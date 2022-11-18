The Global Rose Extract Market is expected to grow by $98.34 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Rose Extract Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the rose extract market and it is poised to grow by $98. 34 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6. 1% during the forecast period.

Our report on the rose extract market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing application in food and beverage industry, medicinal properties of rose extracts, and growing awareness about the benefits of natural cosmetics.

The rose extract market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The rose extract market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Rose oil

• Rose hip fruit extract

• Rose water



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing preference for aromatherapy for stress relief as one of the prime reasons driving the rose extract market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing technological innovations and the rising use of rose extracts for wine fortification will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the rose extract market covers the following areas:

• Rose extract market sizing

• Rose extract market forecast

• Rose extract market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rose extract market vendors that include Afriplex, Alba Grups Ltd., Alteya Inc., Apex Flavors Inc., Aromaaz International, DM Pharma, Ecomaat Ltd., Ernesto Ventos SA, Firmenich SA, First Natural Brands Ltd., Fleurchem Inc., Hangzhou New Asia International Co. Ltd., India Essential Oils, Oshadhi Ltd., Sakha International, Thracian Oils Ltd., Vaibhav Perfumery, Xian Peihong Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Young Living Essential Oils, and Zahra Rosewater Co. Also, the rose extract market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

