber gloves.

For instance, The Top Gloves Corporation, an industry leader in the production of rubber gloves, would grow and promised to double the amount of money brought in over the next few years. As a result, new prospects have become available for producers in the market for rubber gloves.

Market Restraining Factors

Nitrile gloves have a low tactile sensitivity, which might potentially impede growth.

Nitrile Rubber is yet another type of synthetic rubber that ranks among the most popular applications found all over the world. The demand for it during World War II led to its creation as a solution. Applications that require resistance to oil, gas, and chemicals are the most typical places that will find them employed. Because of these characteristics, it is very valuable in the automobile sector, as well as in laboratory and culinary settings. It may be found in a wide range of machines as well as applications that are utilized daily.

Scope of the Study

By Product

  • Disposable

  • Durable

By Material

  • Natural Rubber/Latex

  • Nitrile

  • Neoprene

  • Others

By Type

  • Powdered

  • Powder-free

By Distribution Channel

  • Offline

  • Online

By End-use

  • Medical & Healthcare

  • Automotive

  • Chemical & Petrochemical

  • Metal & Machinery

  • Oil & Gas

  • Pharmaceutical

  • Cleanroom

  • Food & Beverage

  • Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qss5g3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

