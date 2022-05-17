Global Reheat Steam Turbine Market Announce Eminent Growth of USD 4.66 Billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Fior Market Research LLP
·5 min read
Fior Market Research LLP
Fior Market Research LLP

Reheat Steam Turbine Market by Type (Rated Power (<60MW), Rated Power (60-200MW), Rated Power (>200MW)), Application (Industrial, Marine, Power Generation), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2027

Newark, NJ, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, The Global Reheat Steam Turbine Market is expected to grow from USD 3.63 Billion in 2019 to USD 4.66 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.16% during the forecast period 2020-2027. Reheat turbines are also utilized nearly exclusively in thermal power plants. All turbines, that consume high-pressure turbine and low-pressure turbines need a steam reheat between these stages. Reheat allows to carry more of the heat at a temperature close to the peak of the cycle (i.e. thermal efficiency increases). This involves the addition of another type of heat exchanger called a reheater. The need of the reheater involves splitting the turbine, i.e. use of a multistage turbine with a reheater.

Get Free Sample Copy: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/417872/request-sample

Potential applications and emerging markets are the factors driving reheat steam turbine market. The potential applications owing to the rising investment towards development of high capacity generating stations coupled with increasing government investment towards development of combined cycle technology are altogether spurring the demand for steam turbine market. In addition, volume increase or addition will also make an immense opportunity for manufacturers to supply their steam turbine for different purposes. For instance (in 2016), the U.S. witnessed a capacity expansion of more than 27,000 MW. Also, widespread industrial growth and increase in deep water marine excavation will yield considerable growth in the direction of the global steam turbine market. For instance (in 2016), Singapore based Atlantis Resources announced the deployment of its first tidal steam technology- AR1500 at the MeyGen project site in Scotland. But, stringent government norms related to changing of conventional energy resources with renewables will hinder the growth of steam turbine market.

The market has been segmented on the basis of type, application and region. Type segment includes Rated Power (<60MW), Rated Power (60-200MW) and Rated Power (>200MW). The Rated Power (>200MW) segment held the largest market share of 50.09% and was valued at USD 1.82 Billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 3.73% over the forecast period. Growing adoption of super-critical and ultra-super-critical technology coupled with the conversion of retiring power stations into combined cycle systems will foster the product deployment. Rapid industrialization, expansion of generating capacity and rising demand for captive power systems will fuel the business growth. Application segment includes Industrial, Marine and Power Generation. The power generation segment held the largest market share of 68.56% and was valued at USD 2.49 Billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 3.25% over the forecast period. This market is driven by a number of factors, such as the large number of ongoing projects and innovations in the Power generation sector along with the growing demand for Industrial products. Especially the growth in emerging economies in Asia-pacific with India and China being the key drivers. The market has been divided into North America, Europe, AsiaPacific, MEA and South America. APAC has the highest market share in 2019. China was observed as the leading geographical region in having market share 27.53% and valued at USD 999.99 million. China market share is predicted to witness sluggish growth on account of stringent government measures to reduce GHG emissions from the key economic sectors. The Government of China has cancelled over 350 GW of thermal power capacity since 2010 as part of its strategy to diversify electricity generation mix. Positive investment scenario across renewable energy sector has further hampered the industry growth in the country.

The key players are GE, Simens, Elliott, Toshiba, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems and MAN. GE held the largest market share of 24.43% in 2019.

Read Complete Report with TOC: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/reheat-steam-turbine-market-by-type-rated-power-417872.html

About the report:

The global Reheat Steam Turbine market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=417872&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-201-465-4211
Email: sales@fiormarkets.com
Web: www.fiormarkets.com





To know more market research reports and industry analysis, visit our associate website: https://www.mrinsights.biz/

Related Reports

Injection Molding Machine Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/injection-molding-machine-market-by-product-type-metal-419531.html
Corrugated Equipment Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/corrugated-equipment-market-by-equipment-hq-flexo-non-hq-419674.html
Aerial Work Platform Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/aerial-work-platform-market-by-type-boom-lifts-419682.html
High-K & ALD CVD Metal Precursors Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/high-k-ald-cvd-metal-precursors-market-size-419722.html


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Battle of Alberta hockey allegiances split in Red Deer

    The old Crown and Anchor bar in Red Deer, Alta., was famous for its line drawn down the middle when hosting hockey fans during the fierce Battle of Alberta playoff games of the late-1980s. Calgary Flames fans sat on one side. Edmonton Oilers fans were relegated to the other. NHL allegiances are split in the city of just over 100,000 people that sits within a kilometre of the exact halfway point of the 300-kilometre drive along Hwy. 2 between Calgary and Edmonton. The Flames host the Oilers in Ga

  • Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez finding Toronto FC, MLS to his liking

    TORONTO — Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez worked his way up through the lower levels of Spanish soccer before earning his chance with a storied club in Poland. Now he is turning heads in Major League Soccer, tied for the scoring lead with seven goals in 11 games in his first season with Toronto FC. "I've tried to help the team. Maybe I'm lucky, I don't know," a smiling Jimenez said in his rapidly improving English. "But I'm happy." "Seven goals right now is very good. I try to get more," he added.

  • Chapman error sets up Rays' big inning in 3-0 win over Jays

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Matt Chapman's throwing error allowed Tampa Bay to break a scoreless tie in the sixth inning, and the Rays went on to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0 on Sunday. Jeffrey Springs combined with four relievers on a five-hitter for the Rays, who took two of three from Toronto. Matt Wisler (2-1) took over with two outs in the fifth and worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings, and Andrew Kittredge pitched the ninth for his fifth save in seven attempts. The Rays generated a minimum of

  • Leafs' Auston Matthews, Oilers' Connor McDavid among Hart Trophy finalists

    NEW YORK — Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews and Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid are two of the finalists for the Hart Memorial Trophy, the NHL's most valuable player award. New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin is also in contention for the prize awarded "to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team." Matthews, who earned this season's Maurice (Rocket) Richard Trophy as the NHL’s leading goal-scorer, posted career highs with 60 goals and 46 assists. He became

  • Jason Spezza is the leader the Leafs need to get over the line

    For all the playoff demons circling the Toronto Maple Leafs, 38-year-old NHL veteran Jason Spezza is the calmest guy on the ice and on the bench. His leadership has been essential in getting the Leafs to a series-deciding Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.&nbsp;

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Reigning Olympic champion De Grasse opens season with 4th-place finish in 200m

    Canada's Andre De Grasse found himself a step behind in his season-opening race on Friday. The Markham, Ont., native placed fourth in the 200 metres at the Diamond League opener in Doha, Qatar. It's the same event in which De Grasse earned his lone Olympic gold medal last summer in Tokyo. But a new season brought a new story, with reigning world champion Noah Lyles (19.72 seconds) edging Fred Kerley (19.75) to pick up the victory on a day where times were not deemed wind-legal. The American duo

  • Olympic champion De Grasse fourth in 200 metres at Diamond League's Doha stop

    DOHA, Qatar — Olympic champion Andre De Grasse finished fourth in the men's 200-metre race Friday at the Diamond League stop in Doha. De Grasse, from Markham, Ont., completed the race in 20.15 seconds. He finished just behind Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago, who posted the same time. Americans took the top two spots, with Noah Lyles (19.72 seconds) outsprinting Fred Kerley (19.75). Aaron Brown of Brampton, Ont., was fifth and Jerome Blake of Burnaby, B.C., finished sixth. In the men's 800

  • Humboldt applies for government help to fund $35M Broncos tribute centre

    The City of Humboldt is taking another step forward with its proposed Broncos tribute centre. On May 5, Humboldt city council approved submitting an application to the provincial and federal initiative known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Humboldt city manager Joe Day said ICIP funding could cover up to 73 per cent, roughly $25 million, of the $35-million project. "We see the remaining $10 million or so coming from some contributions from the city itself, partners that

  • What are Netflix’s next video game adaptations?

    Are you as much of a Netflix lover as a gamer? We’ll show you some video game adaptations coming to the biggest streaming platform.

  • Calgary Flames head to Dallas with sights on series-clincher

    CALGARY — Darryl Sutter isn't about to reveal his plans for a potential series-clinching game, but the Calgary Flames have won back-to-back playoff games with the coach taking from his forwards and giving to his defencemen. Running 11 forwards and seven defencemen instead of 12 and six in two straight wins not only eased pressure on Calgary's back end, but the mixing and matching of the forward lines threw a few wrinkles at a dense Dallas Stars defence. Up three games to two in the best-of-seven

  • Kane scores twice as Oilers beat Kings, force deciding game

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Evander Kane had two goals and an assist, Connor McDavid added a goal and two assists, Tyson Barrie scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and the Edmonton Oilers avoided elimination with a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings in Game 6 of their first-round Western Conference series. Kane has seven goals in the series, including three multi-goal games. The road team has won four times in the series. Cody Ceci added a pair of assists and Mike Smith stopped 30 shots for

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • Inaugural St. John's women's hockey tournament brings fun, inclusion to the ice

    A sense of joy was palpable this weekend at a small rink in St. John's on Saturday, where dozens of women came together for the first big hockey tournament to involve teams from "overseas" in more than two years. Volunteers pulled together the inaugural Skoden Hockey Club Classic, bringing together more than 100 women's hockey players from the St. John's region with 21 of their long-distance counterparts from St-Pierre-Miquelon — the French archipelago off Newfoundland's Burin Peninsula. A langu

  • Joy Drop: The power of the WNBA and playoff perseverance

    Hello! Hello! Friday is here, and we are all ready for a relaxing weekend. Except for the Leafs' fans who are all pumped up for Game 7 Saturday night (CBC, CBCSports.ca, 7 p.m. ET) in the series against reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Good luck to all the fans out there who are rooting for their NHL teams! I believe in never giving up and when we are in the playoffs, I think it is even more powerful. One such example is Talaya Crawford. I was so excited and happy to see

  • Raptors guard VanVleet named finalist for NBA social justice award

    Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet has been named one of five finalists for the NBA's Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award. The award recognizes a current NBA player for working toward equity on behalf of "groups who have been historically marginalized or systemically disadvantaged." VanVleet, an all-star for the first time this past season, created a full academic scholarship awarded to a Black or Indigenous student with the University of Toronto's Rotman Commerce program in

  • What we've learned so far from budding Blue Jays-Yankees rivalry

    The Blue Jays and Yankees have already played each other nine times this season, with New York winning six of those games.

  • Gaudreau's heroic OT winner lifts Flames past Stars in thrilling Game 7, move on to 2nd round

    The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the visiting Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. "You dream about stuff like that, scoring in a Game 7 in overtime," Gaudreau said. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the We

  • Second thoughts: Speedy Avs get rematch with rugged Blues

    DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog supervised his daughter’s soccer practices. Coach Jared Bednar did yardwork. Speedy forward Nathan MacKinnon planned some play time with his dogs. Just a relaxing week break before facing their arch rival: The second round. Colorado, the top seed in the West, has been eliminated in this portion of the Stanley Cup playoffs in each of the last three seasons. It’s become somewhat of a mental hurdle. Standing in the way this time will be a n