The Global Residential and Commercial Security Market is expected to grow by $ 24.71 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 9.11% during the forecast period

Global Residential and Commercial Security Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the residential and commercial security market and it is poised to grow by $ 24. 71 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 9.

11% during the forecast period. Our report on the residential and commercial security market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in the number of potential threats for residential and commercial end-users and rising applications of integrated security solutions. In addition, increase in the number of potential threats for residential and commercial end-users is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The residential and commercial security market analysis includes product and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The residential and commercial security market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Surveillance systems

• Access control system

• Software



By End-user

• Commercial security

• Residential security



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the shift in the focus of end-users from traditional solutions to advanced security solutionsas one of the prime reasons driving the residential and commercial security market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on residential and commercial security market covers the following areas:

• Residential and commercial security market sizing

• Residential and commercial security market forecast

• Residential and commercial security market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading residential and commercial security market vendors that include AxxonSoft Inc., Canon Inc., Genetec Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc, Motorola Solutions Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sony Group Corp., and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd. Also, the residential and commercial security market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

