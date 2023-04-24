Global Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market Strategy Report 2023-2030: Affordable R2R Technologies to Open Avenues for Unmatched Level of Diagnostics & Bio-Analysis Device Production

Company Logo

Global Market for Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices

Dublin, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market to Reach $77.6 Billion by 2030



The global market for Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices estimated at US$29.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$77.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Consumer Electronics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.2% CAGR and reach US$44.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Automotive segment is readjusted to a revised 13.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.3% CAGR



The Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$31 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.5% and 10.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.6% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 321 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $29.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $77.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.7% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Roll-to-Roll (R2R) Technologies for Flexible Devices Exhibiting Short-term Dip Owing to Pandemic

An Introduction to Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices

Roll-to-Roll (R2R) Processing

Flexible Circuits

Application Areas

Flexible Electronics: A Prelude

Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market to Undergo Exponential Accrual Post COVID-19 Pandemic

R2R and Nanofabrication Convergence: New Way of Quick Manufacturing

Rising Demand for Flexible Devices Spurs R2R Opportunities

Outlook

Regional Analysis: Asia-Pacific Undertakes Leadership Role in Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market

Prominent Drivers & Restraints

Consumer Electronics: Primary Application Segment

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Affordable R2R Technologies to Open Avenues for Unmatched Level of Diagnostics & Bio-Analysis Device Production

Advances in Roll-to-Roll Printing to Provide Hope for Flexible Substrates

Overcoming Issues with Use of Roll-to-Roll Technology to Manufacture Flexible Hybrid Electronics

Growing Applications to Drive Future Growth of R2R based Flexible Electronics

R2R Platforms Gain Popularity

Wireless Telecommunications Spawning Significant Demand

Mobile Phones: A Key Application Area for R2R-based Flexible Circuits

Viability of Foldable Phones Depends on Conquering of Technical & Design Obstacles

Fall in Production Costs Boosts Adoption of Printed Sensors

Rise of Adhesive-less Laminates: A Notable Trend

Rising Number of Diabetic Patients to Boost Demand for Flexible Biosensors

R2R-based Flexible Temperature Sensors: A Market Laden with Tremendous Growth Opportunities

Printed & Flexible Sensors Gain from Growing Focus on Printed Electronics

Demand for Smart Healthcare Systems Spurs Adoption of Multimodal R2R-based Flexible Sensors

Wearable Medical Devices to See Increased Use of Flexible Sensors

Touch Screen Displays Steer Demand for R2R Printed Sensors

Consumer Electronics: Major End-Use Segment

Growing Number of Consumer Electronics Users Bodes Well for Future Market Prospects

Opportunities in Autoelectronics Domain

Battle between Organic Electronics and Silicon Electronics Remains Intense

R2R-based Flexible Electronics Foster Development of Solar Cells

Increasing Focus of Public and Private Organizations on R2R Processing

R2R to Make Solar Cell Production a Financially Viable Proposition

R2R Process Addresses Instrumentation and Metrology Concerns

Absence of Standardized Infrastructure & Lack of Proper Supply Chain: Key Issues

Critical Challenges in R2R Nanofabrication

Printing Technology Comes of Age in Sensor Manufacturing

R2R Fabrication Facilitates Large Scale 3D Nanospike Arrays

Primary Opportunities for R2R Process

Flexible Electronics

Battery Technology

Membranes

Advanced Deposition Processes

PEM Fuel Cells

Photovoltaics

Metrology/Quality Systems

Embedded Thermal Energy

Transparent Conductors

Technology Roadmaps

Research & Development Activity in R2R Domain

