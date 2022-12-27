Global Residue Testing Market to Reach $6.1 Billion by 2027

·26 min read
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Residue Testing estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6. 1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.

New York, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Residue Testing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032768/?utm_source=GNW
1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Pesticide Residues, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.2% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Toxins segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.8% CAGR

The Residue Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$824 Million by the year 2027.



Heavy Metals Segment to Record 4.8% CAGR

In the global Heavy Metals segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$456.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$615.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -
AB Sciex
Agriculture and Food Laboratory
ALS Limited
Arbro Pharmaceuticals Private Limited
Bureau Veritas
Eurofins Scientific
Fera Science Limited
Intertek Group plc
Meth Residue Testing
Microbac Laboratories, Inc.
Neogen Corporation
NSF International
QTS Analytical
SciCorp Laboratories (Pty) Ltd
Scientific Certification Systems, Inc.
SGS SA
Sophisticated Industrial Material Analytic Labs Private Limited
Symbio Laboratories
Trilogy Analytical Laboratory
Waters Agricultural Laboratories, Inc.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032768/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Residue Testing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residue Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Residue Testing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pesticide Residues by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Pesticide Residues by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Pesticide Residues by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Toxins by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Toxins by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Toxins by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Heavy Metals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Heavy Metals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Heavy Metals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Allergens by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Food Allergens by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Food Allergens by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chromatography by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Chromatography by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Chromatography by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spectroscopy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Spectroscopy by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Spectroscopy by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Immunoassay by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Immunoassay by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Immunoassay by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 31: World Residue Testing Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Residue Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residue Testing by Type - Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy
Metals, Food Allergens and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 33: USA Historic Review for Residue Testing by Type -
Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pesticide Residues,
Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residue Testing by Technology - Chromatography, Spectroscopy,
Immunoassay and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 36: USA Historic Review for Residue Testing by Technology -
Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and Other
Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residue Testing by Type - Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy
Metals, Food Allergens and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Residue Testing by Type -
Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pesticide
Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residue Testing by Technology - Chromatography, Spectroscopy,
Immunoassay and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Residue Testing by
Technology - Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and
Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and Other
Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Residue Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residue Testing by Type - Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy
Metals, Food Allergens and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Residue Testing by Type -
Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pesticide Residues,
Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residue Testing by Technology - Chromatography, Spectroscopy,
Immunoassay and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Residue Testing by
Technology - Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and
Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and Other
Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Residue Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residue Testing by Type - Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy
Metals, Food Allergens and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 51: China Historic Review for Residue Testing by Type -
Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pesticide Residues,
Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residue Testing by Technology - Chromatography, Spectroscopy,
Immunoassay and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 54: China Historic Review for Residue Testing by
Technology - Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and
Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and Other
Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Residue Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residue Testing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Residue Testing by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residue Testing by Type - Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy
Metals, Food Allergens and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Residue Testing by Type -
Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pesticide
Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residue Testing by Technology - Chromatography, Spectroscopy,
Immunoassay and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Residue Testing by
Technology - Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and
Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and Other
Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Residue Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residue Testing by Type - Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy
Metals, Food Allergens and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 66: France Historic Review for Residue Testing by Type -
Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: France 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pesticide
Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residue Testing by Technology - Chromatography, Spectroscopy,
Immunoassay and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 69: France Historic Review for Residue Testing by
Technology - Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and
Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: France 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and Other
Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Residue Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residue Testing by Type - Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy
Metals, Food Allergens and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Residue Testing by Type -
Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pesticide
Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residue Testing by Technology - Chromatography, Spectroscopy,
Immunoassay and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Residue Testing by
Technology - Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and
Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and Other
Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residue Testing by Type - Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy
Metals, Food Allergens and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Residue Testing by Type -
Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pesticide Residues,
Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residue Testing by Technology - Chromatography, Spectroscopy,
Immunoassay and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Residue Testing by
Technology - Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and
Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and Other
Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Residue Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Residue
Testing by Type - Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals,
Food Allergens and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: UK Historic Review for Residue Testing by Type -
Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: UK 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pesticide Residues,
Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Residue
Testing by Technology - Chromatography, Spectroscopy,
Immunoassay and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 87: UK Historic Review for Residue Testing by Technology -
Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: UK 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and Other
Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residue Testing by Type - Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy
Metals, Food Allergens and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Residue Testing by Type -
Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pesticide Residues,
Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residue Testing by Technology - Chromatography, Spectroscopy,
Immunoassay and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Residue Testing by
Technology - Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and
Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and Other
Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residue Testing by Type - Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy
Metals, Food Allergens and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Residue Testing by Type -
Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pesticide
Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residue Testing by Technology - Chromatography, Spectroscopy,
Immunoassay and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Residue Testing by
Technology - Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and
Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and Other
Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Residue Testing by Type - Pesticide Residues,
Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Residue Testing
by Type - Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food
Allergens and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 103: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Residue
Testing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Residue Testing by Technology - Chromatography,
Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and Other Technologies - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Residue Testing
by Technology - Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and
Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Residue
Testing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and Other
Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Residue Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Residue Testing by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Residue Testing by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Residue Testing by Type - Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy
Metals, Food Allergens and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Residue Testing by
Type - Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens
and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pesticide
Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Residue Testing by Technology - Chromatography,
Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and Other Technologies - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Residue Testing by
Technology - Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and
Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and Other
Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Residue Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 116: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residue Testing by Type - Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy
Metals, Food Allergens and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 117: Australia Historic Review for Residue Testing by
Type - Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens
and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 118: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pesticide
Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 119: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residue Testing by Technology - Chromatography, Spectroscopy,
Immunoassay and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 120: Australia Historic Review for Residue Testing by
Technology - Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and
Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 121: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and Other
Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

INDIA
Residue Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 122: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residue Testing by Type - Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy
Metals, Food Allergens and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 123: India Historic Review for Residue Testing by Type -
Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 124: India 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pesticide
Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 125: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residue Testing by Technology - Chromatography, Spectroscopy,

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032768/?utm_source=GNW

