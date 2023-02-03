Global Regenerative Medicine Market Size Booming to Reach USD 73.5 Billion With a CAGR of 30.2% by 2029 | BlueWeave Consulting

BlueWeave Consulting and Research Pvt Ltd

North America dominates the global market, as the US is home to a sizable number of important players. The high volume of clinical trials in this area can be attributed to the accessibility of cutting-edge technologies and the presence of research institutions engaged in the development of novel therapeutics. The US generates the highest amount of revenue due to its numerous initiatives and the availability of funds. For instance, the US Department of Health and Human Services' "2020: A New Vision" initiative places regenerative medicine at the forefront of healthcare.

New Delhi, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global regenerative medicine market is flourishing owing to rising investments in regenerative medicine research, expansion of the regenerative medicine market, and rising prevalence of genetic disorders, cancer, and chronic diseases.

BlueWeave Consulting, a leading strategic consulting and market research firm, in its recent study, estimated global regenerative medicine market size at USD 12.3 billion in 2022. During the forecast period between 2023 and 2029, BlueWeave expects global regenerative medicine market size to grow at a significant CAGR of 30.2% reaching a value of USD 73.5 billion by 2029. The rise in the prevalence of musculoskeletal diseases, oncological disorders, and dental disorders is the primary factor driving the growth of the regenerative medicine market. Another factor driving the market's expansion is an increase in the use of regenerative medicine products and technological advancements in stem cell-based therapies, which have revolutionized the way researchers view regenerative medicine. Many businesses are increasing their market presence to expand into new markets.





Global Regenerative Medicine Market – Overview

Organs and tissues that have been harmed by disease, aging, or trauma can be repaired, replaced, or regenerate with the help of regenerative medicines. These medicines are used to treat a range of degenerative illnesses, such as orthopedic, cardiovascular, and dermatological conditions. They function by making cells and tissues functional once more. Stem cells are more important in this context because they can divide and differentiate.

Opportunity: Increasing acceptance of cancer immunotherapy products

Normal cells undergo a multi-stage process that typically starts with a precancerous lesion and progresses to malignant tumors before becoming tumor cells, which is how cancer is brought on. The interaction of a person's hereditary factors results in these changes. Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, killing about 10 million people. A correct cancer diagnosis is essential for appropriate and efficient treatment because each type of cancer necessitates a different treatment strategy. Surgery, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy are frequently used to treat cancer. Because hematopoietic stem or more developed cells naturally can target and eradicate disease cells, cancer immunotherapy using regenerative medicine has the advantage of being able to do so. It also aids in the development of effective treatments by providing a better understanding of cancer cells. As a result, rising cancer treatment product demand, combined with rising disease prevalence, will create opportunities for market expansion.

Challenge: Costly treatments

For those with serious illnesses and terminal illnesses, gene and cell therapies represent a significant advance in medicine. These treatments are changing how diseases are treated and controlled. Even though these treatments are highly effective at saving lives, demand for them is lower than anticipated. This is due to the expensive nature of these treatments, which is restricting the market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Regenerative Medicine Market

The COVID-19 pandemic affected nearly all industries in 2020. Different segments of the regenerative medicine market were affected differently by the pandemic. The demand for tissue engineering was negative, whereas the demand for gene therapy was strong due to consistent sales of its rare disease therapeutics. Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) demand has decreased.

Global Regenerative Medicine Market – By Material

Global regenerative medicine market is segmented by material into Synthetic Material, Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers, scaffolds, and others. Biodegradable synthetic polymers, scaffolds, materials for artificial vascular grafts, and hydrogels are examples of synthetic material subcategories. The next two types of biologically derived material are collagen and xenogeneic material. Additional types of genetically engineered material include deoxyribonucleic acid, transfection vectors, genetically modified cells, three-dimensional polymer technology, transgenic, fibroblast, neural stem cell, and gene-activated matrices. Pharmaceuticals are divided into two categories: small molecules and biologics.

Competitive Landscape

Global regenerative medicine market is fiercely competitive. Prominent players in the market include Aspect Biosystems, Amgen, Inc., Medtronic plc, AstraZeneca, Novartis AG, Smith & Nephew plc, MiMedx Group, Baxter, 3M, Athersys Inc, Cryo Life Inc, Integra Life Sciences, Isto Biologics, Medtronic Plc, Organogenesis, Stryker Corporation, US Stem Cell Inc, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. These companies use various strategies, including increasing investments in their R&D activities, mergers, and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, licensing agreements, and new product and service releases to further strengthen their position in global regenerative medicine market.

Recent Developments

In January 2022 — Stryker’s president joins the board of the regenerative medicine company of Collagen Matrix which will accelerate the growth strategy and further their vision of improving patient lives through innovative regenerative devices.

Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical Data – 2019–2022 Base Year – 2022 Estimated Year – 2023 Forecast Period – 2023–2029 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million Market Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, Middle East and Africa (MEA) Product/ Service Segmentation Product, Material, Application, End User, Region Key Players Aspect Biosystems, Amgen, Inc., Medtronic plc, AstraZeneca, Novartis AG, Smith & Nephew plc, MiMedx Group, Baxter, 3 M, Athersys Inc, Cryo Life Inc, Integra Life Sciences, Isto Biologics, Medtronic Plc, Organogenesis, Stryker Corporation, US Stem Cell Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

By Product

Cell Therapy

Gene Therapy

Tissue Engineering

Small Molecule & Biologic

Others

By Material

Synthetic Material

Biodegradable Synthetic Polymer

Scaffold

Others

By Application

Cardiovascular

Oncology

Dermatology

Musculoskeletal

Others

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Commercial Industries

Government & Academic Research Institutes

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)







