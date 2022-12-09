Global Robot End-Effectors Market to Reach $7.3 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Robot End-Effectors estimated at US$2. 2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7. 3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.
New York, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Robot End-Effectors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032791/?utm_source=GNW
6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Grippers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 20.4% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Welding Guns segment is readjusted to a revised 19% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $655.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.8% CAGR
The Robot End-Effectors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$655.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.8% and 15.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.5% CAGR.
Suction Cups Segment to Record 17% CAGR
In the global Suction Cups segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 17% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$300 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$888.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
Applied Robotics
ATI Industrial Automation
Bastian Solutions
Destaco
EMI
Festo
FIPA
Grabit
IAI
IPR
Piab AB
RAD
Robotiq
Schmalz
Schunk
SMC
Soft Robotics
Zimmer
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032791/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Robot End-Effectors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Robot
End-Effectors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tool
Changers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Tool Changers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Types by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dispensing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Dispensing by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Processing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Processing by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Handling by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Handling by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Assembly by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Assembly by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Welding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Welding by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Robot End-Effectors Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Grippers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 7-Year Perspective for Grippers by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Welding Guns by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World 7-Year Perspective for Welding Guns by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Suction Cups by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 7-Year Perspective for Suction Cups by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clamps by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 7-Year Perspective for Clamps by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World 7-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 30: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrical & Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 7-Year Perspective for Electrical & Electronics
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal & Machinery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 7-Year Perspective for Metal & Machinery by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Precision Engineering & Optics by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World 7-Year Perspective for Precision Engineering &
Optics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 36: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 37: World 7-Year Perspective for Plastic, Rubber, &
Chemical by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Industries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Industries by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Robot End-Effectors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Robot
End-Effectors by Type - Grippers, Welding Guns, Suction Cups,
Clamps, Tool Changers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 41: USA 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Grippers,
Welding Guns, Suction Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other
Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 42: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Robot
End-Effectors by Application - Dispensing, Processing, Other
Applications, Handling, Assembly and Welding - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dispensing, Processing, Other Applications, Handling, Assembly
and Welding for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Robot
End-Effectors by Industry - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision Engineering & Optics,
Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Electrical & Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision
Engineering & Optics, Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other
Industries for the Years 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Type - Grippers, Welding Guns, Suction
Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Grippers,
Welding Guns, Suction Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other
Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 48: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Application - Dispensing, Processing,
Other Applications, Handling, Assembly and Welding -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dispensing, Processing, Other Applications, Handling, Assembly
and Welding for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Industry - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision Engineering & Optics,
Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Electrical & Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision
Engineering & Optics, Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other
Industries for the Years 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Robot End-Effectors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Type - Grippers, Welding Guns, Suction
Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Grippers,
Welding Guns, Suction Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other
Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 54: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Application - Dispensing, Processing,
Other Applications, Handling, Assembly and Welding -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dispensing, Processing, Other Applications, Handling, Assembly
and Welding for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Industry - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision Engineering & Optics,
Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Electrical & Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision
Engineering & Optics, Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other
Industries for the Years 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Robot End-Effectors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Type - Grippers, Welding Guns, Suction
Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: China 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Grippers,
Welding Guns, Suction Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other
Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 60: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Application - Dispensing, Processing,
Other Applications, Handling, Assembly and Welding -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 61: China 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dispensing, Processing, Other Applications, Handling, Assembly
and Welding for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Industry - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision Engineering & Optics,
Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Electrical & Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision
Engineering & Optics, Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other
Industries for the Years 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Robot End-Effectors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 65: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 66: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Type - Grippers, Welding Guns, Suction
Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Grippers,
Welding Guns, Suction Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other
Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Application - Dispensing, Processing,
Other Applications, Handling, Assembly and Welding -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dispensing, Processing, Other Applications, Handling, Assembly
and Welding for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Industry - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision Engineering & Optics,
Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Electrical & Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision
Engineering & Optics, Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other
Industries for the Years 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Robot End-Effectors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 72: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Type - Grippers, Welding Guns, Suction
Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 73: France 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Grippers,
Welding Guns, Suction Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other
Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Application - Dispensing, Processing,
Other Applications, Handling, Assembly and Welding -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: France 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dispensing, Processing, Other Applications, Handling, Assembly
and Welding for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 76: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Industry - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision Engineering & Optics,
Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: France 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Electrical & Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision
Engineering & Optics, Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other
Industries for the Years 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Robot End-Effectors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 78: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Type - Grippers, Welding Guns, Suction
Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 79: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Grippers,
Welding Guns, Suction Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other
Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Application - Dispensing, Processing,
Other Applications, Handling, Assembly and Welding -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dispensing, Processing, Other Applications, Handling, Assembly
and Welding for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 82: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Industry - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision Engineering & Optics,
Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Electrical & Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision
Engineering & Optics, Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other
Industries for the Years 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 84: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Type - Grippers, Welding Guns, Suction
Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 85: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Grippers,
Welding Guns, Suction Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other
Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 86: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Application - Dispensing, Processing,
Other Applications, Handling, Assembly and Welding -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dispensing, Processing, Other Applications, Handling, Assembly
and Welding for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Industry - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision Engineering & Optics,
Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Electrical & Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision
Engineering & Optics, Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other
Industries for the Years 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Robot End-Effectors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 90: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Robot
End-Effectors by Type - Grippers, Welding Guns, Suction Cups,
Clamps, Tool Changers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 91: UK 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Grippers, Welding
Guns, Suction Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other Types for
the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 92: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Robot
End-Effectors by Application - Dispensing, Processing, Other
Applications, Handling, Assembly and Welding - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: UK 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dispensing, Processing, Other Applications, Handling, Assembly
and Welding for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 94: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Robot
End-Effectors by Industry - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision Engineering & Optics,
Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: UK 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Electrical & Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision
Engineering & Optics, Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other
Industries for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 96: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Robot End-Effectors by Type - Grippers, Welding Guns,
Suction Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Robot
End-Effectors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Grippers, Welding Guns, Suction Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and
Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Robot End-Effectors by Application - Dispensing,
Processing, Other Applications, Handling, Assembly and Welding -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Robot
End-Effectors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Dispensing, Processing, Other Applications, Handling,
Assembly and Welding for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Robot End-Effectors by Industry - Automotive,
Electrical & Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision
Engineering & Optics, Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other
Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Robot
End-Effectors by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Metal & Machinery,
Precision Engineering & Optics, Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and
Other Industries for the Years 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Robot End-Effectors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Robot End-Effectors by Type - Grippers, Welding Guns,
Suction Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 103: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Robot
End-Effectors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Grippers, Welding Guns, Suction Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and
Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Robot End-Effectors by Application - Dispensing,
Processing, Other Applications, Handling, Assembly and Welding -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Robot
End-Effectors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Dispensing, Processing, Other Applications, Handling,
Assembly and Welding for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Robot End-Effectors by Industry - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision Engineering & Optics,
Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Robot
End-Effectors by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Metal & Machinery,
Precision Engineering & Optics, Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and
Other Industries for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 108: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Robot End-Effectors by Type - Grippers, Welding Guns,
Suction Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 109: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Robot
End-Effectors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Grippers, Welding Guns, Suction Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and
Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 110: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Robot End-Effectors by Application - Dispensing,
Processing, Other Applications, Handling, Assembly and Welding -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Robot
End-Effectors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Dispensing, Processing, Other Applications, Handling,
Assembly and Welding for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 112: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Robot End-Effectors by Industry - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision Engineering & Optics,
Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Robot
End-Effectors by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Metal & Machinery,
Precision Engineering & Optics, Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and
Other Industries for the Years 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032791/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001