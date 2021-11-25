Global Recreational Vehicles Batteries Market Report 2021-2030 - Changing Outlook of Leisure & Recreational Activities & Rise in Electrification Activities
Dublin, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Recreational Vehicles Batteries Market by Battery Type, Voltage Range and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Under the scope of the research study, OEM based as well as aftermarket recreational vehicles (RVs) batteries solutions have been considered. Lithium batteries and Lead acid batteries are the widely used battery types in the recreational vehicles owing to cost as well as operational effectiveness.
Development of low-cost and high-performance recreational vehicles (RVs) batteries and increase in public charging infrastructure are expected to drive the recreational vehicles (RVs) batteries market growth during the forecast period. Currently, unstable supply of raw material for the development of recreational vehicles (RVs) batteries that projected to hinder the market growth.
For purpose of analysis, the report segments the global recreational vehicles (RVs) batteries market based on battery type, voltage range, sales channel, and region.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Changing outlook of the Leisure & recreational activities
Rise in electrification activities
Restraints
Unstable supply of raw material
Opportunities
Strong distributors and dealers network
Entering into agreements and contracts with recreational vehicle manufacturers
The key players analyzed in the global recreational vehicles (RVs) batteries market include
ACDelco
Clarios
Crown Battery Manufacturing Company
East Penn Manufacturing Co.
EnerSys
Exide Technologies
Fullriver Battery
Interstate Battery System International, Inc.
MIDAC S.p.A.
RELiON Battery LLC
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Battery Type
Lead Acid Batteries
Lithium Batteries
Others
By Voltage Range
Less than 12 Volt
12 Volt
More than 12 Volt
By Sales Channel
OEM
Aftermarket
By Region
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Spain
France
Germany
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
