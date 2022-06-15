Global and Regional Space Power Supply Market Research Report 2022: Market to Reach $5,174.6 Million by 2032 - Entrance of Non-Space Power Solutions Provider into the Space Industry

Dublin, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Space Power Supply Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application and Product - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global space power supply market is estimated to reach $5,174.6 million in 2032 from $2,624.6 million in 2021, at a growth rate of 1.66% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

The growth in the space power supply market is majorly attributed to the growing number of satellite launches and the development of reusable launch systems.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The space industry has seen several technological breakthroughs since the launch of the first artificial satellite, Sputnik, in 1957. There are a variety of space-based applications for which various space exploration missions are planned, and the success of each space mission is dependent on the technology onboard the spacecraft.

When a spacecraft is out in space, the first concern is to select the source of energy to run the mission objectives. The power subsystems used for spacecraft in space must be strong to withstand the harsh environments of radiation and thermal fluctuations. Hence, the need for a strong and reliable power subsystem has always been present in the market.

Several research and development projects are underway to produce advanced space power supply solutions, which are expected to increase with the upcoming mega-constellations as well as with the rising interest in deep-space exploration. Various power subsystems that are currently used are solar cells, primary and non-rechargeable batteries, thermoelectric generators, and fuel cells.

Space is a huge market with unlimited opportunities, and power systems are required across all platforms to ensure proper functionality. As a result, the market for space power supply is well-established.

Impact

With technical breakthroughs, the size of satellites being built for mega-constellations is diminishing. CubeSats and nanosats are becoming the satellites of the future. These CubeSats and nanosats are made up of complex subsystems to perform advanced applications with high power consumption demand. This has, in turn, placed a high demand for mass production of space power supply solutions that are capable of providing maximum energy while reducing weight and size.

Furthermore, rising interest among space agencies in conducting long-term deep space missions has resulted in the need for specialized power systems that can support complex missions for significantly longer time periods.

Market Segmentation

Application (Launch Vehicles, Satellites, Deep Space Exploration)

Based on applications, the global space power supply market is expected to be dominated by the satellites segment. The major factor contributing to this growth is the launch of small satellite mega-constellations by companies such as SpaceX and OneWeb.

Product (Solar Panel, Power Management Devices, Batteries, Power Converters)

Based on products, the global space power supply market is expected to be dominated by the solar panel segment. One of the major factors contributing to this growth is the growing demand for solar arrays for several satellite missions.

In the global space power supply market, North America generated the highest revenue of $1,516.3 million in 2022, which is attributed to the high presence of the key companies highly engaged in developing and providing space power supply solutions in the region.

Recent Developments in Global Space Power Supply Market

  • In May 2020, EaglePicher Technologies was selected by NASA to supply a variety of batteries for its Perseverance mission. During its launch, Atlas V used ten silver-zinc batteries. Atlas V's main power system, pryo system, and flight termination system were powered by these batteries. The rover's main power system was powered by two rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

  • In May 2021, NASA chose Honeybee Robotics and mPower Technology to design and develop a vertically deployable solar array for the Lunar Array Mast and Power System (LAMPS) project.

  • In January 2021, NASA awarded a contract to Boeing's Spectrolab to provide six more solar arrays for International Space Station (ISS). The new solar array would provide a 20% to 30% increase in power.

  • In January 2022, the U.K.-based Space Forge awarded AAC Clyde Space a $0.4 million contract to provide space products to be used by a demonstration spacecraft. This spacecraft is designed to perform multiple trips to space and to utilize the space environment for production and scientific experimentation.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The top segment players leading the market include established players providing space power supply solutions and constitute 70% of the presence in the market. Other players include start-up entities, which account for approximately 30% of the presence in the market.

Some of the prominent established names in this market are:

  • AAC Clyde Space

  • Airbus S.A.S.

  • AZUR SPACE Solar Power GmbH

  • Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions

  • EaglePicher Technologies

  • GS Yuasa Lithium Power

  • Northrop Grumman Corporation

  • Sierra Nevada Corporation

  • Rocket Lab

  • Spectrolab

  • Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

  • Berlin Space Technologies GmbH

  • Blue Canyon Technologies LLC

  • Dhruva Space Private Limited

  • DHV Technology

  • EnduroSat

  • G.A.U.S.S Srl

  • GomSpace

  • ISISPACE GROUP

  • JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

  • mPower Technology, Inc.

  • NanoAvionics

  • Redwire Corporation

  • Solestial

  • Skylabs

  • SpaceTech GmbH Immenstaad (STI)

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets
1.1 Industry Outlook
1.1.1 Space Power Supply Market: Overview
1.1.1.1 Evolving Power Requirements for LEO-based and Deep Space Missions
1.1.1.2 Factors Impacting the Power Budget of Small-Satellites and All-Electric Satellites
1.1.2 Supply Chain Analysis
1.2 Business Dynamics
1.2.1 Business Drivers
1.2.1.1 Increasing Development of LEO Satellites and Reusable Launch Vehicles
1.2.1.2 Evolving Mission Requirements Leading to Demand for Enhanced Space Power Requirements
1.2.2 Business Challenge
1.2.2.1 Scalability of Space Power Solutions to Address the Increasing Serial Production of Small Satellites
1.2.2.2 Lack of Customized Space Power Solutions
1.2.3 Business Strategy
1.2.3.1 Business Strategies
1.2.3.2 Corporate Strategies
1.2.4 Business Opportunities
1.2.4.1 Entrance of Non-Space Power Solutions Provider into the Space Industry
1.2.4.2 Increasing Demand for Mass Production of Space Power Solutions

2 Application
2.1 Global Space Power Supply Market (by Application)
2.1.1 Market Overview
2.1.1.1 Demand Analysis of Space Power Supply Market (by Application)
2.1.2 Launch Vehicles
2.1.2.1 Small and Medium-Lift Launch Vehicles
2.1.2.2 Heavy and Super Heavy-Lift Launch Vehicles
2.1.3 Satellites
2.1.3.1 Small Satellites (0-500 Kg)
2.1.3.2 Medium Satellites (501-1,000 Kg)
2.1.3.3 Large Satellites (1,000 Kg and Above)
2.1.4 Deep Space Exploration
2.1.4.1 Lander
2.1.4.2 Rover
2.1.4.3 Orbiter

3 Products
3.1 Global Space Power Supply Market (by Product)
3.1.1 Market Overview
3.1.1.1 Demand Analysis of Space Power Supply Market (by Product)
3.1.2 Solar Cells
3.1.2.1 Solar Panels and Arrays
3.1.3 Batteries
3.1.3.1 Primary Batteries
3.1.3.2 Secondary Batteries
3.1.4 Power Management Devices
3.1.5 Power Converters

4 Region
4.1 Global Space Power Supply Market (by Region)

5 Markets - Market Share Analysis & Company Profiles
5.1 Market Share Analysis
5.2 Company Profiles
5.2.1 Company Overview
5.2.1.1 Role in the Global Space Power Supply Market
5.2.1.2 Product Portfolio
5.2.2 Corporate Strategies
5.2.2.1 Partnerships and Contracts
5.2.3 Analyst View

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/604h6b

