Global Respiratory Inhalers Market Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025: US Health Spending to Reach $6.2 Trillion Due to Covid-19

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Respiratory Inhalers Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The respiratory inhalers market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during the period 2019-2025.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the respiratory inhalers market during the forecast period:
- Increase in Usage of Smart Inhaler
- Introduction of Soft Mist Inhalers
- Increase in Target Population
- Surge in Inhalers Usage due to COVID-19
The global respiratory inhalers market is one of the steadily growing segments in the medical devices market. The steady growth can be attributed to the growing prevalence of asthma, COPD, and cystic fibrosis and the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The prevalence of COPD and other respiratory disorders demanding inhalers has increased at a significant rate over the last few years across the globe. According to the WHO, COPD is expected to emerge as the third leading cause of death across the world by 2025.
The increasing incidence of respiratory diseases and the growing demand for treatment options for respiratory disorders are fueling the market growth of therapeutic respiratory care devices such as inhalers. Further, the presence of established infrastructure in several countries of North America, Europe, and APAC, coupled with the availability of well-developed technologies that allow early implementation of advanced inhalation technologies, increases the demand for inhalers. Favorable government initiatives in emerging economies toward improvising standard healthcare infrastructure and increased focus on healthcare expenditure are also aiding to focus on offering high-quality healthcare services.
Global Respiratory Inhalers Market Highlights
The global respiratory inhalers market research report includes a detailed segmentation by products, patient, distribution channel, and geography. The metered dosage inhaler segment is expected to over 2.5 billion by 2025 due to the outbreak of COVID-19, which has led to the increased usage of inhalers among respiratory disease patients. Pressurized metered dosage inhalers (pMDIs) and dry-powder inhalers (DPIs) are commonly used among end-users. pMDIs are mostly used among developing and underdeveloped countries due to their low price and easy availability in pharmacies.
The respiratory inhalers market is segmented into pediatric and adults age groups. In. 2019, the adult segment accounted for the share of 68%, and the pediatric population constituted a share of 32% in the respiratory inhalers market. The adult population is widely exposed to several environmental risk factors such as air and workplace pollutions and the consumption of tobacco. This contributes to the high share of the adult population in the market. While the prevalence of asthma is increasing in several countries, multiple factors are affecting the incidence of asthma in the adult population. With the eruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of adults infected is higher than pediatric and neonates populations. Therefore, the demand for inhalers has gone drastically up across the globe due to the spread of the virus.
North America has dominated the global inhalers market, and dominance is mainly due to the increase in the prevalence of several respiratory diseases. The US has been the earliest adopters of the latest inhalers technology to reduce the rate of COPD. In North America, both the US and Canada experienced a large-scale adoption of these devices over the last decade. The rise in pollution rates, along with the growing number of cases of respiratory troubles, is one of the major reasons that boosts the overall demand in the region.
Besides, since the outbreak of the COVID pandemic, the need for inhalers has grown significantly in ICUs and emergency rooms. A large population on ventilators are supported with inhalers for increased effectiveness of the medicine. Although the market is expected to grow at a slower rate than other regions, there is a surge in demand for inhalers in the region, especially in the US owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The country will witness growth as the national health spending is projected to grow at an average annual rate of over 5% during the period 2019-2028, reaching $6.2 trillion by 2028.
GSK, Novartis, BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, Cipla, and AstraZeneca are the key players dominating the global inhalers market. Although large vendors dominate the market, they are witnessing heavy competition from regional and local companies from India, China, Italy, and Germany. Many regional vendors are also offering cost-effective products in Europe, APAC, and the Middle East & Africa regions.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study channel
4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Impact Of Covid-19
7.2.1 Overview
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Increase In Usage Of Smart Inhaler
8.2 Introduction Of Soft Mist Inhalers
8.3 Surge In Inhalers Usage Due To Covid-19
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Respiratory Inhalers Designed To The Specific Drugs
9.2 Technological Advances In Inhalers
9.3 Increase In Target Population
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Lack Of Awareness And Errors In Usage Of Inhalers
10.2 Challenges In Inhalers Usage
10.3 Global Warming Impacting The Use Of Inhalers
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
11.3.1 Threat Of New Entrants
11.3.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
11.3.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
11.3.4 Threat Of Substitutes
11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry
12 Product
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Metered Dosage Inhalers
12.3.1 Market Overview
12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3.3 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.3.4 Pressurized Metered Dosage Inhalers
12.3.5 Market Overview
12.3.6 Market Size & Forecast
12.3.7 Breath Actuated Mdis
12.3.8 Market Overview
12.3.9 Market Size & Forecast
12.4 Dry Powder Inhalers
12.4.1 Market Overview
12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.5 Soft Mist Inhalers
12.5.1 Market Overview
12.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
13 Patient Group
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Pediatric Patients
13.4 Adults
14 Distribution Channel
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.4 Retail Pharmacies
14.5 Online
15 Geography
16 North America
16.1 Market Overview
16.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.3 Key Countries
16.3.1 US: Market Size & Forecast
16.3.2 Canada: Market Size & Forecast
17 Europe
17.1 Market Overview
17.2 Market Size & Forecast
17.3 Key Countries
17.3.1 UK: Market Size & Forecast
17.3.2 Germany: Market Size & Forecast
17.3.3 France: Market Size & Forecast
17.3.4 Spain: Market Size & Forecast
17.3.5 Italy: Market Size & Forecast
18 APAC
18.1 Market Overview
18.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.3 Key Countries
18.3.1 China: Market Size & Forecast
18.3.2 Japan: Market Size & Forecast
18.3.3 India: Market Size & Forecast
18.3.4 South Korea: Market Size & Forecast
18.3.5 Australia: Market Size & Forecast
19 Latin America
19.1 Market Overview
19.2 Market Size & Forecast
19.3 Key Countries
19.3.1 Brazil: Market Size & Forecast
19.3.2 Mexico: Market Size & Forecast
19.3.3 Argentina: Market Size & Forecast
20 Middle East & Africa
20.1 Market Overview
20.2 Market Size & Forecast
20.3 Key Countries
20.3.1 Turkey: Market Size & Forecast
20.3.2 South Africa: Market Size & Forecast
20.3.3 Saudi Arabia: Market Size & Forecast
21 Competitive Landscape
- Cipla
- GSK
- Novartis
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Astrazeneca
22 Key Company Profiles
- Glaxosmithkline
- Novartis
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Cipla
- AstraZeneca
23 Other Prominent Vendors
- Propeller Health
- Beximco Pharmaceuticals
- H&T Presspart
- Cohero Health
- CHIESI Farmaceutici
- Mundipharma
- 3M
- HELTMAN Medikal
- Adherium
- Luckys Pharma
- Amiko Digital Health
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
- Findair Sp. z o. o.
- Vectura Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/57bra0
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900