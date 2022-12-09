Global Robot End-Effectors Market to Reach $7.3 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Robot End-Effectors estimated at US$2. 2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7. 3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.

New York, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Robot End-Effectors Industry"
6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Grippers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 20.4% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Welding Guns segment is readjusted to a revised 19% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $655.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.8% CAGR

The Robot End-Effectors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$655.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.8% and 15.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.5% CAGR.

Suction Cups Segment to Record 17% CAGR

In the global Suction Cups segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 17% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$300 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$888.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
Applied Robotics
ATI Industrial Automation
Bastian Solutions
Destaco
EMI
Festo
FIPA
Grabit
IAI
IPR
Piab AB
RAD
Robotiq
Schmalz
Schunk
SMC
Soft Robotics
Zimmer


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Robot End-Effectors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Robot
End-Effectors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tool
Changers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Tool Changers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Types by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dispensing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Dispensing by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Processing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Processing by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Handling by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Handling by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Assembly by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Assembly by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Welding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Welding by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Robot End-Effectors Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Grippers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 7-Year Perspective for Grippers by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Welding Guns by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World 7-Year Perspective for Welding Guns by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Suction Cups by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 25: World 7-Year Perspective for Suction Cups by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clamps by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 7-Year Perspective for Clamps by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World 7-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 30: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrical & Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 31: World 7-Year Perspective for Electrical & Electronics
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal & Machinery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: World 7-Year Perspective for Metal & Machinery by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Precision Engineering & Optics by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: World 7-Year Perspective for Precision Engineering &
Optics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 36: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 37: World 7-Year Perspective for Plastic, Rubber, &
Chemical by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Industries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Industries by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Robot End-Effectors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Robot
End-Effectors by Type - Grippers, Welding Guns, Suction Cups,
Clamps, Tool Changers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 41: USA 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Grippers,
Welding Guns, Suction Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other
Types for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 42: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Robot
End-Effectors by Application - Dispensing, Processing, Other
Applications, Handling, Assembly and Welding - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 43: USA 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dispensing, Processing, Other Applications, Handling, Assembly
and Welding for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Robot
End-Effectors by Industry - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision Engineering & Optics,
Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: USA 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Electrical & Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision
Engineering & Optics, Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other
Industries for the Years 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Type - Grippers, Welding Guns, Suction
Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Grippers,
Welding Guns, Suction Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other
Types for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 48: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Application - Dispensing, Processing,
Other Applications, Handling, Assembly and Welding -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 49: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dispensing, Processing, Other Applications, Handling, Assembly
and Welding for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Industry - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision Engineering & Optics,
Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Electrical & Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision
Engineering & Optics, Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other
Industries for the Years 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Robot End-Effectors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Type - Grippers, Welding Guns, Suction
Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Grippers,
Welding Guns, Suction Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other
Types for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 54: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Application - Dispensing, Processing,
Other Applications, Handling, Assembly and Welding -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 55: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dispensing, Processing, Other Applications, Handling, Assembly
and Welding for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Industry - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision Engineering & Optics,
Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Electrical & Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision
Engineering & Optics, Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other
Industries for the Years 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Robot End-Effectors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Type - Grippers, Welding Guns, Suction
Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: China 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Grippers,
Welding Guns, Suction Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other
Types for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 60: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Application - Dispensing, Processing,
Other Applications, Handling, Assembly and Welding -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 61: China 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dispensing, Processing, Other Applications, Handling, Assembly
and Welding for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Industry - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision Engineering & Optics,
Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: China 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Electrical & Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision
Engineering & Optics, Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other
Industries for the Years 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Robot End-Effectors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 65: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 66: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Type - Grippers, Welding Guns, Suction
Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 67: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Grippers,
Welding Guns, Suction Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other
Types for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Application - Dispensing, Processing,
Other Applications, Handling, Assembly and Welding -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dispensing, Processing, Other Applications, Handling, Assembly
and Welding for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Industry - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision Engineering & Optics,
Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Electrical & Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision
Engineering & Optics, Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other
Industries for the Years 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Robot End-Effectors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 72: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Type - Grippers, Welding Guns, Suction
Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 73: France 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Grippers,
Welding Guns, Suction Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other
Types for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Application - Dispensing, Processing,
Other Applications, Handling, Assembly and Welding -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: France 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dispensing, Processing, Other Applications, Handling, Assembly
and Welding for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 76: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Industry - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision Engineering & Optics,
Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: France 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Electrical & Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision
Engineering & Optics, Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other
Industries for the Years 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Robot End-Effectors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 78: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Type - Grippers, Welding Guns, Suction
Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 79: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Grippers,
Welding Guns, Suction Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other
Types for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Application - Dispensing, Processing,
Other Applications, Handling, Assembly and Welding -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dispensing, Processing, Other Applications, Handling, Assembly
and Welding for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 82: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Industry - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision Engineering & Optics,
Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Electrical & Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision
Engineering & Optics, Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other
Industries for the Years 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 84: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Type - Grippers, Welding Guns, Suction
Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 85: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Grippers,
Welding Guns, Suction Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other
Types for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 86: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Application - Dispensing, Processing,
Other Applications, Handling, Assembly and Welding -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dispensing, Processing, Other Applications, Handling, Assembly
and Welding for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 88: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Industry - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision Engineering & Optics,
Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Electrical & Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision
Engineering & Optics, Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other
Industries for the Years 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Robot End-Effectors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 90: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Robot
End-Effectors by Type - Grippers, Welding Guns, Suction Cups,
Clamps, Tool Changers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 91: UK 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Grippers, Welding
Guns, Suction Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other Types for
the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 92: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Robot
End-Effectors by Application - Dispensing, Processing, Other
Applications, Handling, Assembly and Welding - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: UK 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dispensing, Processing, Other Applications, Handling, Assembly
and Welding for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 94: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Robot
End-Effectors by Industry - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision Engineering & Optics,
Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: UK 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Electrical & Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision
Engineering & Optics, Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other
Industries for the Years 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 96: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Robot End-Effectors by Type - Grippers, Welding Guns,
Suction Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 97: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Robot
End-Effectors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Grippers, Welding Guns, Suction Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and
Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Robot End-Effectors by Application - Dispensing,
Processing, Other Applications, Handling, Assembly and Welding -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Robot
End-Effectors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Dispensing, Processing, Other Applications, Handling,
Assembly and Welding for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 100: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Robot End-Effectors by Industry - Automotive,
Electrical & Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision
Engineering & Optics, Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other
Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Robot
End-Effectors by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Metal & Machinery,
Precision Engineering & Optics, Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and
Other Industries for the Years 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Robot End-Effectors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Robot End-Effectors by Type - Grippers, Welding Guns,
Suction Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 103: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Robot
End-Effectors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Grippers, Welding Guns, Suction Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and
Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Robot End-Effectors by Application - Dispensing,
Processing, Other Applications, Handling, Assembly and Welding -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Robot
End-Effectors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Dispensing, Processing, Other Applications, Handling,
Assembly and Welding for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Robot End-Effectors by Industry - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision Engineering & Optics,
Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 107: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Robot
End-Effectors by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Metal & Machinery,
Precision Engineering & Optics, Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and
Other Industries for the Years 2021 & 2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 108: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Robot End-Effectors by Type - Grippers, Welding Guns,
Suction Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 109: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Robot
End-Effectors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Grippers, Welding Guns, Suction Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and
Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 110: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Robot End-Effectors by Application - Dispensing,
Processing, Other Applications, Handling, Assembly and Welding -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Robot
End-Effectors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Dispensing, Processing, Other Applications, Handling,
Assembly and Welding for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 112: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Robot End-Effectors by Industry - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision Engineering & Optics,
Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 113: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Robot
End-Effectors by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Metal & Machinery,
Precision Engineering & Optics, Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and
Other Industries for the Years 2021 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
