Abstract: - Global Renal Denervation Technologies Market to Reach US$1 Billion by the Year 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Renal Denervation Technologies estimated at US$113.

3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 37.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Radiofrequency Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 36.8% CAGR to reach US$729.9 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ultrasound Based segment is readjusted to a revised 39.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.4% share of the global Renal Denervation Technologies market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 25.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 50.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Renal Denervation Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$28.8 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 25.46% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$71.9 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 50.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 30.9% and 35.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 35.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$71.9 Million by the year 2027.



- Micro-Infusion Based Segment Corners a 5.7% Share in 2020



- In the global Micro-Infusion Based segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 33.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$43.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$76.5 Million by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 13 Featured)



Ablative Solutions, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardiosonic Ltd.

Kona Medical, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Mercator MedSystems, Inc.

ReCor Medical, Inc.

Renal Dynamics LLC

St. Jude Medical, Inc.

Symple Surgical, Inc.

Terumo Corporation







IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 13

