The global Rockets and Missiles market size is projected to grow from USD 58.3 billion in 2021 to USD 73.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2026

The Rockets and Missiles market is expected to witness growth due to consistent increase in defense budget across the globe and the need for advanced Rockets and Missiles to counter the modern combat around the country’s border.

New York, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Rockets and Missiles Market by Speed, Product, Propulsion Type, Guidance Mechanism, Launch Platform & Region - Forecast to 2026"
Furthermore, increasing number of conflicts, and high defense spending are some of the major factors driving the market globally.
Governments of various countries, such as the US, China, India, and Russia, are spending heavily on modernizing their military resources.Thus, a large number of weapon manufacturers are shifting their focus towards developing precision-guided munitions.

However, issues related to the integration of missiles pose a challenge for Rockets and Missilesmarket growth.
Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), BAE Systems (UK), and Thales Group (France) are some of the leading players operating in the Rockets and Missiles market. These companies secure contracts from governments of different countries to carry out various Rockets and Missiles programs.

The missile segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the rockets and missiles market during the forecast period.
A missile plays an important role in ROCKETS AND MISSILES majorly for land, air, and marine platforms.The missile segment has been further sub-segmented further segmented into cruise missiles and ballistic missiles.

The missile segment is projected to reach USD 57.1 billion by 2026. In the Asia Pacific region, this segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The hypersonic segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on speed, the rockets and missiles market has been segmented into subsonic, supersonic, and hypersonic.Hypersonic rockets and missiles are equipped with a propulsion system to enable them to attain a speed of Mach 5 or higher, which is five times faster than the speed of sound.

Hypersonic precision-guided weapons are difficult to counter due to their high speed. Currently, these weapons are in a development phase and are expected to be operational in the near future.

The solid propulsion segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the rockets and missiles market during the forecast period.
Based on propulsion type, the rockets and missiles market has been segmented into Solid, Liquid, Hybrid Propulsion, Ramjet, Turbojet and Scramjet.Solid propulsion uses solid propellants to boost missiles and rockets.

Solid propellants consist of a homogenous mixture of various composites, which are easier to store and handle.These systems cost less and offer a large amount of thrust to the missiles.

High-performance propellants and modified grains enhance the capability of solid propulsion.

By launch mode, the surface-to-surface segment is estimated to account for the largest share (21) of the rockets and missiles market in 2021
Based on launch mode, the rockets and missiles market has been segmented into surface to surface, surface to air, air to air, air to surface, and subsea to surface.Surface to surface rockets and missiles are fired from the ground or the sea.

They can be launched from hand-held or vehicle-mounted devices or fixed installations.These missiles used in land warfare operations are designed to hit ground or sea targets.

Hence, they are also known as ground to ground rockets and missiles.

The North American market is projected to contribute the largest share from 2021 to 2026
North America is projected to be the largest regional share of rockets and missiles market during the forecast period.Major companies such as Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, and General Dynamics Corporation are based in the US.

These players continuously invest in the R&D of new and advanced technology used in missile defense system.

Breakdown of primaries
The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:
• By Company Type: Tier 1–35%; Tier 2–45%; and Tier 3–20%
• By Designation: C Level–35%; Directors–25%; and Others–40%
• By Region: Middle East-45%; North America–20%; Asia Pacific–30%; and Europe–5%;
Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), BAE Systems (UK), and Thales Group (France) are some of the leading players operating in the Rockets and Missiles market.

Research Coverage
The study covers the Rockets and Missiles market across various segments and subsegments.It aims at estimating the size and growth potential of this market across different segments based on speed, product, propulsion type, guidance mechanism, launch platform and region.

This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.

Reasons to Buy this Report
This report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall rockets and missiles Market and its segments.This study is also expected to provide region wise information about the end use, and wherein rockets and missiles are used.

This report aims at helping the stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. This report is also expected to help them understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the growth of the market.


