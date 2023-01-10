The Global Reverse Logistics Market is forecast to grow by $324.23 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

8% during the forecast period. Our report on the reverse logistics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing e-commerce industry, increasing cross-border trade, and increasing use of multimodal transport.



The reverse logistics market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Recalls

• Commercial and B2B returns

• Repairable returns

• End of use returns

• End of life returns



By End-user

• E-commerce

• Retail

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the use of blockchain with logistics as one of the prime reasons driving the reverse logistics market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing demand for reverse logistics and digital transformation in reverse logistics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the reverse logistics market covers the following areas:

• Reverse logistics market sizing

• Reverse logistics market forecast

• Reverse logistics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading reverse logistics market vendors that include Aramex International LLC, Blue Dart Express Ltd., C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM SA, Core Logistic Pvt. Ltd, Deutsche Post AG, DTDC Express Ltd., Ecom Express Pvt. Ltd., FedEx Corp., First Flight Courier Ltd., GXO Logistics Inc., Happy Returns LLC, Kintetsu Group Holdings Co. Ltd., Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Pitney Bowes Inc., Reverse Logistics GmbH, Safexpress Pvt. Ltd., Shipbob Inc., TCI Express Ltd., and United Parcel Service Inc. Also, the reverse logistics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

