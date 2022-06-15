The Global Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market is Expected to Reach $16.8 Billion By 2027. The Emergence of Virtual Trials & Virtual Communication Leading the Market - Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

The global regulatory affairs outsourcing market was valued at $8.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $16.8 billion by 2027.

According to the latest research report by Arizton, the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.73% during 2022-2027. The increasing use of digital platforms, changing regulatory landscape, and the emergence of virtual trials & virtual communication are the major factors in the market.



3D Communications has spent 20 years preparing companies for meetings with regulatory agencies, including FDA pre-submission and advisory board meetings and Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) oral statements. Companies are facing new challenges as their regulatory teams all operate in different locations, and the FDA and EMA are instructing sponsors and applicants to prepare for virtual meetings.

The digital solutions have already been adopted in pharmaceutical R&D and pharmacovigilance, the regulatory process is largely manual and time-consuming due to the slow adoption of innovative digital approaches. However, new solutions are being developed to facilitate digital transformation in regulated environments. The combination of smarter work processes and the proper use of innovative technologies improve the efficiency of regulatory submissions while maintaining high quality and compliance standards. Ultimately, this can lead to time and resource savings for market approval and post-marketing requirements that will revolutionize the regulatory environment.

Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2027) $8.2 Billion MARKET SIZE (2021) $16.8 Billion CAGR (2022-2027) 12.73% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Product, Company Size, End-user, Service Type GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa COUNTRIES COVERED US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, India, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and South Africa

The global regulatory affairs outsourcing market is highly competitive with the presence of many global and regional vendors helping medical device, pharma/biotech, nutraceutical/dietary supplements manufacturing companies to receive approvals for their products from various regulatory bodies globally. In 2021, North America accounted for a 33.51% share of the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market. The US is the major revenue contributor to the North American regulatory affairs outsourcing market and accounted for a share of around 91.11% in 2021. In the same year, Canada accounted for a share of 8.9%. The country is also likely to experience healthy growth during the forecast period.

Key Insights

The global regulatory affairs outsourcing market is likely to reach $16.8 billion by 2027 growing with a CAGR of 12.7%

The presence of prominent market players, increasing mergers & acquisitions, and patent expirations of prescription biologics, developments of biosimilars/orphan drugs, and cell & gene therapy products are the primary factors for the significant market share in the region.

The regulatory affairs outsourcing market in the US was valued at $4.9 billion in 2027 and has a major contributor to the North American regulatory affairs outsourcing market share of 91%.

Pre-authorization is the major contributor to the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market, and it is likely to witness high incremental growth during the forecast period.

Strategic acquisition & collaborations among life science companies, CROs, and private equity firms in regulatory affairs outsourcing services are major opportunities pertaining to the growth of the market.



Key Vendors

Genpact

Labcorp Drug Development

Freyr

ICON

IQVIA

Medpace

Parexel International

PPD

Other Prominent Vendors

Accenture

BlueReg

Intertek Group

Lachman Consultants

NDA Group

ProPharma Group

PharmaLex

Pharmexon

Promedica International

CRITERIUM

Dicentra

Nuventra Pharma Sciences

PharmaLeaf

MAVEN REGULATORY SOLUTIONS

Global Regulatory Partners

Sofpromed

Charles River Laboratories

Cambridge Regulatory Services

APC Group

Real Regulatory

Voisin Consulting Life Sciences (VCLS)

Regulatory Pharma Net

Biomapas

REGENOLD

Segmentation by Product

Small Molecule Drugs

Biologics

Medical Devices

Others

Segmentation by Company Size

Small & Mid-Sized Companies

Large-sized Companies

Segmentation by End-User

Pharma & Biotech Companies

Medical Device Companies

Other Companies



Segmentation by Service Type

Pre-Authorization

Marketing Authorization

Post-Authorization



Segmentation by Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain

APAC China Japan Australia South Korea India

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa



