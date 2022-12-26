Global Rotation Sensors Market to Reach $117.3 Million by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Rotation Sensors estimated at US$65. 1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$117. 3 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.
8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Military & Defense, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.2% CAGR and reach US$34.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Oil & Gas segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.1% CAGR
The Rotation Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$24.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 7.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$16.6 Million by the year 2027.
Automotive Segment to Record 10.3% CAGR
In the global Automotive segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$9.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$18.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 11.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
Allegro MicroSystems, LLC
ams AG
Balluff GmbH
Bourns, Inc.
Hans Turck GmbH Co. and KG
Honeywell international inc.
Keyence Corporation
MTS Systems Corporation
Novotechnik U.S. Inc.
TE Connectivity;
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Rotation Sensors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rotation Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Rotation Sensors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Rotation Sensors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Military & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Military & Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Military & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &
Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agriculture by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Agriculture by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Agriculture by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Construction by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Rotation Sensors Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Rotation Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rotation Sensors by Application - Military & Defense, Oil &
Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA Historic Review for Rotation Sensors by
Application - Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive,
Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 25: USA 15-Year Perspective for Rotation Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &
Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and
Construction for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rotation Sensors by Application - Military & Defense, Oil &
Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Rotation Sensors by
Application - Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive,
Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 28: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Rotation Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &
Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and
Construction for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Rotation Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 29: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rotation Sensors by Application - Military & Defense, Oil &
Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Japan Historic Review for Rotation Sensors by
Application - Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive,
Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 31: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Rotation Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &
Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and
Construction for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Rotation Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 32: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rotation Sensors by Application - Military & Defense, Oil &
Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: China Historic Review for Rotation Sensors by
Application - Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive,
Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 34: China 15-Year Perspective for Rotation Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &
Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and
Construction for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Rotation Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 35: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rotation Sensors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 36: Europe Historic Review for Rotation Sensors by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rotation Sensors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rotation Sensors by Application - Military & Defense, Oil &
Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Europe Historic Review for Rotation Sensors by
Application - Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive,
Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 40: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rotation Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &
Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and
Construction for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Rotation Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 41: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rotation Sensors by Application - Military & Defense, Oil &
Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: France Historic Review for Rotation Sensors by
Application - Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive,
Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 43: France 15-Year Perspective for Rotation Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &
Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and
Construction for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Rotation Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 44: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rotation Sensors by Application - Military & Defense, Oil &
Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Germany Historic Review for Rotation Sensors by
Application - Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive,
Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 46: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Rotation Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &
Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and
Construction for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 47: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rotation Sensors by Application - Military & Defense, Oil &
Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Italy Historic Review for Rotation Sensors by
Application - Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive,
Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 49: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Rotation Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &
Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and
Construction for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Rotation Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 50: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rotation Sensors by Application - Military & Defense, Oil &
Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: UK Historic Review for Rotation Sensors by
Application - Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive,
Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 52: UK 15-Year Perspective for Rotation Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &
Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and
Construction for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 53: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rotation Sensors by Application - Military & Defense, Oil &
Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Spain Historic Review for Rotation Sensors by
Application - Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive,
Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 55: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Rotation Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &
Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and
Construction for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 56: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rotation Sensors by Application - Military & Defense, Oil &
Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Russia Historic Review for Rotation Sensors by
Application - Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive,
Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 58: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Rotation Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &
Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and
Construction for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 59: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rotation Sensors by Application - Military & Defense, Oil &
Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Rotation Sensors
by Application - Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive,
Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 61: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rotation
Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Healthcare,
Agriculture and Construction for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Rotation Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rotation Sensors by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rotation Sensors by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rotation Sensors
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rotation Sensors by Application - Military & Defense, Oil &
Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rotation Sensors by
Application - Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive,
Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 67: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rotation Sensors
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Healthcare,
Agriculture and Construction for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Rotation Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 68: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rotation Sensors by Application - Military & Defense, Oil &
Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Australia Historic Review for Rotation Sensors by
Application - Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive,
Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 70: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Rotation Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &
Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and
Construction for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Rotation Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 71: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rotation Sensors by Application - Military & Defense, Oil &
Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: India Historic Review for Rotation Sensors by
Application - Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive,
Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 73: India 15-Year Perspective for Rotation Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &
Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and
Construction for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 74: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rotation Sensors by Application - Military & Defense, Oil &
Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: South Korea Historic Review for Rotation Sensors by
Application - Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive,
Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 76: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Rotation Sensors
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Healthcare,
Agriculture and Construction for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Rotation Sensors by Application - Military &
Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and
Construction - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rotation
Sensors by Application - Military & Defense, Oil & Gas,
Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rotation
Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Healthcare,
Agriculture and Construction for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Rotation Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 80: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rotation Sensors by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Latin America Historic Review for Rotation Sensors by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Rotation
Sensors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rotation Sensors by Application - Military & Defense, Oil &
Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Latin America Historic Review for Rotation Sensors by
Application - Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive,
Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 85: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Rotation
Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Healthcare,
Agriculture and Construction for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 86: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rotation Sensors by Application - Military & Defense, Oil &
Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Argentina Historic Review for Rotation Sensors by
Application - Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive,
Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 88: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Rotation Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &
Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and
Construction for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 89: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rotation Sensors by Application - Military & Defense, Oil &
Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Brazil Historic Review for Rotation Sensors by
Application - Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive,
Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 91: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Rotation Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &
Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and
Construction for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
MEXICO
Table 92: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rotation Sensors by Application - Military & Defense, Oil &
Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Mexico Historic Review for Rotation Sensors by
Application - Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive,
Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 94: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Rotation Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &
Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and
Construction for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 95: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Rotation Sensors by Application - Military &
Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and
Construction - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Rotation
Sensors by Application - Military & Defense, Oil & Gas,
Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for
Rotation Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive,
Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Rotation Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)
Table 98: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rotation Sensors by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 99: Middle East Historic Review for Rotation Sensors by
Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Rotation Sensors
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rotation Sensors by Application - Military & Defense, Oil &
Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Middle East Historic Review for Rotation Sensors by
Application - Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive,
Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 103: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Rotation Sensors
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Healthcare,
Agriculture and Construction for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
IRAN
Table 104: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rotation Sensors by Application - Military & Defense, Oil &
Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Iran Historic Review for Rotation Sensors by
Application - Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive,
Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 106: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Rotation Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &
Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and
Construction for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ISRAEL
Table 107: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rotation Sensors by Application - Military & Defense, Oil &
Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Israel Historic Review for Rotation Sensors by
Application - Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive,
Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 109: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Rotation Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &
Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and
Construction for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 110: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rotation Sensors by Application - Military & Defense, Oil &
Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Rotation Sensors by
Application - Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive,
Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 112: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Rotation
Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Healthcare,
Agriculture and Construction for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 113: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rotation Sensors by Application - Military & Defense, Oil &
Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: UAE Historic Review for Rotation Sensors by
Application - Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive,
Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 115: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Rotation Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &
Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and
Construction for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 116: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Rotation Sensors by Application - Military &
Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and
Construction - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Rotation
Sensors by Application - Military & Defense, Oil & Gas,
Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Rotation
Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Healthcare,
Agriculture and Construction for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AFRICA
Rotation Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Africa for 2022 (E)
