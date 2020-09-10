The Global Rotating Equipment Market for Oil and Gas Market is expected to grow by $ 5.93 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period

Global Rotating Equipment Market For Oil And Gas Industry 2020-2024 The analyst has been monitoring the rotating equipment market for oil and gas industry and it is poised to grow by $ 5.

93 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. Our reports on rotating equipment market for oil and gas industry provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in world refining capacity and increase in oil and gas E&P activities. In addition, Rise in world refining capacity is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The rotating equipment market for oil and gas industry analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes



The rotating equipment market for oil and gas industry is segmented as below:

By Product

• Pumps

• Compressors

• Turbines



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• APAC

• MEA

• Europe

• South America



This study identifies the growing demand for natural gas as one of the prime reasons driving the rotating equipment market for oil and gas industry growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our rotating equipment market for oil and gas industry covers the following areas:

• Rotating equipment market for oil and gas industry sizing

• Rotating equipment market for oil and gas industry forecast

• Rotating equipment market for oil and gas industry industry analysis





