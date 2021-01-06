Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Industry
Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Market to Reach $14. 4 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) estimated at US$5.
8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 13.8% over the period 2020-2027. Blended RPO, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.1% CAGR and reach US$7.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Multi-Country RPO segment is readjusted to a revised 15.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.3% CAGR
The Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.9% and 11.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 131-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Accenture
ADP LLC
IBM Corporation
Infosys Ltd.
Randstad India Ltd.
