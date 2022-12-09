Global Roll-to-Roll Printing Market to Reach $41.3 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Roll-to-Roll Printing estimated at US$10. 3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$41. 3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 22% over the period 2020-2027.
Inks, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 23.1% CAGR and reach US$30.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Substrates segment is readjusted to a revised 19% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 28.1% CAGR
The Roll-to-Roll Printing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 28.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.1% and 19.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured) -
3M Company
Agfa-Gevaert
BASF
DuPont
E Ink Holdings
Fujikura Ltd.
GSI Technologies LLC
Konica Minolta Inc.
LG Electronics
Molex
Nippon Mektron, Ltd
Nissha USA
NovaCentrix
Palo Alto Research Center
Samsung
Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
Thinfilm
Ynvisible Interactive
