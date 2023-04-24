Global Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market Strategy Report 2023-2030: Affordable R2R Technologies to Open Avenues for Unmatched Level of Diagnostics & Bio-Analysis Device Production
Global Market for Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices
Dublin, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market to Reach $77.6 Billion by 2030
The global market for Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices estimated at US$29.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$77.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Consumer Electronics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.2% CAGR and reach US$44.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Automotive segment is readjusted to a revised 13.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.3% CAGR
The Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$31 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.5% and 10.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.6% CAGR.
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
321
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$29.8 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$77.6 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
12.7%
Regions Covered
Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Roll-to-Roll (R2R) Technologies for Flexible Devices Exhibiting Short-term Dip Owing to Pandemic
An Introduction to Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices
Roll-to-Roll (R2R) Processing
Flexible Circuits
Application Areas
Flexible Electronics: A Prelude
Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market to Undergo Exponential Accrual Post COVID-19 Pandemic
R2R and Nanofabrication Convergence: New Way of Quick Manufacturing
Rising Demand for Flexible Devices Spurs R2R Opportunities
Outlook
Regional Analysis: Asia-Pacific Undertakes Leadership Role in Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market
Prominent Drivers & Restraints
Consumer Electronics: Primary Application Segment
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Affordable R2R Technologies to Open Avenues for Unmatched Level of Diagnostics & Bio-Analysis Device Production
Advances in Roll-to-Roll Printing to Provide Hope for Flexible Substrates
Overcoming Issues with Use of Roll-to-Roll Technology to Manufacture Flexible Hybrid Electronics
Growing Applications to Drive Future Growth of R2R based Flexible Electronics
R2R Platforms Gain Popularity
Wireless Telecommunications Spawning Significant Demand
Mobile Phones: A Key Application Area for R2R-based Flexible Circuits
Viability of Foldable Phones Depends on Conquering of Technical & Design Obstacles
Fall in Production Costs Boosts Adoption of Printed Sensors
Rise of Adhesive-less Laminates: A Notable Trend
Rising Number of Diabetic Patients to Boost Demand for Flexible Biosensors
R2R-based Flexible Temperature Sensors: A Market Laden with Tremendous Growth Opportunities
Printed & Flexible Sensors Gain from Growing Focus on Printed Electronics
Demand for Smart Healthcare Systems Spurs Adoption of Multimodal R2R-based Flexible Sensors
Wearable Medical Devices to See Increased Use of Flexible Sensors
Touch Screen Displays Steer Demand for R2R Printed Sensors
Consumer Electronics: Major End-Use Segment
Growing Number of Consumer Electronics Users Bodes Well for Future Market Prospects
Opportunities in Autoelectronics Domain
Battle between Organic Electronics and Silicon Electronics Remains Intense
R2R-based Flexible Electronics Foster Development of Solar Cells
Increasing Focus of Public and Private Organizations on R2R Processing
R2R to Make Solar Cell Production a Financially Viable Proposition
R2R Process Addresses Instrumentation and Metrology Concerns
Absence of Standardized Infrastructure & Lack of Proper Supply Chain: Key Issues
Critical Challenges in R2R Nanofabrication
Printing Technology Comes of Age in Sensor Manufacturing
R2R Fabrication Facilitates Large Scale 3D Nanospike Arrays
Primary Opportunities for R2R Process
Flexible Electronics
Battery Technology
Membranes
Advanced Deposition Processes
PEM Fuel Cells
Photovoltaics
Metrology/Quality Systems
Embedded Thermal Energy
Transparent Conductors
Technology Roadmaps
Research & Development Activity in R2R Domain
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 68 Featured)
3M Company
Acreo Swedish ICT AB
Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.
Avery Dennison Corporation
E Ink Holdings Inc.
Flexium Interconnect Inc.
Fujikura Ltd.
Johnson Electric Holdings Limited
Kent Displays, Inc.
Konica Minolta Business Solutions Europe GmbH
LG Display Co., Ltd.
Linxens France SA
Materion Corporation
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
