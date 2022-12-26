Global Rotogravure Printing Inks Market to Reach $6.1 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Rotogravure Printing Inks estimated at US$4. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6. 1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Nitrocellulose, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.4% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polyamide segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.4% CAGR

The Rotogravure Printing Inks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$823 Million by the year 2027.



Polyurethane Segment to Record 5.6% CAGR

In the global Polyurethane segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$521.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$750 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.1% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -
Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co., Ltd.
DIC Corporation
Flint Group
Fujifilm Sericol India Private Limited
Hubergroup Deutschland GmbH
Lawter Inc.
Royal Dutch Printing Ink Factories Van Son
Sakata Inx Corporation
Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA
Sun Chemical Corporation
T&K Toka Co., Ltd.
Tokyo Printing Ink Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd.
Wikoff Color Corporation
Yansefu Inks and Coatings Pvt. Ltd.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032804/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Rotogravure Printing Inks - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rotogravure Printing Inks by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Rotogravure Printing Inks by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Rotogravure Printing
Inks by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nitrocellulose by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Nitrocellulose by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Nitrocellulose by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyamide by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Polyamide by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyamide by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurethane by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Polyurethane by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acrylic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Acrylic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Resin Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Resin Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Resin Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Publication by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Publication by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Publication by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Packaging by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Packaging by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solvent-based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Solvent-based by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Solvent-based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Water-based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Water-based by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Water-based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 37: World Rotogravure Printing Inks Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Rotogravure Printing Inks Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rotogravure Printing Inks by Resin Type - Nitrocellulose,
Polyamide, Polyurethane, Acrylic and Other Resin Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: USA Historic Review for Rotogravure Printing Inks by
Resin Type - Nitrocellulose, Polyamide, Polyurethane, Acrylic
and Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Rotogravure Printing Inks
by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Nitrocellulose, Polyamide, Polyurethane, Acrylic and Other
Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rotogravure Printing Inks by Application - Publication, Other
Applications and Packaging - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: USA Historic Review for Rotogravure Printing Inks by
Application - Publication, Other Applications and Packaging
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Rotogravure Printing Inks
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Publication, Other Applications and Packaging for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rotogravure Printing Inks by Technology - Solvent-based,
Water-based and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 45: USA Historic Review for Rotogravure Printing Inks by
Technology - Solvent-based, Water-based and Other Technologies
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Rotogravure Printing Inks
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solvent-based, Water-based and Other Technologies for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rotogravure Printing Inks by Resin Type - Nitrocellulose,
Polyamide, Polyurethane, Acrylic and Other Resin Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Rotogravure Printing Inks
by Resin Type - Nitrocellulose, Polyamide, Polyurethane,
Acrylic and Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Rotogravure Printing
Inks by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Nitrocellulose, Polyamide, Polyurethane, Acrylic and Other
Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rotogravure Printing Inks by Application - Publication, Other
Applications and Packaging - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Rotogravure Printing Inks
by Application - Publication, Other Applications and Packaging
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Rotogravure Printing
Inks by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Publication, Other Applications and Packaging for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rotogravure Printing Inks by Technology - Solvent-based,
Water-based and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Rotogravure Printing Inks
by Technology - Solvent-based, Water-based and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Rotogravure Printing
Inks by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solvent-based, Water-based and Other Technologies for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Rotogravure Printing Inks Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rotogravure Printing Inks by Resin Type - Nitrocellulose,
Polyamide, Polyurethane, Acrylic and Other Resin Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Rotogravure Printing Inks
by Resin Type - Nitrocellulose, Polyamide, Polyurethane,
Acrylic and Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Rotogravure Printing
Inks by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Nitrocellulose, Polyamide, Polyurethane, Acrylic and Other
Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rotogravure Printing Inks by Application - Publication, Other
Applications and Packaging - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Rotogravure Printing Inks
by Application - Publication, Other Applications and Packaging
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Rotogravure Printing
Inks by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Publication, Other Applications and Packaging for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rotogravure Printing Inks by Technology - Solvent-based,
Water-based and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Rotogravure Printing Inks
by Technology - Solvent-based, Water-based and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Rotogravure Printing
Inks by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solvent-based, Water-based and Other Technologies for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Rotogravure Printing Inks Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rotogravure Printing Inks by Resin Type - Nitrocellulose,
Polyamide, Polyurethane, Acrylic and Other Resin Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: China Historic Review for Rotogravure Printing Inks
by Resin Type - Nitrocellulose, Polyamide, Polyurethane,
Acrylic and Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Rotogravure Printing
Inks by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Nitrocellulose, Polyamide, Polyurethane, Acrylic and Other
Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rotogravure Printing Inks by Application - Publication, Other
Applications and Packaging - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: China Historic Review for Rotogravure Printing Inks
by Application - Publication, Other Applications and Packaging
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Rotogravure Printing
Inks by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Publication, Other Applications and Packaging for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rotogravure Printing Inks by Technology - Solvent-based,
Water-based and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 72: China Historic Review for Rotogravure Printing Inks
by Technology - Solvent-based, Water-based and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Rotogravure Printing
Inks by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solvent-based, Water-based and Other Technologies for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Rotogravure Printing Inks Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rotogravure Printing Inks by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Rotogravure Printing Inks
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rotogravure Printing
Inks by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rotogravure Printing Inks by Resin Type - Nitrocellulose,
Polyamide, Polyurethane, Acrylic and Other Resin Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Rotogravure Printing Inks
by Resin Type - Nitrocellulose, Polyamide, Polyurethane,
Acrylic and Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rotogravure Printing
Inks by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Nitrocellulose, Polyamide, Polyurethane, Acrylic and Other
Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rotogravure Printing Inks by Application - Publication, Other
Applications and Packaging - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Rotogravure Printing Inks
by Application - Publication, Other Applications and Packaging
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rotogravure Printing
Inks by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Publication, Other Applications and Packaging for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rotogravure Printing Inks by Technology - Solvent-based,
Water-based and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Rotogravure Printing Inks
by Technology - Solvent-based, Water-based and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rotogravure Printing
Inks by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solvent-based, Water-based and Other Technologies for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Rotogravure Printing Inks Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rotogravure Printing Inks by Resin Type - Nitrocellulose,
Polyamide, Polyurethane, Acrylic and Other Resin Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: France Historic Review for Rotogravure Printing Inks
by Resin Type - Nitrocellulose, Polyamide, Polyurethane,
Acrylic and Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Rotogravure Printing
Inks by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Nitrocellulose, Polyamide, Polyurethane, Acrylic and Other
Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rotogravure Printing Inks by Application - Publication, Other
Applications and Packaging - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: France Historic Review for Rotogravure Printing Inks
by Application - Publication, Other Applications and Packaging
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Rotogravure Printing
Inks by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Publication, Other Applications and Packaging for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rotogravure Printing Inks by Technology - Solvent-based,
Water-based and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 93: France Historic Review for Rotogravure Printing Inks
by Technology - Solvent-based, Water-based and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Rotogravure Printing
Inks by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solvent-based, Water-based and Other Technologies for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Rotogravure Printing Inks Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rotogravure Printing Inks by Resin Type - Nitrocellulose,
Polyamide, Polyurethane, Acrylic and Other Resin Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Rotogravure Printing Inks
by Resin Type - Nitrocellulose, Polyamide, Polyurethane,
Acrylic and Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Rotogravure Printing
Inks by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Nitrocellulose, Polyamide, Polyurethane, Acrylic and Other
Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rotogravure Printing Inks by Application - Publication, Other
Applications and Packaging - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Rotogravure Printing Inks
by Application - Publication, Other Applications and Packaging
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Rotogravure Printing
Inks by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Publication, Other Applications and Packaging for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rotogravure Printing Inks by Technology - Solvent-based,
Water-based and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Rotogravure Printing
Inks by Technology - Solvent-based, Water-based and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Rotogravure Printing
Inks by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solvent-based, Water-based and Other Technologies for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rotogravure Printing Inks by Resin Type - Nitrocellulose,
Polyamide, Polyurethane, Acrylic and Other Resin Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Rotogravure Printing Inks
by Resin Type - Nitrocellulose, Polyamide, Polyurethane,
Acrylic and Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Rotogravure Printing
Inks by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Nitrocellulose, Polyamide, Polyurethane, Acrylic and Other
Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rotogravure Printing Inks by Application - Publication, Other
Applications and Packaging - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Rotogravure Printing Inks
by Application - Publication, Other Applications and Packaging
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Rotogravure Printing
Inks by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Publication, Other Applications and Packaging for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rotogravure Printing Inks by Technology - Solvent-based,
Water-based and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Rotogravure Printing Inks
by Technology - Solvent-based, Water-based and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Rotogravure Printing
Inks by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solvent-based, Water-based and Other Technologies for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Rotogravure Printing Inks Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022
(E)
Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rotogravure Printing Inks by Resin Type - Nitrocellulose,
Polyamide, Polyurethane, Acrylic and Other Resin Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: UK Historic Review for Rotogravure Printing Inks by
Resin Type - Nitrocellulose, Polyamide, Polyurethane, Acrylic
and Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: UK 15-Year Perspective for Rotogravure Printing Inks
by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Nitrocellulose, Polyamide, Polyurethane, Acrylic and Other
Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rotogravure Printing Inks by Application - Publication, Other
Applications and Packaging - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: UK Historic Review for Rotogravure Printing Inks by
Application - Publication, Other Applications and Packaging
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 118: UK 15-Year Perspective for Rotogravure Printing Inks
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Publication, Other Applications and Packaging for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rotogravure Printing Inks by Technology - Solvent-based,
Water-based and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 120: UK Historic Review for Rotogravure Printing Inks by
Technology - Solvent-based, Water-based and Other Technologies
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 121: UK 15-Year Perspective for Rotogravure Printing Inks
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solvent-based, Water-based and Other Technologies for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rotogravure Printing Inks by Resin Type - Nitrocellulose,
Polyamide, Polyurethane, Acrylic and Other Resin Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Rotogravure Printing Inks
by Resin Type - Nitrocellulose, Polyamide, Polyurethane,
Acrylic and Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 124: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Rotogravure Printing
Inks by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Nitrocellulose, Polyamide, Polyurethane, Acrylic and Other
Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 125: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rotogravure Printing Inks by Application - Publication, Other
Applications and Packaging - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

