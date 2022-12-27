Global Resilient Flooring Market to Reach $64.9 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Resilient Flooring estimated at US$35. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$64. 9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.

New York, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Resilient Flooring Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032769/?utm_source=GNW
9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Luxury Vinyl Tiles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.1% CAGR and reach US$27.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Vinyl Sheet & Floor Tile segment is readjusted to a revised 9.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.6% CAGR

The Resilient Flooring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 8.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.8 Billion by the year 2027.



Rubber Segment to Record 8.1% CAGR

In the global Rubber segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 9.3% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured) -
AFI Licensing LLC.
Alite Floor
American Biltrite Inc.
Amtico International
Congoleum Corporation
Forbo Flooring India Private Limited
Gerflor SAS
IVC-Group
Mannington Mills, Inc.
Milliken & Company
Mohawk Industries, Inc.
Novalis Innovative Flooring
PERGO
Polyflor Ltd
Shaw Industries Group, Inc.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032769/?utm_source=GNW

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032769/?utm_source=GNW

