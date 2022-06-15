The Global Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market is Expected to Reach $16.8 Billion By 2027. The Emergence of Virtual Trials & Virtual Communication Leading the Market - Arizton
The global regulatory affairs outsourcing market was valued at $8.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $16.8 billion by 2027.
Chicago, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research report by Arizton, the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.73% during 2022-2027. The increasing use of digital platforms, changing regulatory landscape, and the emergence of virtual trials & virtual communication are the major factors in the market.
3D Communications has spent 20 years preparing companies for meetings with regulatory agencies, including FDA pre-submission and advisory board meetings and Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) oral statements. Companies are facing new challenges as their regulatory teams all operate in different locations, and the FDA and EMA are instructing sponsors and applicants to prepare for virtual meetings.
The digital solutions have already been adopted in pharmaceutical R&D and pharmacovigilance, the regulatory process is largely manual and time-consuming due to the slow adoption of innovative digital approaches. However, new solutions are being developed to facilitate digital transformation in regulated environments. The combination of smarter work processes and the proper use of innovative technologies improve the efficiency of regulatory submissions while maintaining high quality and compliance standards. Ultimately, this can lead to time and resource savings for market approval and post-marketing requirements that will revolutionize the regulatory environment.
Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
MARKET SIZE (2027)
$8.2 Billion
MARKET SIZE (2021)
$16.8 Billion
CAGR (2022-2027)
12.73%
BASE YEAR
2021
FORECAST YEAR
2022-2027
MARKET SEGMENTS
Product, Company Size, End-user, Service Type
GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
COUNTRIES COVERED
US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, India, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and South Africa
Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report
The global regulatory affairs outsourcing market is highly competitive with the presence of many global and regional vendors helping medical device, pharma/biotech, nutraceutical/dietary supplements manufacturing companies to receive approvals for their products from various regulatory bodies globally. In 2021, North America accounted for a 33.51% share of the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market. The US is the major revenue contributor to the North American regulatory affairs outsourcing market and accounted for a share of around 91.11% in 2021. In the same year, Canada accounted for a share of 8.9%. The country is also likely to experience healthy growth during the forecast period.
Key Insights
The global regulatory affairs outsourcing market is likely to reach $16.8 billion by 2027 growing with a CAGR of 12.7%
The presence of prominent market players, increasing mergers & acquisitions, and patent expirations of prescription biologics, developments of biosimilars/orphan drugs, and cell & gene therapy products are the primary factors for the significant market share in the region.
The regulatory affairs outsourcing market in the US was valued at $4.9 billion in 2027 and has a major contributor to the North American regulatory affairs outsourcing market share of 91%.
Pre-authorization is the major contributor to the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market, and it is likely to witness high incremental growth during the forecast period.
Strategic acquisition & collaborations among life science companies, CROs, and private equity firms in regulatory affairs outsourcing services are major opportunities pertaining to the growth of the market.
Key Vendors
Genpact
Labcorp Drug Development
Freyr
ICON
IQVIA
Medpace
Parexel International
PPD
Other Prominent Vendors
Accenture
BlueReg
Intertek Group
Lachman Consultants
NDA Group
ProPharma Group
PharmaLex
Pharmexon
Promedica International
CRITERIUM
Dicentra
Nuventra Pharma Sciences
PharmaLeaf
MAVEN REGULATORY SOLUTIONS
Global Regulatory Partners
Sofpromed
Charles River Laboratories
Cambridge Regulatory Services
APC Group
Real Regulatory
Voisin Consulting Life Sciences (VCLS)
Regulatory Pharma Net
Biomapas
REGENOLD
Segmentation by Product
Small Molecule Drugs
Biologics
Medical Devices
Others
Segmentation by Company Size
Small & Mid-Sized Companies
Large-sized Companies
Segmentation by End-User
Pharma & Biotech Companies
Medical Device Companies
Other Companies
Segmentation by Service Type
Pre-Authorization
Marketing Authorization
Post-Authorization
Segmentation by Region
North America
US
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
APAC
China
Japan
Australia
South Korea
India
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Explore our healthcare & lifesciences profile to know more about the industry.
Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report
Read some of the top-selling reports:
Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026
Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026
Pharmacy Benefit Management Market in the US - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027
Single-Use Bioprocessing Probes And Sensors Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027
About Arizton:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707
CONTACT: Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Call: +1-312-235-2040 +1 302 469 0707