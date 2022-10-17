The Global Robo Taxi Market is expected to grow by $568.65 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.21% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Robo Taxi Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the Robo taxi market and it is poised to grow by $568. 65 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8. 21% during the forecast period.

Our report on the Robo taxi market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased focus of OEMs on the development of Robo taxis, maturing autonomous vehicles concept, and supportive regulations for Robo taxis.

The Robo taxi market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The Robo taxi market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Goods transportation

• Passenger transportation



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the internet of things integration powered by ai technology for automobiles as one of the prime reasons driving the Robo taxi market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of an autonomous fleet of cab and parcel delivery services and increased funding for research and development of autonomous vehicles will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the Robo taxi market covers the following areas:

• Robo taxi market sizing

• Robo taxi market forecast

• Robo taxi market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading Robo taxi market vendors that include Aptiv Plc, Argo AI LLC, Aurora Operations Inc., AutoX Inc., Baidu Inc, Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd., Cruise LLC, Easymile SAS, LeddarTech Inc., Lyft Inc, May Mobility, Mobileye Technologies Ltd., Navya SA, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Nuro Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Tesla Inc., Waymo LLC, WeRide, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Zoox. Also, the Robo taxi market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

