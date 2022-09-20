The global robotic welding market is predicted to surge with a 7.32% CAGR during the assessment years, 2022-2030

A surge in high-efficiency robots, increasing use of robots in the automotive industry, and rising implementation of industry 4. 0 drive global market growth. MARKET INSIGHTS

New York, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL ROBOTIC WELDING MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030"
Robotic welding is an automated process utilizing mechanized programmable tools to handle parts and perform the welding. In robotic welding, the process is automated with robots for handling and performing the welding based on a customizable program as per the project.
Robotic welding is advanced automated welding in which welders control and supervise, and machines conduct the welding.Robotic technology allows for quick and precise results, better safety, and lesser waste.

Due to its high productivity as well as time-saving benefits, robotic welding has become essential in heavy and metal industries.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS
The global robotic welding market growth assessment entails the evaluation of Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of World. North America is the fastest-growing owing to the region’s strong manufacturing footprint and adoption of automatic industrial robotics in every sector.

COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
The industry rivalry is moderate in the global robotic welding market.There are many industry manufacturers in the robotic welding market.

In addition, innovation & strategies are almost common for every manufacturer. The threat of new entrants is also moderate in the industry.
Some of the major market players include Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, Lincoln Electric Company, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, igm Robotersysteme AG, SIASUN Robot & Automation Co Ltd, etc.

Companies mentioned
1. ABB LTD
2. DAIHEN CORPORATION LTD
3. DENSO CORPORATION
4. FANUC CORPORATION
5. HYUNDAI CORPORATION
6. IGM ROBOTERSYSTEME AG
7. KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD
8. KEMPPI OY
9. KUKA AG
10. LINCOLN ELECTRIC COMPANY
11. MILLER ELECTRIC MFG LLC
12. NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP
13. PANASONIC CORPORATION
14. SIASUN ROBOT & AUTOMATION CO LTD
15. YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION
