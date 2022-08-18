Global Regenerative Medicine Partnering Deals Collection, 2015-2022
Dublin, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Regenerative Medicine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015 to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to Regenerative Medicine trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.
Regenerative Medicine Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:
Trends in Regenerative Medicine dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2015
Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
Access to Regenerative Medicine contract documents
Leading Regenerative Medicine deals by value since 2015
Most active Regenerative Medicine dealmakers since 2015
In Global Regenerative Medicine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015-2022, the available deals are listed by:
Company A-Z
Headline value
Stage of development at signing
Deal component type
Specific therapy target
Technology type
Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
The Global Regenerative Medicine Partnering terms and Agreements 2015-2022 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 1600 Regenerative Medicine deals.
Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:
What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
What exclusivity is granted?
What is the payment structure for the deal?
How are sales and payments audited?
What is the deal term?
How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
How are IPRs handled and owned?
Who is responsible for commercialization?
Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
How is confidentiality and publication managed?
How are disputes to be resolved?
Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
What happens when there is a change of ownership?
What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Companies Mentioned
2seventy bio
3D-Side
3D Medicines
3D Systems
3SBio
4basebio Discovery
4D Molecular Therapeutics
180 Life Sciences
A*STAR Agency for Science
Technology and Research
A*STAR Genome Institute of Singapore
A*STAR' Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology
A2 Biotherapeutics
AavantiBio
AAVnerGene
Abbvie
Abby Grace Foundation
Abcam
AbCellera
Abeona Therapeutics
Abingworth Management
Abintus Bio
Ablynx
Abound Bio
Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center
Abveris
Abzena
Accelerated Biosciences
Accelerator for Technological Research in Genomic Therapies
Accellix
Accellta
Accenture
AccuResearch
ACEA Biosciences
Acepodia
Aceso Life Science
and many, many more!
