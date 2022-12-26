Global Rotation Sensors Market to Reach $117.3 Million by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Rotation Sensors estimated at US$65. 1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$117. 3 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.

New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rotation Sensors Industry"
8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Military & Defense, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.2% CAGR and reach US$34.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Oil & Gas segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.1% CAGR

The Rotation Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$24.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 7.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$16.6 Million by the year 2027.



Automotive Segment to Record 10.3% CAGR

In the global Automotive segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$9.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$18.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 11.9% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
Allegro MicroSystems, LLC
ams AG
Balluff GmbH
Bourns, Inc.
Hans Turck GmbH Co. and KG
Honeywell international inc.
Keyence Corporation
MTS Systems Corporation
Novotechnik U.S. Inc.
TE Connectivity;






