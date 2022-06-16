The global rehabilitation equipment market is projected to reach USD 19.8 billion by 2027 from USD 14.9 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.9%

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

during the forecast period. Increasing geriatric population and obese populations, increasing chronic diseases, high risk of injuries to caregivers during the manual handling of patients, and increasing demand for rehabilitation care, owing to an increasing access to healthcare are the key driving factors in the market.

New York, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Rehabilitation Equipment Market by Product, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05201338/?utm_source=GNW
However, a lack of awareness and access to rehabilitation services in emerging countries is a major factor restraining market growth.

Therapy equipment was the largest and fastest-growing segment in theproduct segment of rehabilitation equipment marketin 2021
Based on product, the rehabilitation equipment market is segmented into therapy equipment, daily living aids, mobility equipment, exercise equipment, and body support devices.In 2021, the therapy equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the rehabilitation equipment market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing incidence of various injuries and chronic conditions that are driving the demand for rehabilitation therapies.

Physical rehabilitation & training segment is the largest application segment in the rehabilitation equipment market in 2021
Based on application, the rehabilitation equipment market is segmented into strength, endurance, and pain reduction; physical rehabilitation & training; and occupational rehabilitation & training.In 2021, the Physical rehabilitation & training segment accounted for the largest share of the rehabilitation equipment market.

Physical rehabilitation procedure involves exercises, cold and heat treatments, massages, and stretching. The demand for is physical rehabilitation and training is increasing owing to rising incidence of degenerative joint disorders, sports injuries, and cerebrovascular diseases.

Hospital and clinics segmentis the largest end user segment inthe rehabilitation equipmentmarket in 2021
Based on end users, the rehabilitation equipment market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, rehabilitation centers, physiotherapy centers, home care settings, and other end users.In 2021, the hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the rehabilitation equipment market.

The increasing prevalence of diseases/conditions requiring hospital-based treatment, such as cardiovascular disease and fall-related injuries, is a major factor driving the demand for rehabilitation equipment among hospitals and clinics.

Europeleads the rehabilitation equipment market by region
Europe accounted for the largest share of the global rehabilitation equipment market.Europe comprises Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe (including Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Austria, Belgium, and Russia).

Economically stable and technologically advanced countries such as Germany, the UK, and France are the major contributors to the rehabilitation equipment market in Europe.The Asia Pacific market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Market growth in the Asia Pacific is attributed to the growing number of healthcare facilities and increasing healthcare expenditures.

The break-down of primary participants is as mentioned below:
• By Company Type - Tier 1:55%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 15%
• By Designation - C-level: 50%, Director-level: 35%,and Others: 15%
• By Region - North America: 48%,Europe: 32%,AsiaPacific: 15%,and Rest of the World: 5%.

Key players in the Rehabilitation Equipment Market
The key players operating in the rehabilitation equipment market include Baxter International (US), Invacare Corporation (US), Medline Industries, LP (US), Arjo (Sweden).

Research Coverage:
The report analyzesthe rehabilitation equipment market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of various market segments, based ontype, technology, end user, and region. The report also providesa competitive analysis of the key players operating in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Reasons to Buy the Report
This report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would helpthem garner a greater share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies tostrengthen their positions in the market.

This report provides insights on:
• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios ofthe top players in the rehabilitation equipment market. The report analyzes this marketbyproduct, application, end user, and region.
• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets,by product, application, end user, and region
• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about theproduct portfolios, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the rehabilitation equipment market
• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market ranking, growth strategies, product offerings, and capabilities of theleading players in the rehabilitation equipment market
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05201338/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Golden Knights hire ex-Bruins coach Cassidy

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bruce Cassidy wasn’t out of a job for long after being hired to coach the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, little more than a week after being fired by the Boston Bruins. Cassidy becomes the Golden Knights’ third coach and replaces Peter DeBoer, who was fired after Vegas missed the playoffs for the first time in its five-year history. Cassidy had a 245-108-46 record and had the Bruins qualify for the playoffs in each of his five-plus seasons after replacing Claude Julien in the

  • Auger-Aliassime advances to second round at Halle Open

    HALLE, Germany — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime moved on to the second round of the Halle Open tennis tournament with a 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 win over American Marcos Giron on Tuesday. Auger-Aliassime, seeded fourth at the ATP 500 grass-court event, broke Giron five times on nine chances, including the clinching game of the first set and a crucial break in the third set that game him a 4-2 lead. Giron had three breaks on eight chances, with all of them coming in the second set. Auger-Aliassime's power

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Johnny Gaudreau tops NHL's potential UFA class with free agency four weeks away

    NHL general managers get the opportunity to open their chequebooks four weeks from Wednesday. This year's list of potential unrestricted free agents — as always — offers some intriguing opportunities for executives looking to alter the course of their franchises. There's also been a significant amount of buyer's remorse through the years. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the headline-grabbing options with the NHL market set to open July 13. JOHNNY GAUDREAU 2021-22 salary cap hit: US$6.

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n

  • Khalsa Cup ball hockey tournament returns to Brampton after hiatus to raise money for charity

    After nearly three years on hiatus, Brampton's Khalsa Cup has returned to give back to the community. The charity ball hockey tournament, which began seven years ago, invites players from across the Greater Toronto Area to arenas in Brampton. Since its inception, it's raised thousands of dollars for various charities. This year, all proceeds will go to Khalsa Aid Canada, the Canadian chapter of the international non-profit humanitarian organization. "The point here is bringing the community toge

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s stats eerily similar to Hall of Fame dad's

    They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, so Vladdy must really admire his Hall of Fame father.

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu

  • Auger-Aliassime suffers shock defeat to world No. 205 in Libema Open semifinals

    'S-HERTOGENBOSCH, Netherlands — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is out of the Libema Open grass-court tennis tournament after being upset in the semifinals by Tim van Rijthoven of the Netherlands on Saturday. Van Rijthoven, ranked 196 places lower than world No. 9 Auger-Aliassime in the ATP rankings, denied the Canadian a chance to play for his second Tour win with a 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (5) victory. The Dutch player broke Auger-Aliassime in the sixth game of the first set to take a 4-2 lead. He held se

  • Lightning worth marvelling over

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie gush over the Tampa Bay Lightning after making the Stanley Cup Final for a third consecutive season.