Global Rigid Bulk Packaging Market to Reach $9. 3 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Rigid Bulk Packaging estimated at US$7. 4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.

New York, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rigid Bulk Packaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959906/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Drums, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.3% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pails segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR



The Rigid Bulk Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.



RIBC Segment to Record 3.6% CAGR



In the global RIBC segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$951.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 182-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Story continues

Berry Global, Inc.

Greif, Inc.

Sonoco Products Company







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959906/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Rigid Bulk Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Rigid Bulk Packaging Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Rigid Bulk Packaging Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Drums (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Drums (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Drums (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Pails (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Pails (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Pails (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: RIBC (Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: RIBC (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: RIBC (Segment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Segments (Segment) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Other Segments (Segment) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Segments (Segment) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Rigid Bulk Packaging Market in the United States by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 18: United States Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Canadian Rigid Bulk Packaging Historic Market Review

by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 21: Rigid Bulk Packaging Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Market for Rigid Bulk Packaging: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 23: Rigid Bulk Packaging Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 24: Japanese Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: Rigid Bulk Packaging Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 27: Chinese Rigid Bulk Packaging Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Rigid Bulk Packaging Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Rigid Bulk Packaging Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: European Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 32: Rigid Bulk Packaging Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: European Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 34: Rigid Bulk Packaging Market in France by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 35: French Rigid Bulk Packaging Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 36: French Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Rigid Bulk Packaging Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 38: German Rigid Bulk Packaging Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 39: German Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italian Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Rigid Bulk Packaging Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 42: Italian Rigid Bulk Packaging Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Rigid Bulk Packaging:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Rigid Bulk Packaging Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 45: United Kingdom Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Spanish Rigid Bulk Packaging Historic Market Review

by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 48: Rigid Bulk Packaging Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Rigid Bulk Packaging Market in Russia by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 51: Russian Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 53: Rigid Bulk Packaging Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Rest of Europe Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Rigid Bulk Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Rigid Bulk Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Rigid Bulk Packaging Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Rigid Bulk Packaging Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Australian Rigid Bulk Packaging Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 63: Australian Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 64: Indian Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Indian Rigid Bulk Packaging Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 66: Rigid Bulk Packaging Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Rigid Bulk Packaging Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: South Korean Rigid Bulk Packaging Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 69: Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Rigid Bulk Packaging:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Rigid Bulk Packaging Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Rigid Bulk Packaging Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 74: Rigid Bulk Packaging Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Latin American Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Rigid Bulk Packaging Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Rigid Bulk Packaging Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 80: Rigid Bulk Packaging Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Argentinean Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 82: Rigid Bulk Packaging Market in Brazil by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 83: Brazilian Rigid Bulk Packaging Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 84: Brazilian Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 85: Rigid Bulk Packaging Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Mexican Rigid Bulk Packaging Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 87: Mexican Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Rigid Bulk Packaging Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 89: Rigid Bulk Packaging Market in Rest of Latin America

by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Latin America Rigid Bulk Packaging Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 92: Rigid Bulk Packaging Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: The Middle East Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: The Middle East Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: The Middle East Rigid Bulk Packaging Historic Market

by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 96: Rigid Bulk Packaging Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,2020,

and 2027



IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Market for Rigid Bulk Packaging: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Rigid Bulk Packaging Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Iranian Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 101: Rigid Bulk Packaging Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Israeli Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Rigid Bulk Packaging Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 105: Saudi Arabian Rigid Bulk Packaging Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Rigid Bulk Packaging Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: United Arab Emirates Rigid Bulk Packaging Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 108: Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Rigid Bulk Packaging Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Rest of Middle East Rigid Bulk Packaging Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 111: Rest of Middle East Rigid Bulk Packaging Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 112: African Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Rigid Bulk Packaging Market in Africa by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 114: African Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 38

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959906/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



