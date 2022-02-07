Global Rockets and Missiles Market (2021 to 2026) - Miniaturization of Missiles and Their Components Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·10 min read

Global Rocket and Missile Market

Global Rocket and Missile Market
Global Rocket and Missile Market
Global Rocket and Missile Market

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rockets and Missiles Market by Speed (Subsonic, Supersonic, Hypersonic), Product, Propulsion Type (Solid, Liquid, Hybrid Propulsion, Ramjet, Turbojet and Scramjet), Guidance Mechanism (Guided and Unguided), Launch Platform & Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Rockets and Missiles market size is projected to grow from USD 58.3 billion in 2021 to USD 73.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2026.

The Rockets and Missiles market is expected to witness growth due to a consistent increase in defense budget across the globe and the need for advanced Rockets and Missiles to counter the modern combat around the country's border. Furthermore, the increasing number of conflicts and high defense spending are some of the major factors driving the market globally.

Governments of various countries, such as the US, China, India, and Russia, are spending heavily on modernizing their military resources. Thus, a large number of weapon manufacturers are shifting their focus towards developing precision-guided munitions. However, issues related to the integration of missiles pose a challenge for Rockets and Missiles market growth.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), BAE Systems (UK), and Thales Group (France) are some of the leading players operating in the Rockets and Missiles market. These companies secure contracts from governments of different countries to carry out various Rockets and Missiles programs.

The missile segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the rockets and missiles market during the forecast period

A missile plays an important role in rockets and missiles majorly for land, air, and marine platforms. The missile segment has been further sub-segmented further segmented into cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. The missile segment is projected to reach USD 57.1 billion by 2026. In the Asia Pacific region, this segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The hypersonic segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on speed, the rockets and missiles market has been segmented into subsonic, supersonic, and hypersonic. Hypersonic rockets and missiles are equipped with a propulsion system to enable them to attain a speed of Mach 5 or higher, which is five times faster than the speed of sound. Hypersonic precision-guided weapons are difficult to counter due to their high speed. Currently, these weapons are in a development phase and are expected to be operational in the near future.

The solid propulsion segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the rockets and missiles market during the forecast period

Based on propulsion type, the rockets and missiles market has been segmented into Solid, Liquid, Hybrid Propulsion, Ramjet, Turbojet and Scramjet. Solid propulsion uses solid propellants to boost missiles and rockets. Solid propellants consist of a homogenous mixture of various composites, which are easier to store and handle. These systems cost less and offer a large amount of thrust to the missiles. High-performance propellants and modified grains enhance the capability of solid propulsion.

By launch mode, the surface-to-surface segment is estimated to account for the largest share (21) of the rockets and missiles market in 2021

Based on launch mode, the rockets and missiles market has been segmented into surface to surface, surface to air, air to air, air to surface, and subsea to surface. Surface to surface rockets and missiles are fired from the ground or the sea. They can be launched from hand-held or vehicle-mounted devices or fixed installations. These missiles used in land warfare operations are designed to hit ground or sea targets. Hence, they are also known as ground to ground rockets and missiles.

The North American market is projected to contribute the largest share from 2021 to 2026

North America is projected to be the largest regional share of rockets and missiles market during the forecast period. Major companies such as Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, and General Dynamics Corporation are based in the US. These players continuously invest in the R&D of new and advanced technology used in the missile defense system.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Rockets and Missiles Market
4.2 Rockets and Missiles Market, by Propulsion Type
4.3 Rockets and Missiles Market, by Product
4.4 Rockets and Missiles Market, by Launch Mode
4.5 Rockets and Missiles Market, by Country

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Defense Programs to Secure Nations Against Various Threats
5.2.1.2 Increasing Defense Expenditure of Emerging Economies
5.2.1.3 Heavy Investments in Indigenous Missile Defense Systems
5.2.1.4 Increasing Need for Missile Detection Systems
5.2.1.5 Changing Nature of Warfare
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulations for Arms Transfer
5.2.2.2 High Complexity and Requirement of Periodic Maintenance of Rockets and Missiles
5.2.2.3 High Development Cost of Missile Systems
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Miniaturization of Missiles and Their Components
5.2.3.2 Rising Adoption of Ai in Military Operations
5.2.3.2.1 Ai in Missile Defense Testing and Operations
5.2.3.3 Development of New-Generation Air and Missile Defense Systems
5.2.3.4 Development of Hybrid Rockets and Missiles
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Integration Issues of Larger Rockets and Missiles
5.3 Covid-19 Impact on Rockets and Missiles Market
5.4 Ranges and Scenarios
5.5 Value Chain Analysis of Rockets and Missiles Market
5.6 Trends/Disruption Impacting Customer Business
5.6.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Rockets and Missiles Manufacturers
5.7 Rockets and Missiles Market Ecosystem
5.7.1 Prominent Companies
5.7.2 Private and Small Enterprises
5.7.3 Ecosystem
5.7.4 Demand-Side Impacts
5.7.4.1 Key Developments from January 2020 to November
5.7.5 Supply-Side Impact
5.7.5.1 Key Developments from January 2021 to December
5.8 Pricing Analysis
5.9 Porter'S Five Forces Analysis
5.9.1 Threat of New Entrants
5.9.2 Threat of Substitutes
5.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.9.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.9.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.10 Regulatory Landscape
5.10.1 North America
5.10.2 Europe
5.10.3 Asia-Pacific

6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Technology Analysis
6.2.1 Next Generation Interceptor (Ngi) Program
6.2.2 Hypersonic Defense Systems
6.2.3 Development of Defense Technology
6.2.4 Anti-Satellite Missiles & Weapons
6.2.5 Smart E-Bombs & Hypersonic Munition
6.2.6 Advanced Tactical Data Links
6.2.7 Next-Generation Target Locking Technology
6.2.8 Infrared Technology
6.2.9 Fiber-Optic Guidance Systems
6.2.10 Network-Enabled Weapons
6.2.11 Hybrid Guidance Systems
6.2.12 Semi-Active Laser (Sal) Guidance Systems
6.2.13 Automatic Target Recognition (Atr)
6.3 Use Case Analysis
6.3.1 Use Case: Missile
6.4 Impact of Megatrends
6.4.1 Next-Generation Missile Seekers
6.4.2 Active Phased Array Radar (Apar)
6.5 Innovations and Patent Registrations

7 Rockets and Missiles Market, by Product
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Missiles
7.2.1 Cruise Missiles
7.2.1.1 Short Range (<300 Km)
7.2.1.2 Medium Range (300-1000 Km)
7.2.1.3 Long Range (>1000 Km)
7.2.2 Ballistic Missiles
7.2.2.1 Short Range Ballistic Missiles (Srbm)
7.2.2.2 Medium Range Ballistic Missiles (Mrbm)
7.2.2.3 Intermediate Range Ballistic Missiles (Irbm)
7.2.2.4 Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (Icbm)
7.3 Rockets
7.3.1 Increasing Effectiveness of Overall Combat Platform Drives Market
7.3.2 Artillery Rockets
7.3.2.1 Shoulder-Fired Rockets
7.3.3 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (Mlrs)
7.4 Torpedoes
7.4.1 Modern and Advanced Submarine Torpedoes Influence Market Demand

8 Rockets and Missiles Market, by Speed
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Subsonic
8.2.1 Subsonic Speed Munitions Play Key Role in Modern Warfare
8.3 Supersonic
8.3.1 Increased Demand and Integration for Supersonic Munitions Due to High Capabilities
8.4 Hypersonic
8.4.1 Highly Advanced Hypersonic Weapons is Expected to Boost the Market

9 Rockets and Missiles Market, by Propulsion Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Solid Propulsion
9.2.1 Lower Operational Cost and High Thrust Drives Demand for Solid Propulsion
9.3 Liquid Propulsion
9.3.1 Prithvi, Scud, Rsm - Widley Procured Missiles That Use Liquid Propulsion
9.4 Hybrid Propulsion
9.4.1 Safer Attributes of Hybrid Propulsion Disrupt Market Trends
9.5 Ramjet
9.5.1 Requirement of High Speed for Rockets and Missiles Increases Demand for Ramjet Engines
9.6 Turbojet
9.6.1 Supersonic Speed of Aircraft and Missiles Leads to More Demand for Turbojet Engines
9.7 Scramjet
9.7.1 Scramjet to Provide and Maintain Supersonic and Hypersonic Speed Throughout the Cruise Phase

10 Rockets and Missiles Market, by Launch Mode
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Surface to Surface
10.2.1 Versatility in Launching Drives Surface to Surface Segment
10.3 Surface to Air
10.3.1 Majority of Anti-Aircraft Systems for Anti-Air Warfare Operations Increases Demand for Surface to Air Rockets and Missiles
10.4 Air to Air
10.4.1 Dominance in Dogfight and Aerial Combat Fuels Demand for Air to Air Rockets and Missiles
10.5 Air to Surface
10.5.1 Air to Surface Rockets and Missiles Market Driven by Need for Overall Dominance of Space
10.6 Subsea to Surface
10.6.1 Fortification Efforts at Ports for Better Security Boost Subsea to Surface Rocket and Missile Demand

11 Rockets and Missiles Market, by Guidance Mechanism
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Guided
11.2.1 Development of Long-Range Guided Missiles and Rockets to Lead Market
11.3 Unguided
11.3.1 Modernization and Technological Advancements in Unguided Rockets to Boost Demand

12 Regional Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Market Share Analysis of Leading Players,
13.3 Market Share Analysis,
13.4 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant
13.4.1 Star
13.4.2 Pervasive
13.4.3 Emerging Leaders
13.4.4 Participants
13.5 Competitive Scenario
13.5.1 New Product Launches
13.5.2 Deals

14 Company Profiles
14.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation
14.2 Lockheed Martin Corporation
14.3 Raytheon Technologies Corporation
14.4 the Boeing Company
14.5 General Dynamics Corporation
14.6 Bae Systems
14.7 Israel Aerospace Industries
14.8 Thales
14.9 Lig Nex1 Co. Ltd.
14.10 Bharat Dynamics Limited
14.11 Mbda
14.12 Elbit Systems
14.13 Kongsberg
14.14 Saab Ab
14.15 Diehl Defence
14.16 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.
14.17 Hanwha Defense
14.18 General Atomics
14.19 Kbp Instruments Design Bureau
14.20 Denel Dynamics
14.21 Almaz-Antey
14.22 Roketsan
14.23 Spetstechnoexport (Ste)
14.24 Frontier Electronic Systems Corp.
14.25 Ariane Group

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f841oo

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • COVID-19 health and safety protocols priority No. 1 at Beijing Olympics

    BEIJING — Welcome to the Beijing Winter Olympics, where COVID-19 tests are conducted from a gloved arm's length away. With the Games opening Friday amid the latest crush of COVID-19's Omicron variant, health and safety measures are the top priority in Beijing. All participants, from athletes and coaches to journalists and Olympic staff members are tested daily for the virus. At one media hotel, journalists are tested at a small portable that resembles a streetside hot dog stand a short walk outs

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Cheering for China on cold, dark night

    BEIJING (AP) — On a freezing, pitch-black night, as the shops were closing, a crowd of Beijingers gathered in front of a giant outdoor TV screen to watch the country's elite speed skaters chase Olympic gold. They would not be disappointed. China may not have a strong winter sports tradition, but skating is one of the areas where its athletes have excelled. And residents of the capital are especially enthusiastic fans, since many take to the ice themselves on the city's many lakes and canals as s

  • Peng Shuai says allegation was "enormous misunderstanding"

    BEIJING (AP) — Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai has told a French newspaper that international concern over her well-being is based on “an enormous misunderstanding” and she denied having accused a Chinese official of sexual assault. L’Equipe, which specializes in sports news, published the interview Monday. The publication said it spoke to the tennis player a day earlier in a Beijing hotel in an hour-long interview organized through China’s Olympic committee. Also Monday, the International Olym

  • 6 Danish men's hockey players test positive at Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — Denmark’s men’s hockey team held its first pre-Olympic practice Wednesday without six players after a spate of positive COVID-19 test results upon arriving in China. The Danish Olympic federation announced that forwards Matthias Asperup and Nick Olesen tested positive for the coronavirus and went into isolation. Former NHL forward Mikkel Boedker, veteran defenseman Markus Lauridsen and two taxi squad players also missed practice after testing positive, though the team believed the

  • What a finish! Van der Poel gives Sweden speedskating gold

    BEIJING (AP) — Nils van der Poel has run 20-something ultra-marathons. He's gone skydiving hundreds of times. He's biked from one end of Sweden to the other. He's served a year in the army, completing his ranger training. So when he needed a big kick on the final three laps of the Olympic 5,000-meter speedskating race, it was really no big deal. Van der Poel gave Sweden its first Olympic speedskating medal since 1988, pulling off a stunning comeback to win gold Sunday at the Beijing Games. He wa

  • Connor Bedard's jaw-dropping between-the-legs goal leaves hockey world in awe

    Connor Bedard embarrassed his opponents with this preposterous goal.

  • NBC's Tirico coming back from Beijing earlier than planned

    NBC prime-time Olympic host Mike Tirico will have a shorter stay in Beijing than originally planned. Tirico's final show from Beijing will be Monday night. He will fly from China to NBC Sports headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, to host Wednesday's and Thursday's shows before heading to Los Angeles on Friday to anchor Olympic and Super Bowl coverage through Sunday. Tirico will then head back to Stamford for the final week of Olympic coverage. The Games conclude on Feb. 20. Maria Taylor, who s

  • Ayton has 20 points and 16 rebounds, Suns rout Wizards

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Deandre Ayton had 20 points and 16 rebounds in an efficient 24 minutes and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rebounded from a streak-ending loss to beat the short-handed Washington Wizards 95-80 on Saturday night. Ayton, playing his third game since returning from a sprained right ankle, and the Suns bounced back from a loss Thursday night at Atlanta that ended their 11-game winning streak. Phoenix led by 25 before the midpoint of the second quarter, 27 at half and 36 in the third q

  • Team Canada, New Brunswick and Tracy Fleury’s Wild Card 1 make playoffs at Scotties

    For years Kerry Galusha didn't want to talk about her Indigenous roots. Now, though, the skip of the Northwest Territories rink at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Thunder Bay, Ont., has found her voice. "I never really wanted to talk about anything that would cause conflict,'' said Galusha, a member of the Gwich'in Nation. ``I made a promise to myself I would speak up more. "I've been talking a lot about reconciliation and trying to be a voice for those that don't have a platform.'' Galusha

  • China primed to enter men's Olympic hockey fray for the first time

    BEIJING — Brandon Yip was growing up in Vancouver when his grandmother figured he also needed a Chinese name to honour the family's heritage. The matriarch decided "Jinguang" was a good fit, and the younger Yip continued on as a Canadian kid chasing his hockey dream. The new moniker, however, stuck. "I've just carried it with me," said the now-36-year-old winger. Yip has carried it further than he could have ever dreamed — to the Beijing Olympics as a key member of China's first-ever foray into

  • Beijing Voices: Seeking a stadium peek from outside bubble

    BEIJING (AP) — Beijing residents gathered outside in droves on a below-freezing Friday night to try to get a glimpse of the lit-up Olympic stadium and the fireworks during the opening ceremony for the 2022 Winter Games. Tickets are not being sold because of the pandemic, and only selected spectators are able to attend. About 150,000 people are expected to watch including winter sports enthusiasts, school children, marketing partners and foreign embassy staff. The venues have been walled off as a

  • Canadian moguls legend Kingsbury had family close to heart in silver-medal performance

    As important ski competition has been for the majority of Mikaël Kingsbury's life, his family has been and will always be the priority. That's why, in preparation to defend his Olympic gold medal on Saturday, he made sure they all knew he was thinking of them. Back inside the family home in Deux-Montagnes, Que., Mikaël's mother Julie, father Robert, brother Maxime and his family as well as Kingsbury's girlfriend Laurence Mongeon were dressed in Canadian colours cheering him on. Mikaël's sister,

  • US-Canada women's Olympic hockey rivalry set to resume

    BEIJING (AP) — The last thing Cammi Granato and her U.S. women’s hockey teammates needed to see after a 10-hour bus ride through the Maritimes was arriving at their hotel and finding the Canadians staying at the same place. It was bad enough the two heated rivals had to confront each other on ice. In those early days — the late 1990s and 2000s — of what’s developed into one of the world’s fiercest rivalries, the two sides were ready to drop their gloves when and where ever. “We’d have like a fou

  • Bengals TE Uzomah works on side as he rehabs knee injury

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah worked on the side during practice Saturday as he rehabilitates his left knee injured last Sunday in the AFC championship game. Uzomah's playing status for the Super Bowl next Sunday against the Rams in Los Angeles remains uncertain. The seventh-year tight end sprained his MCL late in the first quarter of Cincinnati's 27-24 overtime victory at Kansas City and was carted to the locker room from the sideline. Uzomah sat out the Bengals' previous prac

  • Davis scores 30, Lakers rally in 4th to defeat Trail Blazers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 30 points, Carmelo Anthony added 24 and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 99-94 Wednesday night. Davis had 19 points and seven of his 15 rebounds in the final 12 minutes as the Lakers returned home with a win after going 2-4 on their Eastern road trip. The All-Star forward is averaging 29.3 points over his last three games. Los Angeles trailed 75-72 going into the fourth quarter but went on an 8-1 run t

  • Cavaliers rally from 20-point deficit, beat Pacers 98-85

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Cedi Osman scored 22 points and Kevin Love had 19 as the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied from 20 down to beat Indiana 98-85 on Sunday night, shortly after agreeing to acquire shooting guard Caris LeVert from the Pacers. Osman and Love combined to score the first 19 points in the fourth quarter, completing a 25-3 run that gave the Cavaliers an 80-68 lead. Osman finished with 18 in the period, while Love had nine points and drew two charging fouls on Pacers rookie Chris Duarte. Jarret

  • Shiffrin's fall in Olympic giant slalom will stick with her

    BEIJING (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin will not soon forget what happened Monday in her first race of the Beijing Olympics. The poor turn that came five gates, and mere seconds, into the defense of her 2018 gold medal in the giant slalom. The slide and fall onto her hip. The missed gate that meant she was done early in the opening run of a two-leg event. The first “DNF” — “Did Not Finish” — next to her name on any GS result sheet in more than four years, a streak encompassing 30 races. It’s not simply

  • Mask-wearing Canadians crush ROC in game delayed by controversy

    With masks under their masks, Canada overcame some unexpected adversity to improve to 3-0 in Beijing.

  • Gary Bettman downplays Rocky Wirtz's outburst over Kyle Beach questions

    The NHL commissioner doesn't seem to have an issue with team owner Rocky Wirtz losing it on reporters for bringing up the Blackhawks sex abuse scandal.

  • Earplugs may help USA Luge's Summer Britcher at the Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — Earplugs may be USA Luge veteran Summer Britcher’s secret weapon at the Beijing Olympics. That has nothing to do with noise. The start to a luge race is critical: Sliders, wearing gloves with tiny spikes on the bottom of their fingertips, dig into the ice as they paddle at the start and look to build every bit of momentum possible to start propelling them down the track. But Britcher has a broken middle finger on her left hand, so she’s going with a new plan at the start. She’ll d