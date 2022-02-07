Global Rockets and Missiles Market (2021 to 2026) - Miniaturization of Missiles and Their Components Presents Opportunities

Global Rocket and Missile Market

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rockets and Missiles Market by Speed (Subsonic, Supersonic, Hypersonic), Product, Propulsion Type (Solid, Liquid, Hybrid Propulsion, Ramjet, Turbojet and Scramjet), Guidance Mechanism (Guided and Unguided), Launch Platform & Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Rockets and Missiles market size is projected to grow from USD 58.3 billion in 2021 to USD 73.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2026.

The Rockets and Missiles market is expected to witness growth due to a consistent increase in defense budget across the globe and the need for advanced Rockets and Missiles to counter the modern combat around the country's border. Furthermore, the increasing number of conflicts and high defense spending are some of the major factors driving the market globally.

Governments of various countries, such as the US, China, India, and Russia, are spending heavily on modernizing their military resources. Thus, a large number of weapon manufacturers are shifting their focus towards developing precision-guided munitions. However, issues related to the integration of missiles pose a challenge for Rockets and Missiles market growth.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), BAE Systems (UK), and Thales Group (France) are some of the leading players operating in the Rockets and Missiles market. These companies secure contracts from governments of different countries to carry out various Rockets and Missiles programs.

The missile segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the rockets and missiles market during the forecast period

A missile plays an important role in rockets and missiles majorly for land, air, and marine platforms. The missile segment has been further sub-segmented further segmented into cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. The missile segment is projected to reach USD 57.1 billion by 2026. In the Asia Pacific region, this segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The hypersonic segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on speed, the rockets and missiles market has been segmented into subsonic, supersonic, and hypersonic. Hypersonic rockets and missiles are equipped with a propulsion system to enable them to attain a speed of Mach 5 or higher, which is five times faster than the speed of sound. Hypersonic precision-guided weapons are difficult to counter due to their high speed. Currently, these weapons are in a development phase and are expected to be operational in the near future.

The solid propulsion segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the rockets and missiles market during the forecast period

Based on propulsion type, the rockets and missiles market has been segmented into Solid, Liquid, Hybrid Propulsion, Ramjet, Turbojet and Scramjet. Solid propulsion uses solid propellants to boost missiles and rockets. Solid propellants consist of a homogenous mixture of various composites, which are easier to store and handle. These systems cost less and offer a large amount of thrust to the missiles. High-performance propellants and modified grains enhance the capability of solid propulsion.

By launch mode, the surface-to-surface segment is estimated to account for the largest share (21) of the rockets and missiles market in 2021

Based on launch mode, the rockets and missiles market has been segmented into surface to surface, surface to air, air to air, air to surface, and subsea to surface. Surface to surface rockets and missiles are fired from the ground or the sea. They can be launched from hand-held or vehicle-mounted devices or fixed installations. These missiles used in land warfare operations are designed to hit ground or sea targets. Hence, they are also known as ground to ground rockets and missiles.

The North American market is projected to contribute the largest share from 2021 to 2026

North America is projected to be the largest regional share of rockets and missiles market during the forecast period. Major companies such as Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, and General Dynamics Corporation are based in the US. These players continuously invest in the R&D of new and advanced technology used in the missile defense system.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Rockets and Missiles Market

4.2 Rockets and Missiles Market, by Propulsion Type

4.3 Rockets and Missiles Market, by Product

4.4 Rockets and Missiles Market, by Launch Mode

4.5 Rockets and Missiles Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Defense Programs to Secure Nations Against Various Threats

5.2.1.2 Increasing Defense Expenditure of Emerging Economies

5.2.1.3 Heavy Investments in Indigenous Missile Defense Systems

5.2.1.4 Increasing Need for Missile Detection Systems

5.2.1.5 Changing Nature of Warfare

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulations for Arms Transfer

5.2.2.2 High Complexity and Requirement of Periodic Maintenance of Rockets and Missiles

5.2.2.3 High Development Cost of Missile Systems

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Miniaturization of Missiles and Their Components

5.2.3.2 Rising Adoption of Ai in Military Operations

5.2.3.2.1 Ai in Missile Defense Testing and Operations

5.2.3.3 Development of New-Generation Air and Missile Defense Systems

5.2.3.4 Development of Hybrid Rockets and Missiles

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Integration Issues of Larger Rockets and Missiles

5.3 Covid-19 Impact on Rockets and Missiles Market

5.4 Ranges and Scenarios

5.5 Value Chain Analysis of Rockets and Missiles Market

5.6 Trends/Disruption Impacting Customer Business

5.6.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Rockets and Missiles Manufacturers

5.7 Rockets and Missiles Market Ecosystem

5.7.1 Prominent Companies

5.7.2 Private and Small Enterprises

5.7.3 Ecosystem

5.7.4 Demand-Side Impacts

5.7.4.1 Key Developments from January 2020 to November

5.7.5 Supply-Side Impact

5.7.5.1 Key Developments from January 2021 to December

5.8 Pricing Analysis

5.9 Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

5.9.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.9.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.9.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.9.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.10 Regulatory Landscape

5.10.1 North America

5.10.2 Europe

5.10.3 Asia-Pacific

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Analysis

6.2.1 Next Generation Interceptor (Ngi) Program

6.2.2 Hypersonic Defense Systems

6.2.3 Development of Defense Technology

6.2.4 Anti-Satellite Missiles & Weapons

6.2.5 Smart E-Bombs & Hypersonic Munition

6.2.6 Advanced Tactical Data Links

6.2.7 Next-Generation Target Locking Technology

6.2.8 Infrared Technology

6.2.9 Fiber-Optic Guidance Systems

6.2.10 Network-Enabled Weapons

6.2.11 Hybrid Guidance Systems

6.2.12 Semi-Active Laser (Sal) Guidance Systems

6.2.13 Automatic Target Recognition (Atr)

6.3 Use Case Analysis

6.3.1 Use Case: Missile

6.4 Impact of Megatrends

6.4.1 Next-Generation Missile Seekers

6.4.2 Active Phased Array Radar (Apar)

6.5 Innovations and Patent Registrations

7 Rockets and Missiles Market, by Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Missiles

7.2.1 Cruise Missiles

7.2.1.1 Short Range (<300 Km)

7.2.1.2 Medium Range (300-1000 Km)

7.2.1.3 Long Range (>1000 Km)

7.2.2 Ballistic Missiles

7.2.2.1 Short Range Ballistic Missiles (Srbm)

7.2.2.2 Medium Range Ballistic Missiles (Mrbm)

7.2.2.3 Intermediate Range Ballistic Missiles (Irbm)

7.2.2.4 Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (Icbm)

7.3 Rockets

7.3.1 Increasing Effectiveness of Overall Combat Platform Drives Market

7.3.2 Artillery Rockets

7.3.2.1 Shoulder-Fired Rockets

7.3.3 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (Mlrs)

7.4 Torpedoes

7.4.1 Modern and Advanced Submarine Torpedoes Influence Market Demand

8 Rockets and Missiles Market, by Speed

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Subsonic

8.2.1 Subsonic Speed Munitions Play Key Role in Modern Warfare

8.3 Supersonic

8.3.1 Increased Demand and Integration for Supersonic Munitions Due to High Capabilities

8.4 Hypersonic

8.4.1 Highly Advanced Hypersonic Weapons is Expected to Boost the Market

9 Rockets and Missiles Market, by Propulsion Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Solid Propulsion

9.2.1 Lower Operational Cost and High Thrust Drives Demand for Solid Propulsion

9.3 Liquid Propulsion

9.3.1 Prithvi, Scud, Rsm - Widley Procured Missiles That Use Liquid Propulsion

9.4 Hybrid Propulsion

9.4.1 Safer Attributes of Hybrid Propulsion Disrupt Market Trends

9.5 Ramjet

9.5.1 Requirement of High Speed for Rockets and Missiles Increases Demand for Ramjet Engines

9.6 Turbojet

9.6.1 Supersonic Speed of Aircraft and Missiles Leads to More Demand for Turbojet Engines

9.7 Scramjet

9.7.1 Scramjet to Provide and Maintain Supersonic and Hypersonic Speed Throughout the Cruise Phase

10 Rockets and Missiles Market, by Launch Mode

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Surface to Surface

10.2.1 Versatility in Launching Drives Surface to Surface Segment

10.3 Surface to Air

10.3.1 Majority of Anti-Aircraft Systems for Anti-Air Warfare Operations Increases Demand for Surface to Air Rockets and Missiles

10.4 Air to Air

10.4.1 Dominance in Dogfight and Aerial Combat Fuels Demand for Air to Air Rockets and Missiles

10.5 Air to Surface

10.5.1 Air to Surface Rockets and Missiles Market Driven by Need for Overall Dominance of Space

10.6 Subsea to Surface

10.6.1 Fortification Efforts at Ports for Better Security Boost Subsea to Surface Rocket and Missile Demand

11 Rockets and Missiles Market, by Guidance Mechanism

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Guided

11.2.1 Development of Long-Range Guided Missiles and Rockets to Lead Market

11.3 Unguided

11.3.1 Modernization and Technological Advancements in Unguided Rockets to Boost Demand

12 Regional Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Market Share Analysis of Leading Players,

13.3 Market Share Analysis,

13.4 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant

13.4.1 Star

13.4.2 Pervasive

13.4.3 Emerging Leaders

13.4.4 Participants

13.5 Competitive Scenario

13.5.1 New Product Launches

13.5.2 Deals

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation

14.2 Lockheed Martin Corporation

14.3 Raytheon Technologies Corporation

14.4 the Boeing Company

14.5 General Dynamics Corporation

14.6 Bae Systems

14.7 Israel Aerospace Industries

14.8 Thales

14.9 Lig Nex1 Co. Ltd.

14.10 Bharat Dynamics Limited

14.11 Mbda

14.12 Elbit Systems

14.13 Kongsberg

14.14 Saab Ab

14.15 Diehl Defence

14.16 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

14.17 Hanwha Defense

14.18 General Atomics

14.19 Kbp Instruments Design Bureau

14.20 Denel Dynamics

14.21 Almaz-Antey

14.22 Roketsan

14.23 Spetstechnoexport (Ste)

14.24 Frontier Electronic Systems Corp.

14.25 Ariane Group

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f841oo

