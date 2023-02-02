ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Regenerative Medicine Market to Reach $30.8 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Regenerative Medicine estimated at US$9.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Cell Therapy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.3% CAGR and reach US$15.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Gene Therapy segment is readjusted to a revised 15.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.7% CAGR



The Regenerative Medicine market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.4% and 13.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured)

- AlloSource

- Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

- Bioventus LLC

- DePuy Synthes Spine, Inc.

- Exactech, Inc.

- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.

- LifeNet Health, Inc.

- Medtronic, PLC

- NovaBone Products LLC

- NuVasive, Inc.

- Orthofix International N.V.

- Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

- Smith & Nephew plc

- Stryker Corporation

- Wright Medical Technology, Inc.

- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Regenerative Medicine: A Preface

Recent Market Activity

An Overview of Regenerative Medicine in Bone and Joint

Applications

Current and Future Analysis

Developed Markets Dominate, Developing to Drive Growth

Regenerative Medicine - Past, Present & Future

Another Revolution in the Making?

Conventional Chemical Medicine Vs Regenerative Medicine

Regenerative Medicine - Bypassing the Ethical Concerns

Regenerative Medicine Throws Up Several New Therapies

Current Global Market for Regenerative Medicine

Market Potential

Therapeutic Companies and Products in Regenerative Medicine -

Current Status

Regenerative Medicine - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AlloSource (US)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (US)

Bioventus LLC (US)

DePuy Synthes Companies (US)

DePuy Synthes Spine, Inc. (US)

Exactech, Inc. (US)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (US)

LifeNet Health, Inc. (US)

Medtronic, plc (Ireland)

NovaBone Products LLC (US)

NuVasive, Inc. (US)

Orthofix International N.V. (Netherlands)

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (US)

Smith & Nephew plc (UK)

Stryker Corporation (US)

Wright Medical Technology, Inc. (US)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

A Combination of Factors to Drive Regenerative Medicine Market

Burgeoning Global Population Offers Significant Growth

Opportunities

Aging Global Population: Need for New Effective Treatments

Increasing Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets:

Opportunities in Store

Government Support and Increased Private Sector Participation

Investment and Funding Landscape

Major M&A Activity and Strategic Alliances in Regenerative

Medicine: 2011-2016

Recent Advancements in the Science of Regenerative Medicine

Advanced Ceramics Gaining Preeminence in Regenerative Medicine

Field

3D Organ & Tissue Printing: Still in Early Stages

Nanotechnology in Regenerative Medicine

Issues to be Sorted Out

Need for New Scientific and Technological Standards

Standardized Guidelines

Clinical Translation - Collaboration of Multidisciplinary

Skills is Essential

The Question of Apt Business Models - The Service and Product

Approach

Autologous or Service Approach Preferred by European Firms

Allogenic or Product Approach - Slow to Develop

Regenerative Medicine Requires Improved Biomaterials

Investors Wary of Funding Regenerative Medicine

Regenerative Medicine Field Lags Behind Due to Segregated Focus

Challenges Encountered by Regenerative Medicine

Scientific and Technological Challenges

Barriers in Sharing Intellectual Property Rights

Viable Manufacturing Technologies and Skilled Personnel Crucial

Strict Regulations Push up Operational Costs

Challenges Facing Autologous Cell Therapies



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

