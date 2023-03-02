Global Robot Operating System Market Report 2023: Growing Industrial Automation Bolsters Demand

Global Robot Operating System Market

Dublin, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Robot Operating System Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Type, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Robot Operating System Market size is expected to reach $954.2 Million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 11.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

As a result of the growing usage of industrial automation in business operations throughout the world, ROS is in great demand. Additionally, the growing usage of collaborative modular robots and the increase in industrial automation research and development funding are essential factors projected to drive the robot operating system market growth throughout the forecast period.

Some of the leading brands in robotics have embraced ROS. However, most businesses either use ROS, which everyone can install, or a ROS fork in some way. The use cases are also still expanding. In addition to vacuum cleaners and medical equipment, ROS is employed in many other sectors, including agriculture and software-defined dynamic use cases. These are only a few businesses that publicly use ROS today; as time goes on, the list expands and becomes more diverse.

Market Growth Factors
Increased use of automobiles across a variety of industries

Introducing new digital technology by manufacturers has improved worker safety, reliability, and quality of products, as well as shorter lead times and cheaper operating costs. Industrial automation and the use of ROS may assist with several benefits. In a manufacturing context, ROS automation might seem like a daunting strategy to implement. Still, it is more likely than ever and can pack a strong punch to increase a firm's competitive edge. The production of robots has risen significantly during the 1990s, which has resulted in a fall in the price of such equipment. The economic benefit of deploying ROS robots is particularly noticeable compared to growing labor costs. This supports the growth of the regional market.

Manufacturers using ROS more often

Although Open Robotics paved the way for ROS 2.0, ROS and ROS-Industrial continue to be great alternatives for creating various new technology robotic applications, products, and services. The latest ROS framework increased the digitization of industrial settings using the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), the Cloud, and Artificial Intelligence.

ROS 2.0 is designed to handle multi-robot systems, real-time control, enhanced security, and more in addition to becoming cross-platform compatible, opening the door to more complex industrial applications. As a result, there are significant possibilities for the robot operating market in the next years.

Market Restraining Factor

Safety concerns related to robotic systems

Several safety concerns accompany industrial robots. Some robots are fast and agile, especially those used in typical industrial settings. This raises the risk of danger since, for example, one swing from a robotic arm might result in catastrophic physical trauma. When a robot breaks down or needs repair, there are extra hazards. A malfunctioning robot may hurt workers since these devices are often unreliable. If a robotic arm in a vehicle assembly line develops a jammed motor, the worker repairing the jam can be struck by the arm when it gets unjammed. This supports the growth of the regional market.

Type Outlook

Based on type, the Robot Operating System Market is divided into SCARA Robots, Parallel Robots, Articulated Robots, Collaborative Robots, and Others. The articulated robots segment accounted for the prominent revenue share in the market in 2021. For several reasons, articulating robots are excellent for assembly applications. They can move in ways other robots cannot, owing to their joints. They can also transfer items other robot kinds couldn't lift due to their payload capacity. Even simple assembly chores may be done with their accuracy. Because of this, articulated robots are often used to carry out assembly tasks.

Application Outlook

Based on application, the robot operating system market is categorized into Co-Packing & end-Of-Line Packaging, Plastic Injection & Blow Moulding, Pick & Place, Testing & Qualitative Inspection, PCB Handling & ICT, Metal Stamping & Press Tending, and Others. The pick and place segment registered the prominent revenue share in the robot operating system market in 2021. Pick and place robots have a focus on consistency and speed. Robots are readily programmable, allowing them to be utilized in various applications, and they may be tailored to fit specific manufacturing needs. Pick and place robots come in various shapes, but they are often lightweight and tiny, making them perfect for situations where there is a lack of room.

Industry Vertical Outlook

Based on the industry vertical, the robot operating system market is segmented into Food & Beverage, Automotive, Metal & Machinery, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare, Rubber, Plastic, & Others. The metal & machinery segment procured the considerable revenue share in 2021. The metal and equipment sector mainly depends on automation and robots to reduce costs, increase output, and protect employees from unnecessary dangers. Metal product manufacturers are always searching for innovative methods to optimize their business processes and efficiently distribute their human workforce in the competitive market for metal and industrial items and structural components of today.

Regional Outlook

Based on region, the robot operating system market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, the Asia Pacific region garnered the highest revenue share in the robot operating system market. This is due to the expansion of the manufacturing industry, which is likely to boost demand for industrial safety and drive market development in this area.

The expanding growth in the surrounding nations is anticipated to open up several new chances for ROS providers in APAC. In countries like China and Japan, the demand for robots is being driven by an elderly population on the rise. In addition, the rising use of robotics in various sectors, such as healthcare and education, is a further driver of the ROS market's expansion in APAC.

Recent Strategies Deployed in Robot Operating System Market

  • Oct-2022: Clearpath Robotics unveiled OutdoorNav, an autonomous navigation software platform developed for OEMs, vehicle developers, and robotics researchers. Additionally, OutdoorNav supplies trustworthy GPS-based navigation for quicker and more efficient autonomous vehicle development

  • May-2022: Clearpath Robotics came into collaboration with Open Robotics, a primary maintainer of the Robot Operating System (ROS) and Gazebo simulator. Under this collaboration, both organizations founded TurtleBot 4 which is the next generation of the world's most popular open-source robotics platform. Furthermore, TurtleBot 4 is a fully expandable and low-cost mobile robotics platform with enhanced sensing, ROS 2 support, increased payload capacity, and auto-docking capabilities for developers, researchers, and educators

  • May-2022: iRobot Corporation unveiled the iRobot OS. The new OS is the expansion of iRobot's Genius Home Intelligence platform. Additionally, iRobot OS offers a new level of customer experience for a healthier, cleaner, and smarter home

Key Market Players

  • Kuka AG (Midea Investment Holding Co., Ltd.)

  • FANUC Corporation

  • Yaskawa Electric Corporation

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • OMRON Corporation

  • Clearpath Robotics, Inc

  • iRobot Corporation (Amazon.com, Inc.)

  • ABB Group

  • Denso Corporation

  • Teradyne, Inc. (Universal Robots A/S)

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

287

Forecast Period

2021 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$442.7 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$954.2 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

11.6%

Regions Covered

Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4hd4mj-robot?w=12

