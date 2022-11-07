ReportLinker

What's New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market to Reach $26.6 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Refrigerated Warehousing estimated at US$14.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$26.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Blast Freezing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.4% CAGR and reach US$13.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Vapor Freezing segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.1% CAGR



The Refrigerated Warehousing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.5% and 7.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.6 Billion by the year 2027.



Programmable Logic Controller (PLC ) Segment to Record 8.7% CAGR



In the global Programmable Logic Controller (PLC ) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 9.7% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -

Agro Merchants Group

Berkshire Transportation, Inc.

Burris Logistics

Cold Storage Manufacturing, Inc.

Conewago Enterprises, Inc.

Crystal Cold

Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd.

Energy Panel Structures, Inc.

Frialsa FrigorIficos, S.A. De C.V.

Ice Make Refrigeration Limited





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Refrigerated Warehousing Technologies - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

