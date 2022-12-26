Global Room Air Conditioners Market to Reach 225.6 Million Units by 2027

ReportLinker
·20 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Room Air Conditioners estimated at 118. 7 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 225. 6 Million Units by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 9.

New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Room Air Conditioners Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032802/?utm_source=GNW
6% over the period 2020-2027. Split, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.7% CAGR and reach 198.1 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Window segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 32.3 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.4% CAGR

The Room Air Conditioners market in the U.S. is estimated at 32.3 Million Units in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 51 Million Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 8.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 56 Featured) -
Daikin Industries, Ltd.
Hitachi, Ltd.
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Panasonic Corporation
Samsung Electronics


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032802/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Room Air Conditioners - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Room
Air Conditioners by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Room Air Conditioners by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Room Air Conditioners by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Split
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Split by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Split by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Window by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Window by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Window by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Room Air Conditioners Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Room Air Conditioners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 11: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Room
Air Conditioners by Type - Split and Window - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 12: USA Historic Review for Room Air Conditioners by Type -
Split and Window Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 13: USA 15-Year Perspective for Room Air Conditioners by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Split and Window
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 14: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Room Air Conditioners by Type - Split and Window - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 15: Canada Historic Review for Room Air Conditioners by
Type - Split and Window Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 16: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Room Air Conditioners
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Split and
Window for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Room Air Conditioners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 17: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Room
Air Conditioners by Type - Split and Window - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 18: Japan Historic Review for Room Air Conditioners by
Type - Split and Window Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 19: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Room Air Conditioners
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Split and
Window for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Room Air Conditioners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 20: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Room
Air Conditioners by Type - Split and Window - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: China Historic Review for Room Air Conditioners by
Type - Split and Window Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 22: China 15-Year Perspective for Room Air Conditioners
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Split and
Window for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Room Air Conditioners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 23: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Room Air Conditioners by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: Europe Historic Review for Room Air Conditioners by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 25: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Room Air Conditioners
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Room Air Conditioners by Type - Split and Window - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: Europe Historic Review for Room Air Conditioners by
Type - Split and Window Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 28: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Room Air Conditioners
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Split and
Window for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Room Air Conditioners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 29: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Room Air Conditioners by Type - Split and Window - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: France Historic Review for Room Air Conditioners by
Type - Split and Window Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 31: France 15-Year Perspective for Room Air Conditioners
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Split and
Window for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Room Air Conditioners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 32: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Room Air Conditioners by Type - Split and Window - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: Germany Historic Review for Room Air Conditioners by
Type - Split and Window Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Room Air Conditioners
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Split and
Window for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 35: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Room
Air Conditioners by Type - Split and Window - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: Italy Historic Review for Room Air Conditioners by
Type - Split and Window Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Room Air Conditioners
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Split and
Window for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Room Air Conditioners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 38: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Room
Air Conditioners by Type - Split and Window - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: UK Historic Review for Room Air Conditioners by Type -
Split and Window Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: UK 15-Year Perspective for Room Air Conditioners by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Split and Window
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 41: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Room
Air Conditioners by Type - Split and Window - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: Spain Historic Review for Room Air Conditioners by
Type - Split and Window Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Room Air Conditioners
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Split and
Window for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 44: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Room Air Conditioners by Type - Split and Window - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Russia Historic Review for Room Air Conditioners by
Type - Split and Window Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Room Air Conditioners
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Split and
Window for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 47: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Room Air Conditioners by Type - Split and Window -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Room Air
Conditioners by Type - Split and Window Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 49: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Room Air
Conditioners by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Split and Window for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Room Air Conditioners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Room Air Conditioners by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Room Air
Conditioners by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Room Air
Conditioners by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Room Air Conditioners by Type - Split and Window -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Room Air
Conditioners by Type - Split and Window Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 55: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Room Air
Conditioners by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Split and Window for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Room Air Conditioners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 56: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Room Air Conditioners by Type - Split and Window - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Australia Historic Review for Room Air Conditioners
by Type - Split and Window Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Room Air
Conditioners by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Split and Window for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

INDIA
Room Air Conditioners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 59: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Room
Air Conditioners by Type - Split and Window - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: India Historic Review for Room Air Conditioners by
Type - Split and Window Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: India 15-Year Perspective for Room Air Conditioners
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Split and
Window for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 62: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Room Air Conditioners by Type - Split and Window -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: South Korea Historic Review for Room Air Conditioners
by Type - Split and Window Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Room Air
Conditioners by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Split and Window for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Room Air Conditioners by Type - Split and Window -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Room Air
Conditioners by Type - Split and Window Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Room Air
Conditioners by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Split and Window for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Room Air Conditioners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 68: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Room Air Conditioners by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 69: Latin America Historic Review for Room Air
Conditioners by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico
and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Room Air
Conditioners by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 71: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Room Air Conditioners by Type - Split and Window -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: Latin America Historic Review for Room Air
Conditioners by Type - Split and Window Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 73: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Room Air
Conditioners by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Split and Window for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 74: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Room Air Conditioners by Type - Split and Window - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Argentina Historic Review for Room Air Conditioners
by Type - Split and Window Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Room Air
Conditioners by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Split and Window for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 77: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Room Air Conditioners by Type - Split and Window - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: Brazil Historic Review for Room Air Conditioners by
Type - Split and Window Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Room Air Conditioners
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Split and
Window for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

MEXICO
Table 80: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Room Air Conditioners by Type - Split and Window - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Mexico Historic Review for Room Air Conditioners by
Type - Split and Window Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Room Air Conditioners
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Split and
Window for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 83: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Room Air Conditioners by Type - Split and Window -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Room Air
Conditioners by Type - Split and Window Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 85: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Room
Air Conditioners by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Split and Window for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Room Air Conditioners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)
Table 86: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Room Air Conditioners by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel,
Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 87: Middle East Historic Review for Room Air Conditioners
by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest
of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Room Air
Conditioners by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 89: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Room Air Conditioners by Type - Split and Window -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Middle East Historic Review for Room Air Conditioners
by Type - Split and Window Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Room Air
Conditioners by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Split and Window for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

IRAN
Table 92: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Room
Air Conditioners by Type - Split and Window - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Iran Historic Review for Room Air Conditioners by
Type - Split and Window Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Room Air Conditioners by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Split and Window
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ISRAEL
Table 95: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Room Air Conditioners by Type - Split and Window - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Israel Historic Review for Room Air Conditioners by
Type - Split and Window Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Room Air Conditioners
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Split and
Window for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 98: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Room Air Conditioners by Type - Split and Window -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Room Air
Conditioners by Type - Split and Window Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 100: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Room Air
Conditioners by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Split and Window for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 101: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Room
Air Conditioners by Type - Split and Window - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: UAE Historic Review for Room Air Conditioners by
Type - Split and Window Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Room Air Conditioners by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Split and Window
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Room Air Conditioners by Type - Split and Window -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Room Air
Conditioners by Type - Split and Window Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 106: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Room Air
Conditioners by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Split and Window for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

AFRICA
Room Air Conditioners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Africa for 2022 (E)
Table 107: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Room Air Conditioners by Type - Split and Window - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Africa Historic Review for Room Air Conditioners by
Type - Split and Window Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Room Air Conditioners
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Split and
Window for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032802/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • COVID's confusing calendar grants Canada's relay champs immediate opportunity to repeat

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Raise your hand if the past few years have warped your sense of timing. Yes, my hand is up. In my brain, the Tokyo Olympics took place this past summer (it was actually summer 2021), and the Beijing Olympics feel like they happened a decade ago (that was this year… come on, man). Should we blame the pandemic? Of course we should. If you're keeping track, w

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (

  • Ovechkin, Georgiev, Pettersson named NHL's three stars of the week

    Washington Capitals left-winger Alex Ovechkin, Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Ovechkin had two goals and four assists as the Capitals won all three of their games on the week. The 37-year-old also furthered his name in the history books, passing Gordie Howe for second on the NHL's all-time career goals list. Needing two to pass Howe, Ovechkin scored twice in a 4-1 over the Winnipeg

  • Nets' Irving out against Warriors with right calf tightness

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving missed the Brooklyn Nets' game against Golden State on Wednesday because of right calf tightness. Coach Jacque Vaughn said after Irving arrived at the arena, he did some shooting and then reported his tightness. The Nets initially listed their point guard as questionable but then scratched him shortly after. Irving averaged 27.4 points in his last 10 games, including 38 in a victory over Detroit on Sunday. He has missed just one game since returning from an eight-gam

  • Ovechkin, Georgiev, Pettersson named NHL's three stars of the week

    Washington Capitals left-winger Alex Ovechkin, Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Ovechkin had two goals and four assists as the Capitals won all three of their games on the week. The 37-year-old also furthered his name in the history books, passing Gordie Howe for second on the NHL's all-time career goals list. Needing two to pass Howe, Ovechkin scored twice in a 4-1 over the Winnipeg

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Andersson's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night. Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s point streak to four games, with three wins in that stretch. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames wrapped up a successful four-game California road trip. Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals — the sixth

  • Is Precious Achiuwa the answer to the Raptors' weaknesses?

    Amit Mann and C.J. Miles discuss how Precious Achiuwa can affect what ails the Raptors. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Vejmelka sharp in Coyotes' 2-1 shootout win over Kings

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka had 26 saves and stopped all three shots in a shootout in the Arizona Coyotes' 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. Arizona’s Nick Schmaltz scored on a power play in the first period. Alex Iafallo evened it on the man advantage in the second, leaving the Coyotes tied heading into the third period for the fifth straight game. Nick Bjugstad scored on Arizona's second shot in the shootout after Vejmelk stopped Gabriel Vilardi. Arizona's Clayton

  • Playoff hopes for Packers, Dolphins on diverging paths

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Packers, beneficiaries of results from Christmas Eve games, did their part by beating the Dolphins 26-20 on Sunday. Green Bay (7-8) overcame a 10-point second-quarter deficit, intercepted Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa three times and scored 16 unanswered points to close the gap on the final NFC wild-card berth. Green Bay still needs additional help to overtake Washington (7-7-1), but finished December with three consecutive wins. "I don’t think we’ve struggle

  • Haliburton hits winning 3, scores 43 as Pacers beat Heat

    MIAMI (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds and finished with a career-high 43 points, helping the Indiana Pacers to a 111-108 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton's winning shot with just over four seconds left was his team-record 10th 3-pointer of the game. He was coming off a 33-point game in a win at Boston on Wednesday. Against the Heat he shot 14 for 20 from the field and 10 for 16 from long distance. Haliburton also earned a bit of redemption by over

  • AP sources: Cubs, LHP Drew Smyly agree to 2-year contract

    CHICAGO (AP) — Drew Smyly is staying with the Chicago Cubs, agreeing to a $19 million, two-year contract. Two people familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the contract was pending a successful physical. Smyly has an opt out after the 2023 season. The left-hander will make $8 million next year and $8.5 million in 2024. There is a $10 million mutual option for 2025 with a $2.5 million buyout. The 33-year-old Smyly went

  • EXPLAINER: Why are baseball teams spending so much money?

    Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa and Trea Turner combined for almost $1 billion in contracts. Xander Bogaerts, Jacob deGrom, Dansby Swanson, Carlos Rodón, Brandon Nimmo and Willson Contreras added up to another billion. And that's just nine players. Just one lucrative slice of baseball's December spending spree. What a difference a year makes. It has been an epic holiday season already for several teams and players — a year after Major League Baseball locked out its players in an ugly labor dispute th

  • A record NBA outburst: 5 games of 43 or more on the same day

    The NBA went into Christmas with a night like none other. For the first time in NBA history, five players scored at least 43 points on the same day. It happened Friday, with Dallas’ Luka Doncic leading the way with 50 points against Houston. The others: Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid scored 44 against the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a career-high 44 against New Orleans, New York’s RJ Barrett had 44 against Chicago and Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton scored a career-