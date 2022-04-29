Global Rotator Cuff Injury Treatment Market to 2026 - Rising Technological Advancements in Rotator Cuff Rupture Devices Presents Opportunities

Company Logo

Global Rotator Cuff Rupture Treatment Market

Dublin, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rotator Cuff Injury Treatment Market by Modality (Surgical (Arthroscopy, Shoulder Replacement, Tendon Repair), Physiotherapy (Braces, Cold Compression), Drug Therapeutics (Anti-inflammatory Drugs, Injections), Orthobiologics) -Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global rotator cuff injury treatment market is projected to reach USD 1,244 million by 2026 from USD 989 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The key factors fueling the growth of this market include an increase in sports-related shoulder injuries, technological advancements in arthroscopic surgical devices, an increase in the aging population with osteoarthritis, strong focus of players towards the launch of highly advanced arthroscopic treatment devices. On the other hand, a dearth of skilled professionals, a high surgical treatment failure rate, and its high cost are major challenges faced by market players providing rotator cuff injury treatment products.



The surgical or curative treatment to capture the largest share in rotator cuff injury treatment market, by type during the forecast period

The surgical treatment segment is expected to hold the largest share of the rotator cuff injury treatment market, during the forecast period. This is attributable to the high adoption due to the increasing prevalence of rotator cuff injuries majorly among sportspersons, rising awareness activities by major market players across key countries, and the availability of medical reimbursements for surgical treatment of rotator cuff rupture. Additionally, the increase in the preference for shoulder arthroscopy for the treatment of rotator cuff tear among surgeons and the growing awareness about the benefits associated with an arthroscopic repair such as the lower risk of complications, quick recovery, low rate of post-surgical infections are likely to play a significant role in propelling the growth of the segment.



The Asia Pacific market to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The rotator cuff injury treatment market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. significant increase in its geriatric and patient population for orthopedic diseases, growing adoption of orthopedic bracing products in developing nations of Asia Pacific, growing presence of rotator cuff injury treatment devices and drugs manufacturers in the country, increase in the initiatives by the government to promote sports, and growing adoption of new surgical devices for rotator cuff tears launched by local manufacturers are likely to support the growth of the market in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1.Introduction

2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Industry Growth Opportunities

4.2.1.1 Rising Number of Sports-Related Shoulder Injuries

4.2.1.2 Rising Technological Advancements in Rotator Cuff Rupture Devices

4.2.1.3 Growing Public-Private Funding Grants and Educational Awareness Initiatives

4.2.1.4 Increasing Risk of Osteoarthritis in the Geriatric Population

4.2.1.5 Growing Developments in Orthobiologics

4.2.2 Burning Issues and Challenges

4.2.2.1 High Costs Associated with Arthroscopic Surgery Instruments

4.2.2.2 High Failure Rates of Rotator Cuff Treatment

4.2.2.3 Shortage of Trained Orthopedic Professionals

4.2.3 COVID-19 Specific Trends

4.3 Regulatory Landscape

4.4 Reimbursement Scenario

4.5 Pricing Trend Analysis

4.6 Clinical Research Pipeline

4.6.1 Rotator Cuff Repair Treatment

4.7 Patent Analysis



5. Rotator Cuff Injury Treatment Market, by Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Surgical or Curative Treatment

5.2.1 Arthroscopy (Tendon Repair)

5.2.2 Traditional/Open Surgeries

5.2.2.1 Shoulder Replacement Surgeries

5.2.2.2 Open Tendon Repair/Transfer

5.3 Physiotherapy/Palliative Treatment

5.3.1 Orthopedic Braces

5.3.2 Cold Compression

5.4 Pharmaceutical Drugs/Symptomatic or Preventive Treatment

5.4.1 Anti-Inflammatory Drugs and Pain Killers

5.4.2 Injections

5.5 Orthobiologics



6. Rotator Cuff Injury Treatment Market, by Region

6.1 Introduction

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 Asia-Pacific

6.5 Latin America

6.6 Middle East & Africa



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Key Player Strategies

7.2 List of Key Players Operating in Each Treatment Space

7.2.1 Product Portfolio/Development Pipeline

7.2.2 Key Strategies/Right to Win

7.3 Competitive Scenario

7.3.1 Rotator Cuff Injury Treatment Market: Product Launches & Regulatory Approvals

7.3.2 Rotator Cuff Injury Treatment Market: Deals

7.3.3 Rotator Cuff Injury Treatment Market: Other Developments

7.3.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

7.3.5 Stars

7.3.6 Pervasive Players

7.3.7 Emerging Leaders

7.3.8 Participants

7.4 Footprint Analysis of the Top Players in the Rotator Cuff Injury Treatment Market

7.4.1 Treatment Product and Regional Footprint Analysis of the Top Players in the Rotator Cuff Injury Treatment Market



8 Company Profiles

8.1 Key Players

8.1.1 Stryker Corporation

8.1.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.1.2 Products Offered

8.1.1.3 Recent Developments

8.1.1.4 Analyst's View

8.1.2 Johnson & Johnson

8.1.2.1 Business Overview

8.1.2.2 Products Offered

8.1.2.3 Recent Developments

8.1.2.4 Analyst's View

8.1.3 Smith & Nephew

8.1.3.1 Business Overview

8.1.3.2 Products Offered

8.1.3.3 Recent Developments

8.1.3.4 Analyst's View

8.1.4 Arthrex

8.1.4.1 Business Overview

8.1.4.2 Products Offered

8.1.4.3 Recent Developments

8.1.5 Zimmer Biomet

8.1.5.1 Business Overview

8.1.5.2 Products Offered

8.1.6 Integra Lifesciences

8.1.6.1 Business Overview

8.1.6.2 Products Offered

8.1.6.3 Recent Developments

8.1.7 Limacorporate S.P.A

8.1.7.1 Business Overview

8.1.7.2 Products Offered

8.1.7.3 Recent Developments

8.1.8 Djo Global, Inc.

8.1.8.1 Business Overview

8.1.8.2 Products Offered

8.1.8.3 Recent Developments

8.1.9 Evolutis

8.1.9.1 Business Overview

8.1.9.2 Products Offered

8.1.10 Group Fh Ortho

8.1.10.1 Business Overview

8.1.10.2 Products Offered

8.1.10.3 Recent Developments

8.1.11 Conmed Corporation

8.1.11.1 Business Overview

8.1.11.2 Products Offered

8.1.12 3S Ortho

8.1.12.1 Business Overview

8.1.12.2 Products Offered

8.1.13 Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (Parcus Medical)

8.1.13.1 Business Overview

8.1.13.2 Products Offered

8.1.13.3 Recent Developments

8.1.14 Gpc Medical Ltd.

8.1.14.1 Business Overview

8.1.14.2 Products Offered

8.1.15 Breg, Inc.

8.1.15.1 Business Overview

8.1.15.2 Products Offered

8.1.15.3 Recent Developments



9. Appendix

