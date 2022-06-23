Global Refrigerated Warehousing and Storage Market Report 2022: Mobile Technologies to Efficiently Monitor Warehouse Operations Increasing

Dublin, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Global Market Report 2022: By Ownership, By Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global refrigerated warehousing and storage market is expected to grow from $140.77 billion in 2021 to $155.56 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The market is expected to grow to $222.27 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%.

The report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global refrigerated warehousing and storage market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for refrigerated warehousing and storage? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage market global report answers all these questions and many more.

The refrigerated warehousing and storage market consists of sales of refrigerated warehousing and storage services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that operate refrigerated warehousing and storage facilities. Establishments in the refrigerated warehousing and storage industry provide services such as blast freezing, tempering, and modified atmosphere storage services.

The main types in the refrigerated warehousing and storage market are cold storage and frozen storage. Cold Storage refers to storage (as of food) in a cold place for preservation. The market is also segmented by ownership into private warehouses, public warehouses, and bonded warehouses and by application into fruits and vegetables, bakery and confectionery; milk and dairy products, meat, seafood, beverages, and others.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the refrigerated warehousing and storage market in 2021. North America was the second largest region in the refrigerated warehousing and storage market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Warehouses are increasingly using mobile technologies to efficiently monitor warehouse operations. Mobile technology includes the use of tablets, smartphones, mobile printers, and other handheld devices for communication and information. These devices make use of GPS, RFID, VoIP, digital imaging, and voice technology.

Technicians operating forklifts and automated material handling equipment in a warehouse are using mobile technologies to obtain information on troubleshooting, repairs, and work orders. This gives warehouse managers access to equipment status and performance reports and enables them to track warehouse operations around the clock.

Wearable technology such as smart glass is being integrated with warehouse management systems to improve hands-free mobility for workers. According to a report by MHI, a material handling, logistics, and supply chain association, 22% of the respondents use mobile technologies in warehouses and the adoption rate is expected to reach 45% in the next two years.

Major companies in the refrigerated warehousing and storage market include

  • AmeriCold Logistics/Americold Realty Trust and Subsidiaries

  • Nichirei Corporation

  • Lineage Logistics Holdings llc.

  • Henningsen Cold Storage Co.

  • Burris Logistics

  • Toyo Suisan Kaisha Ltd.

  • Agro Merchants North America Holdings llc.

  • Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd.

  • Snowman Logistics Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Structure

3. Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations

4. Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products

5. Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers

6. Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth

7. Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market Trends And Strategies

8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage

9. Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market Size And Growth
9.1. Market Size
9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.2.2. Restraints On The Market
9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.3.2. Restraints On The Market

10. Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market Regional Analysis
10.1. Global Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market, 2021, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
10.2. Global Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
10.3. Global Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

11. Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market Segmentation
11.1. Global Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Cold Storage

  • Frozen Storage

11.2. Global Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market, Segmentation By Ownership, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Private Warehouses

  • Public Warehouses

  • Bonded Warehouses

11.3. Global Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Fruits & Vegetables

  • Bakery & Confectionery

  • Milk & Dairy Products

  • Meat

  • Seafood

  • Beverages

  • Other Applications

12. Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market Metrics
12.1. Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2016-2026, Global
12.2. Per Capita Average Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market Expenditure, 2016-2026, Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ascuai

