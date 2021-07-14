Global Roofing Market to Reach $101.9 Billion by 2027
Abstract: Global Roofing Market to Reach $101. 9 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Roofing estimated at US$79. 3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$101.
9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Asphalt Shingles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.4% CAGR and reach US$31.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Metal segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $18.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.1% CAGR
The Roofing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$22 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.
Elastomeric Segment to Record 3.9% CAGR
In the global Elastomeric segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$18.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 128 Featured)
American Hydrotech, Inc.
Atlas Roofing Corporation
Carlisle Construction Materials LLC
Cornerstone Building Brands
Duro-Last Roofing, Inc.
Etex Group SA
Firestone Building Products
Fletcher Insulation
IKO Industries, Ltd.
Johns Manville
Masterplast Group International
Nucor Building Systems
Owens Corning
Rockwool International A/S
Saint-Gobain SA
CertainTeed Corporation
Sika AG
Sika Sarnafil, Inc.
Standard Industries, Inc.
BMI Group
Braas Monier Building Group S.A.
BMI UK & Ireland
GAF
TAMKO Building Products, Inc.
The Garland Company, Inc.
USG Boral
Wienerberger AG
Xtratherm Limited
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
An Introduction to Roofing
Types of Roofing Products
Asphalt Shingles
Metal Roofing
Elastomeric Roofing
Built-up Roofs
Roofing Tiles
Modified Bitumen
Plastic Roofing
Other Types of Roofing
Wood
Slate Roofs
Cold-Applied Roofing and Waterproofing Systems
Liquid-Applied Monolithic Membrane Systems
Single Ply Roofing
Felts
Polyurethane Roofing Systems
Roofing Materials: Improving Strength, Durability and Energy
Efficiency of Residential and Non-Residential Buildings
Residential Sector Fuels Demand for Roofing Products
EXHIBIT 1: Roofing Materials Market by Application (in %) for 2019
Asphalt Shingles Remain the Most Popular Roofing Material,
Metal Roofs Find Acceptance
Asian Economies Spearhead Growth in the Global Roofing Market
COVID-19 Impacts Construction Industry, Affecting Prospects in
Roofing Market
Supply Chain Disruptions
Companies to Gear up to Face the Crisis
EXHIBIT 2: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for
the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
EXHIBIT 3: Global Construction Output % Change in Advanced and
Emerging Economies for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Building Renovations & Reroofing: Key Revenue Contributors in
Developed Markets
EXHIBIT 4: Global Residential Re-Roofing Market Share Breakup
(in %) by Type: 2019
EXHIBIT 5: US Reroofing Market: Breakdown of Major Reasons for
Reroofing (in %) for 2019
Investments in Infrastructure Projects Support Market Demand
EXHIBIT 6: Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$
Trillion) by Region Over the Period 2016-2040
EXHIBIT 7: Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected
Infrastructure Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over
the Period 2016-2040
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Perennial Need for Roofing in Buildings Drives Healthy Demand
for Roofing Materials
Major Roofing Technology Trends Summarized
Dark and Reflective Surfaces
Fireproof Roofing
Green Roofing
Insulated Roofing
Cool Roofing
Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV)
Solar Roofing
Living Roof
Metal Roofing
Roofing Colors
Roofing Tiles
Slate Roof
TPO Single-Ply Roofing Membranes
Elastomeric and Plastic Roofing
Flat Roofs
Membranes-based Flat Roofing
Seamless Gutter
Rising Significance of Environment-Friendly and
Technologically-Advanced Roofing Solutions: The Fundamental
Growth Driver
Sustainable Roofing Solutions Gain Popularity
Concerns over Increasing Heat and Smog in Urban Centers
Necessitate Advanced Roofing Solutions
A Glance at Select Environment-Friendly Options for Roofing
Materials
Surge in Energy Consumption and the Resultant Need for Energy
Efficient Roofing Drives Demand for Insulated Roofs
EXHIBIT 8: Projected Global Energy Consumption in Quad Btu:
2015, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035, 2040, 2045 and 2050
EXHIBIT 9: Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh) for
the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035
EXHIBIT 10: US Energy Consumption by Sector (in Trillion Btu)
for the Period 2015-2019
Climate Change and Increasing Global Temperatures Fuel Demand
for Roof Insulation
Growing Need to Achieve Sustainability and Cost Savings Propels
Demand for Green Building Materials
Green Roofing Technologies Offer Huge Untapped Market Potential
Solar Ready Roofs
Energy-Efficient Asphalt Shingles
Reflective Roof Coatings
Lighter Roofing Shades Find Favor
Despite Competition from Alternative Roofing Materials, Asphalt
Shingles Continue to Maintain the Lead
Innovations in Asphalt Roofing Support Segment Growth
Hybrid Asphalt Roof Systems Find Widespread Application
Shingle Recycling Gathers Momentum
Newer Roofing Alternatives Emerge as Replacements for
Conventional Materials
Recyclability, Sound-Proof and Durability Attributes Drive
Widespread Adoption of Rubber Roofing
Recycled Rubber Roofing Shingles Emerge as Eco-Friendly and
Cost Effective Options
Select Rubber Roofing Systems for Commercial and Residential
Buildings
Rubber Roofing Shingles Make the Process of Roof Repair Easier
Rubber Roofing Types for Various Buildings
Longer Life, Fireproof, and Multiple Other Benefits Support
Demand for Metal Roofing
Production Process of Metal Roofs
Training and Field Supervision Gain Importance
Roofing Tiles Market: Residential Construction Activity
Determines Growth Trends
Concrete: A Timeless Roofing Material
Built-Up Roofing Systems Face Various Operational,
Technological, and Economic Hurdles
Myriad Benefits Drive Demand for Fiberglass Roofing Solutions
Cold Applied Roofing System: An Ideal Option in High-Rise
Buildings
Cold-Liquid-Applied Membranes: The Next Generation Roof
Waterproofing Technology
Demographic and Economic Trends Influence Roofing Demand Dynamics
Urbanization Trend
EXHIBIT 11: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
EXHIBIT 12: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population
as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years
1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
EXHIBIT 13: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries
for 2018, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050
Ballooning Global Population
EXHIBIT 14: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic
Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
EXHIBIT 15: Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in
Millions for the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
EXHIBIT 16: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
EXHIBIT 17: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Innovations & Technology Advancements Transform Roofing Landscape
Advancements in Shingles Drive Considerable Improvements in
Efficiency, Aesthetics and Ease of Installation
Recent Innovations in Asphalt Roofing Systems
Cool Roof Asphalt Shingles
Enhanced Polymer-Modified Asphalt Shingles
Smog Absorbing Shingles
Rooftop Shingles to Tap the Sun?s Power
Weathering Steel: A Key Innovation in Steel Roofing Market
Screwless Metal Roofing Systems
Lightweight Installation Approach for Slate Roofs
SURE-STICK?: A Self-Adhered Roofing Membrane
Integrating PVC Roof Membranes with Solar Panels for Flat Roofs
Advanced Solar Solutions for Roofing Applications
Roof-Integrated Solar Systems
Select Rooftop Solar Technologies
BIPV for Rooftops
BIPV Vs BAPV
Novel Techniques for Roof Repairs
Tensile Fabrics Find Acceptance in Roofing Market
Nonwovens Assume an Increasingly Important Role
Wood Replacements
Futuristic Roofing Materials Technologies
Roofing and the Internet of Things (IoT) Technology
Drones: The Next Big Thing for the Roofing Industry
How Drones Work
Time-saving Technology
Drones: A Safer Solution?
Comprehensive Reporting with Diagrams
Expanding Applications of Drone Technology
Roofing Software Solutions Continue to Evolve
Roofing Companies Use Advanced Technologies for Safety
Stringent Standards and Regulatory Compliance: Major Challenges
for Roofing Industry
Other Challenges Hampering Market Prospects for Roofing Materials
Fixing the Asbestos Asphyxiation: Nations Ought to Wake Up to
the Alarming Problem
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Roofing by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Roofing by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Asphalt Shingles
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Asphalt Shingles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Asphalt Shingles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Metal by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Metal by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Metal by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Elastomeric by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Elastomeric by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Elastomeric by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Built-Up by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Built-Up by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Built-Up by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Roofing Tile by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Roofing Tile by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Tile by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Modified Bitumen
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Modified Bitumen by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Modified Bitumen by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Plastic by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Plastic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Plastic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Product
Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Roofing Market in the US: An Overview
COVID-19 Pandemic Stalls Construction Activity, Denting
Prospects in Roofing Market
EXHIBIT 18: Number of States Limiting Construction Industry due
to COVID-19 (As of April 2020)
EXHIBIT 19: US Construction Spending in US$ Billion for the
Period January 2012 to January 2020
Housing Projects Scenario
EXHIBIT 20: Key Indicators for US Residential Construction Market
EXHIBIT 21: New Privately-Owned Housing Units Authorized in
Permit-Issuing Places
EXHIBIT 22: New Privately-Owned Housing Units Completed
Delayed Project Completion due to Holdup in Material Availability
Climate Change and Challenge of Aging Infrastructure:
Fundamental Growth Drivers for Roofing Market
Major Trends and Drivers Impacting the Roofing Market
Residential Sector: The Largest Market for Roofing Materials
EXHIBIT 23: US Residential Roofing Market Share Breakdown by
Construction Type: 2019
EXHIBIT 24: US Residential Roofing Market Share Breakdown by
Unit Type: 2019
EXHIBIT 25: Roofing Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown by
Application Sector for 2019
Innovative and Eco-Friendly Solutions Maximize Commercial
Building?s Energy Performance
EXHIBIT 26: US Commercial Roofing Market Share Breakdown by
Slope Type (in %): 2019
EXHIBIT 27: US Commercial Roofing Market by Construction Type
(in %) for the Year 2019
Asphalt Shingles Roofing Market: An Insight
EXHIBIT 28: US Asphalt Shingles Market Breakdown (in %) by
Product: 2019
Steel Roofing Market Benefits from the Shift towards Green
Building Products
EXHIBIT 29: US Steel Roofing Market Share Breakdown by
Application (in %) for 2019
Innovative Regulation-Compliant Colors Augur Well for the
Roofing Market
Focus Shifts to Solar PV Technology-Integrated Rooftops
BIPV Roofing Products Grow in Importance
New Roof Ordinances Encourage Cities in the US Adopt Green
Roofing Solutions
Challenges Confronting Roofing Manufacturers in the US
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by Product
Type - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing
Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Roofing by Product Type -
Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile,
Modified Bitumen, Plastic and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asphalt Shingles,
Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen,
Plastic and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Market Overview
EXHIBIT 30: Residential and Non-Residential Building Permits in
Canada (in Units) for Dec-2019 to Feb-2020
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by
Product Type - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up,
Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Roofing by Product Type -
Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile,
Modified Bitumen, Plastic and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asphalt
Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified
Bitumen, Plastic and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Market Overview
Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by
Product Type - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up,
Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Roofing by Product Type -
Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile,
Modified Bitumen, Plastic and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asphalt Shingles,
Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen,
Plastic and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Impact of COVID-19 on Construction Industry
Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by
Product Type - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up,
Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: China Historic Review for Roofing by Product Type -
Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile,
Modified Bitumen, Plastic and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asphalt Shingles,
Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen,
Plastic and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
As Construction Activity Comes to a Halt due to COVID-19,
Roofing Materials Market Set to Confront Challenges
EXHIBIT 31: Construction Industry in Europe: % Change in
Investments (Volume) for the Years 2019, 2020 and 2021
EXHIBIT 32: Commercial Roofing Market in Europe: Breakdown by
Roof Type (in %) for 2019
Stringent Energy Efficiency Regulations Benefit Market Adoption
EXHIBIT 33: Energy Consumption in Select European Countries:
Percentage Breakdown of Final Energy Consumption in
Residential Sector by Use for 2019
EXHIBIT 34: Energy Consumption for Space Heating in European
Residential Sector: Space Heating Energy as % of Total Energy
Consumed for 2019
The Energy Performance in Buildings (EPBD) Directive
Europe?s 2020 Program
European Residential Metal Roofing Market Gains Momentum
Rise in Flat Constructions: Opportunity for Flat Roofing Materials
Table 40: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Europe Historic Review for Roofing by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Roofing by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by
Product Type - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up,
Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Roofing by Product Type -
Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile,
Modified Bitumen, Plastic and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asphalt
Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified
Bitumen, Plastic and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 46: France Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by
Product Type - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up,
Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: France Historic Review for Roofing by Product Type -
Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile,
Modified Bitumen, Plastic and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: France 15-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asphalt
Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified
Bitumen, Plastic and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 49: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by
Product Type - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up,
Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Germany Historic Review for Roofing by Product Type -
Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile,
Modified Bitumen, Plastic and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asphalt
Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified
Bitumen, Plastic and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 52: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by
Product Type - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up,
Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Italy Historic Review for Roofing by Product Type -
Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile,
Modified Bitumen, Plastic and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asphalt Shingles,
Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen,
Plastic and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
With UK Hard Hit by COVID-19 Pandemic, Impact Imminent on
Construction Industry and Roofing Market Prospects
EXHIBIT 35: UK Residential Construction Industry: % Change of
Construction Output by Sector for Jan 2019 through March 2020
Shortage of Skilled Manpower: A Major Concern for Roofing Market
Sustainability in Residential Projects: Role of Standards
Responsible Sourcing: Present Status and Potential
BS Standards for the Roofing Industry
British Standards Applicable to Roofing Sector
Dry Fix Roofing Systems Garner Significant Interest
Table 55: UK Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by Product
Type - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing
Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: UK Historic Review for Roofing by Product Type -
Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile,
Modified Bitumen, Plastic and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: UK 15-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asphalt Shingles,
Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen,
Plastic and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 58: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by
Product Type - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up,
Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Spain Historic Review for Roofing by Product Type -
Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile,
Modified Bitumen, Plastic and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asphalt Shingles,
Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen,
Plastic and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 61: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by
Product Type - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up,
Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Russia Historic Review for Roofing by Product Type -
Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile,
Modified Bitumen, Plastic and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asphalt
Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified
Bitumen, Plastic and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 64: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Roofing
by Product Type - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric,
Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic and Other
Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Roofing by Product
Type - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing
Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Roofing by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asphalt
Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified
Bitumen, Plastic and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Market Overview
Surge in Infrastructure Development Powers Demand Growth
Table 67: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Roofing by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Roofing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by
Product Type - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up,
Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Roofing by Product
Type - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing
Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Roofing by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asphalt
Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified
Bitumen, Plastic and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 73: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by
Product Type - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up,
Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Australia Historic Review for Roofing by Product Type -
Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile,
Modified Bitumen, Plastic and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asphalt
Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified
Bitumen, Plastic and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
INDIA
COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts India?s Construction Industry Outlook
Building Construction and Infrastructure Development Activity
Vital for Roofing Market Growth
EXHIBIT 36: COVID-19 Impact on Industries: Estimated Decline by
Sector for the Period April-June 2020
Metal Roofing Systems Continue to Gain Ground
Eco-Friendly Roofing Solutions: High Growth Prospects
Rural India Presents Opportunities for Roofing Industry
Industry Structure
Major Issues and Challenges
Table 76: India Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by
Product Type - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up,
Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: India Historic Review for Roofing by Product Type -
Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile,
Modified Bitumen, Plastic and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: India 15-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asphalt Shingles,
Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen,
Plastic and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
