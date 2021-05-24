Global respiratory protective equipment market size to exhibit 8.2% CAGR through 2027

The objective of ‘global respiratory protective equipment market’ report is to define the market size through various segments and countries as well as to derive the industry’s revenue prospects during 2020-2027.

Selbyville, Delaware, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Estimates cite that global respiratory protective equipment industry had reached a valuation of USD 4.38 billion in the year 2019 and is likely to witness a y-o-y growth rate of 8.2% between 2020 and 2027.

The document also provides critical information regarding the growth stimulants, limitations & restraints, and other expansion avenues that are impacting the growth matrix of this market space. The report then compares these industry trends with past records, further ensuring improved decision-making while investing in new projects.

Apart from highlighting the industry participants, critical business-centric strategies adopted by these market majors have also been elaborated in the report.

Respiratory protective equipment helps in protecting the wearer from inhaling harmful substances. Thus, strict regulatory scenario pertaining to worker safety coupled with widespread product adoption in the healthcare institutions are some of the key factors fueling the overall market size.

Although high costs associated with supplied-air respirators could act as a bottleneck to the market expansion, rising demand for multipurpose respiratory protection equipment are likely to provide several revenue generating opportunities for the market majors.

Impact of COVID-19 outbreak

The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 back in December 2019 has augmented the demand for respiratory protective equipment, owing to rising number of deaths by the virus and growing demand from patients and doctors across the globe.

An overview of the market segmentations

Worldwide respiratory protective equipment industry has been fragmented on the basis of product landscape and its application reach. Speaking of product type, the market is split into supplied air respirator and air purifying respirator segment.

The application scope of this business domain consists of consumer, public service, military & avation, medical & healthcare, and industrial segments.

Elaborating on the regional outlook

Global respiratory protective equipment industry, based on geographical landscape, is bifurcated into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the rest of the world. The country-level segmentation includes United States, Canada, India, China, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Mexico, Brazil, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, and Germany among others.

As per reliable estimations, North America currently accounts for the largest market share and is likely to witness continuous growth in the ensuing years. Strict regulatory scenario and rising cognizance regarding worker safety has augmented the demand for respiratory protective equipment, which in turn is favoring the regional market scenario.

Asia-Pacific, in the meantime, is likely to generate significant returns for the industry participants, owing to swift industrialization, increasing infrastructural development, and proliferating oil & gas as well as mining sector. High number of COVID-19 cases have also propelled the adoption of respiratory protective equipment across the region.

Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market Product Gamut (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Supplied Air Respirator

Air Purifying Respirator

Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market Application Landscape (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Consumer

Public Service

Military & Aviation

Medical & Healthcare

Industrial

Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market by Geographical Reach (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of the World

Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market Competitive Arena (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Intech Safety Pvt. Ltd.

LC Dover, LP

The Gerson Companies

Delta Plus Group SA

E.D. Bullard Company Inc.

RPB Safety LLC

Honey Well International Inc.

Mine Safety Appliances Inc.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

3M Company

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Respiratory Protective Equipment Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Respiratory Protective Equipment Market, by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Respiratory Protective Equipment Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market Dynamics

3.1. Respiratory Protective Equipment Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Rising demand from health care industry

3.1.1.2. Increasing awareness about workplace safety

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.2.1. High price of Supplied-Air respirators

3.1.2.2. High temperature of equipment

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. multipurpose respiratory protection equipment

3.1.3.2. existence of stringent regularities

Chapter 4. Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market, by Product

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market by Product, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Respiratory Protective Equipment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Air purifying respirator

5.4.2. Supplied air respirator

5.4.3. Others

Chapter 6. Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Respiratory Protective Equipment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Industrial

6.4.2. Medical & healthcare

6.4.3. Military & aviation

6.4.4. Public service

6.4.5. Consumer

Chapter 7. Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market, Regional Analysis

Respiratory Protective Equipment Market Size, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 - 2026

The respiratory protective equipment market is slated to record significant gains over the forthcoming timeframe owing to the rising demand from medical & healthcare sector and increasing awareness related to workplace safety. Respiratory protective equipment comes under the Personal Protective equipment category.

These equipment protect people or the individual wearers against the inhalation of substances that are hazardous to health. It is advised that the respiratory protective equipment is supposed to be used only when all the other necessary control measures have been performed.

The supplied air respirator is an RPE product type which is used for workers in an environment in which the air is usually uncomfortable or harmful, or contaminated for breathing. The SAR device supplies clean air by an air-supply hose. The Middle East & Africa RPE market is expected to witness gains of 3.3% CAGR over the forecast time period. The growth is ascribed to high production of oil and gas in the region which is likely to drive the market during the projected period.

