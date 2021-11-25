Global Recreational Vehicles Batteries Market Report 2021-2030 - Changing Outlook of Leisure & Recreational Activities & Rise in Electrification Activities

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Recreational Vehicles Batteries Market by Battery Type, Voltage Range and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Under the scope of the research study, OEM based as well as aftermarket recreational vehicles (RVs) batteries solutions have been considered. Lithium batteries and Lead acid batteries are the widely used battery types in the recreational vehicles owing to cost as well as operational effectiveness.

Development of low-cost and high-performance recreational vehicles (RVs) batteries and increase in public charging infrastructure are expected to drive the recreational vehicles (RVs) batteries market growth during the forecast period. Currently, unstable supply of raw material for the development of recreational vehicles (RVs) batteries that projected to hinder the market growth.



For purpose of analysis, the report segments the global recreational vehicles (RVs) batteries market based on battery type, voltage range, sales channel, and region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Changing outlook of the Leisure & recreational activities

Rise in electrification activities

Restraints

Unstable supply of raw material

Opportunities

Strong distributors and dealers network

Entering into agreements and contracts with recreational vehicle manufacturers

The key players analyzed in the global recreational vehicles (RVs) batteries market include

ACDelco

Clarios

Crown Battery Manufacturing Company

East Penn Manufacturing Co.

EnerSys

Exide Technologies

Fullriver Battery

Interstate Battery System International, Inc.

MIDAC S.p.A.

RELiON Battery LLC

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Battery Type

Lead Acid Batteries

Lithium Batteries

Others

By Voltage Range

Less than 12 Volt

12 Volt

More than 12 Volt

By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Spain

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

