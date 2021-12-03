Global Research Antibodies Outlook to 2028: Rise in R&D Initiatives and an Increase in Neurobiology and Stem Cell Research are Key Factors in Market Advancement

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Research Antibodies Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Primary, Secondary), by Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Polyclonal Antibodies), by Technology, by Source, by Application, by End-use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global research antibodies market size is expected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Major market drivers include a rise in R&D initiatives undertaken by biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and government bodies, an increase in neurobiology and stem cell research, availability of technologically advanced products, and strategic collaborations among various key players.



An increase in the usage of research antibodies to develop therapies for various chronic and infectious diseases, including COVID-19, is anticipated to boost the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in June 2019, the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS, India) developed antibodies against chikungunya viral infection.

These antibody structures were developed to aid scientists in understanding various aspects of virus pathogenesis entailing further research on antiviral therapies. Growing government funds and initiatives for R&D are anticipated to fuel market growth during the forecast period in the Asia Pacific region.

According to the 2018-2019 Australian Budget, approximately USD 94 million was estimated for four years for new industry collaborations, research as well as new biomedical and medical programs.



Additionally, a rise in funds invested by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to enhance proteomics and genomics research is expected to boost market growth. For instance, in 2017, Biognosys Inc. raised USD 5 million in funds to increase, advance, and develop next-generation proteomics products and workflow for high throughput and high content protein analysis.

Story continues

The rise in the number of major players investing in advanced technologies and collaborating with other key players is also anticipated to impact market potential positively in the near future. For instance, Abcellera uses technologically advanced techniques to test antibodies from single B cells, map and screen natural immune responses, and discover novel antibody therapies.

The company has also partnered with Sanofi, Pfizer, Teva, Merck, and GSK to discover and develop new antibody-based therapies. Moreover, the launch of novel antibody structures for the diagnosis of various diseases is also a major factor expected to boost market growth. For instance, in August 2018, BioGenex launched a range of new antibodies for its use in cancer immunohistochemistry.



Research Antibodies Market Report Highlights

In 2020, primary antibodies held a dominant share in terms of revenue in the product segment owing to greater specificity, therefore, leading to increase adoption in R&D activities

Monoclonal antibodies captured a substantial share in 2020, as they offer higher sensitivity for the detection of antigens and also showcase efficient staining properties for various applications

The neurobiology segment is expected to witness exponential growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of diseases that have limited treatment options and the rise in R&D activities by biotech companies and academic institutes

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies were dominant in terms of revenue amongst all end-users in 2020, owing to the increased adoption of research antibodies in drug development and discovery

In 2020, North America accounted for the substantial revenue share which is attributable to the high presence of many biotechnologies as well as biopharmaceutical manufacturers, research academies, and laboratories

Key Topics Covered:



Research Antibodies Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Market Lineage Outlook

Parent Market Outlook

Ancillary Market Outlook

Penetration And Growth Prospect Mapping

User Perspective Analysis

Consumer Behavior Analysis

Regulatory Framework

Reimbursement Framework

Standards And Compliances

Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Increasing Investment In R&D

Growing Stem Cells And Neurobiology Research

Increase In Research Academies And Industry Collaborations

Rise In The Availability Of Technologically Advanced Products

Rise In Proteomics And Genomics Research

Market Restraint Analysis

Stringent Government Regulations

High Cost Of Research Antibodies

Market Opportunities Analysis

Increasing Opportunities In Various Emerging Markets

Growing Demand For Personalized Medicines

Rising Focus On Biomarker Discovery

Market Challenges Analysis

Quality Concerns Of Research Antibodies

Time And Cost Intensive Process Of Antibody Development

Pricing Pressures Faced By Major Market Players

Research Antibodies Market Analysis Tools

Industry Analysis - Porter's

Supplier Power

Buyer Power

Substitution Threat

Threat From New Entrants

Competitive Rivalry

PESTEL Analysis

Political Landscape

Environmental Landscape

Social Landscape

Services Landscape

Legal Landscape

Covid-19 Impact On Research Antibodies Market

Research Antibodies Market - Competitive Analysis



Research Antibodies Market: Product Estimates And Trend Analysis



Research Antibodies Market: Type Estimates And Trend Analysis



Research Antibodies Market: Technology Estimates And Trend Analysis



Research Antibodies Market: Application Estimates And Trend Analysis



Research Antibodies Market: Source Estimates And Trend Analysis



Research Antibodies Market: End-use Estimates And Trend Analysis



Research Antibodies Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Companies Mentioned

Abcam Plc

Bio-rad Laboratories

Becton Dickinson & Company

Merck Millipore

Lonza Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

Cell Signalling Technology, Inc.

F.Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Agilent Technologies

Perkinelmer, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cifvgm

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



