Global Respiratory Inhalers Market Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025: US Health Spending to Reach $6.2 Trillion Due to Covid-19

The respiratory inhalers market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during the period 2019-2025.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the respiratory inhalers market during the forecast period:

Increase in Usage of Smart Inhaler

Introduction of Soft Mist Inhalers

Increase in Target Population

Surge in Inhalers Usage due to COVID-19

The global respiratory inhalers market is one of the steadily growing segments in the medical devices market. The steady growth can be attributed to the growing prevalence of asthma, COPD, and cystic fibrosis and the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The prevalence of COPD and other respiratory disorders demanding inhalers has increased at a significant rate over the last few years across the globe. According to the WHO, COPD is expected to emerge as the third leading cause of death across the world by 2025.



The increasing incidence of respiratory diseases and the growing demand for treatment options for respiratory disorders are fueling the market growth of therapeutic respiratory care devices such as inhalers. Further, the presence of established infrastructure in several countries of North America, Europe, and APAC, coupled with the availability of well-developed technologies that allow early implementation of advanced inhalation technologies, increases the demand for inhalers. Favorable government initiatives in emerging economies toward improvising standard healthcare infrastructure and increased focus on healthcare expenditure are also aiding to focus on offering high-quality healthcare services.



Global Respiratory Inhalers Market Highlights



The global respiratory inhalers market research report includes a detailed segmentation by products, patient, distribution channel, and geography. The metered dosage inhaler segment is expected to over 2.5 billion by 2025 due to the outbreak of COVID-19, which has led to the increased usage of inhalers among respiratory disease patients. Pressurized metered dosage inhalers (pMDIs) and dry-powder inhalers (DPIs) are commonly used among end-users. pMDIs are mostly used among developing and underdeveloped countries due to their low price and easy availability in pharmacies.



The respiratory inhalers market is segmented into pediatric and adults age groups. In. 2019, the adult segment accounted for the share of 68%, and the pediatric population constituted a share of 32% in the respiratory inhalers market. The adult population is widely exposed to several environmental risk factors such as air and workplace pollutions and the consumption of tobacco. This contributes to the high share of the adult population in the market. While the prevalence of asthma is increasing in several countries, multiple factors are affecting the incidence of asthma in the adult population. With the eruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of adults infected is higher than pediatric and neonates populations. Therefore, the demand for inhalers has gone drastically up across the globe due to the spread of the virus.



North America has dominated the global inhalers market, and dominance is mainly due to the increase in the prevalence of several respiratory diseases. The US has been the earliest adopters of the latest inhalers technology to reduce the rate of COPD. In North America, both the US and Canada experienced a large-scale adoption of these devices over the last decade. The rise in pollution rates, along with the growing number of cases of respiratory troubles, is one of the major reasons that boosts the overall demand in the region.



Besides, since the outbreak of the COVID pandemic, the need for inhalers has grown significantly in ICUs and emergency rooms. A large population on ventilators are supported with inhalers for increased effectiveness of the medicine. Although the market is expected to grow at a slower rate than other regions, there is a surge in demand for inhalers in the region, especially in the US owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The country will witness growth as the national health spending is projected to grow at an average annual rate of over 5% during the period 2019-2028, reaching $6.2 trillion by 2028.



GSK, Novartis, BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, Cipla, and AstraZeneca are the key players dominating the global inhalers market. Although large vendors dominate the market, they are witnessing heavy competition from regional and local companies from India, China, Italy, and Germany. Many regional vendors are also offering cost-effective products in Europe, APAC, and the Middle East & Africa regions.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study channel

4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Impact Of Covid-19

7.2.1 Overview



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Increase In Usage Of Smart Inhaler

8.2 Introduction Of Soft Mist Inhalers

8.3 Surge In Inhalers Usage Due To Covid-19



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Respiratory Inhalers Designed To The Specific Drugs

9.2 Technological Advances In Inhalers

9.3 Increase In Target Population



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Lack Of Awareness And Errors In Usage Of Inhalers

10.2 Challenges In Inhalers Usage

10.3 Global Warming Impacting The Use Of Inhalers



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis

11.3.1 Threat Of New Entrants

11.3.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

11.3.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

11.3.4 Threat Of Substitutes

11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry



12 Product

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Metered Dosage Inhalers

12.3.1 Market Overview

12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3.3 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.3.4 Pressurized Metered Dosage Inhalers

12.3.5 Market Overview

12.3.6 Market Size & Forecast

12.3.7 Breath Actuated Mdis

12.3.8 Market Overview

12.3.9 Market Size & Forecast

12.4 Dry Powder Inhalers

12.4.1 Market Overview

12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.5 Soft Mist Inhalers

12.5.1 Market Overview

12.5.2 Market Size & Forecast



13 Patient Group

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Pediatric Patients

13.4 Adults



14 Distribution Channel

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.4 Retail Pharmacies

14.5 Online

15 Geography



16 North America

16.1 Market Overview

16.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.3 Key Countries

16.3.1 US: Market Size & Forecast

16.3.2 Canada: Market Size & Forecast



17 Europe

17.1 Market Overview

17.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.3 Key Countries

17.3.1 UK: Market Size & Forecast

17.3.2 Germany: Market Size & Forecast

17.3.3 France: Market Size & Forecast

17.3.4 Spain: Market Size & Forecast

17.3.5 Italy: Market Size & Forecast



18 APAC

18.1 Market Overview

18.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.3 Key Countries

18.3.1 China: Market Size & Forecast

18.3.2 Japan: Market Size & Forecast

18.3.3 India: Market Size & Forecast

18.3.4 South Korea: Market Size & Forecast

18.3.5 Australia: Market Size & Forecast



19 Latin America

19.1 Market Overview

19.2 Market Size & Forecast

19.3 Key Countries

19.3.1 Brazil: Market Size & Forecast

19.3.2 Mexico: Market Size & Forecast

19.3.3 Argentina: Market Size & Forecast



20 Middle East & Africa

20.1 Market Overview

20.2 Market Size & Forecast

20.3 Key Countries

20.3.1 Turkey: Market Size & Forecast

20.3.2 South Africa: Market Size & Forecast

20.3.3 Saudi Arabia: Market Size & Forecast



21 Competitive Landscape



Cipla

GSK

Novartis

Boehringer Ingelheim

Astrazeneca

22 Key Company Profiles



Glaxosmithkline

Novartis

Boehringer Ingelheim

Cipla

AstraZeneca

23 Other Prominent Vendors



Propeller Health

Beximco Pharmaceuticals

H&T Presspart

Cohero Health

CHIESI Farmaceutici

Mundipharma

3M

HELTMAN Medikal

Adherium

Luckys Pharma

Amiko Digital Health

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Findair Sp. z o. o.

Vectura Group

