The Global Rigid Recycled Plastics Market is expected to grow by 623.86 thousand MT during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 7.52% during the forecast period

Global Rigid Recycled Plastics Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the rigid recycled plastics market and it is poised to grow by 623. 86 thousand MT during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 7.

New York, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rigid Recycled Plastics Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05387021/?utm_source=GNW

52% during the forecast period. Our report on the rigid recycled plastics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand from developing countries and volatility in the prices of crude oil. In addition, the increasing demand from developing countries is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The rigid recycled plastics market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The rigid recycled plastics market is segmented as below:

By Type

• HDPE

• PP

• PET

• others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growth of the recycling industryas one of the prime reasons driving the rigid recycled plastics market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on rigid recycled plastics market covers the following areas:

• Rigid recycled plastics market sizing

• Rigid recycled plastics market forecast

• Rigid recycled plastics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rigid recycled plastics market vendors that include Centriforce Products Ltd., Custom Polymer Inc., Envision Plastics, Imerys SA, Kuusakoski Group Oy, KW Plastics, Placon Corp., PLASgran Ltd., SUEZ SA, and Veolia Environnement SA. Also, the rigid recycled plastics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05387021/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



