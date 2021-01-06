Global Recreational Safety Harness Market to Reach $15. 8 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Recreational Safety Harness estimated at US$13. 4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.

New York, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Recreational Safety Harness Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959871/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2.3% over the period 2020-2027. Commercial, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.3% CAGR and reach US$12.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Individual segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR



The Recreational Safety Harness market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 1.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 185-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Black Diamond Equipment Ltd.

CMC Rescue, Inc.

Petzl

SKYLOTEC GmbH







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959871/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Recreational Safety Harness Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Recreational Safety Harness Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Recreational Safety Harness Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Recreational Safety Harness Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Commercial (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Commercial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Commercial (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Individual (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Individual (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Individual (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Recreational Safety Harness Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States Recreational Safety Harness Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Recreational Safety Harness Historic Demand Patterns

in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 12: Recreational Safety Harness Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Recreational Safety Harness Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 14: Recreational Safety Harness Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 15: Canadian Recreational Safety Harness Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Recreational Safety Harness in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 17: Japanese Recreational Safety Harness Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 18: Recreational Safety Harness Market Share Shift in

Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Demand for Recreational Safety Harness in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Recreational Safety Harness Market Review in China in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 21: Chinese Recreational Safety Harness Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Recreational Safety Harness Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Recreational Safety Harness Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Recreational Safety Harness Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 24: European Recreational Safety Harness Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: European Recreational Safety Harness Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 26: Recreational Safety Harness Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European Recreational Safety Harness Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 28: Recreational Safety Harness Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 29: French Recreational Safety Harness Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 30: French Recreational Safety Harness Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 31: Recreational Safety Harness Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 32: German Recreational Safety Harness Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 33: Recreational Safety Harness Market Share Distribution

in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italian Demand for Recreational Safety Harness in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Recreational Safety Harness Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 36: Italian Recreational Safety Harness Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Recreational Safety Harness in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 38: United Kingdom Recreational Safety Harness Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: Recreational Safety Harness Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 40: Spanish Recreational Safety Harness Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 41: Recreational Safety Harness Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 42: Spanish Recreational Safety Harness Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 43: Russian Recreational Safety Harness Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Recreational Safety Harness Historic Demand Patterns

in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 45: Recreational Safety Harness Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Recreational Safety Harness

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 47: Recreational Safety Harness Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Rest of Europe Recreational Safety Harness Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Recreational Safety Harness Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 50: Recreational Safety Harness Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Asia-Pacific Recreational Safety Harness Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Recreational Safety Harness Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Recreational Safety Harness Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Recreational Safety Harness Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 55: Recreational Safety Harness Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Australian Recreational Safety Harness Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 57: Recreational Safety Harness Market Share Distribution

in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 58: Indian Recreational Safety Harness Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 59: Recreational Safety Harness Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 60: Indian Recreational Safety Harness Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 61: Recreational Safety Harness Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: South Korean Recreational Safety Harness Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: Recreational Safety Harness Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Recreational Safety Harness in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recreational Safety Harness

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: Recreational Safety Harness Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 67: Latin American Recreational Safety Harness Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 68: Recreational Safety Harness Market in Latin America

in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: Latin American Recreational Safety Harness Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 70: Latin American Demand for Recreational Safety Harness

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Recreational Safety Harness Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Latin American Recreational Safety Harness Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 73: Argentinean Recreational Safety Harness Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 74: Recreational Safety Harness Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Argentinean Recreational Safety Harness Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 76: Recreational Safety Harness Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 77: Brazilian Recreational Safety Harness Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Brazilian Recreational Safety Harness Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



MEXICO

Table 79: Recreational Safety Harness Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Mexican Recreational Safety Harness Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Recreational Safety Harness Market Share Distribution

in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Rest of Latin America Recreational Safety Harness

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Recreational Safety Harness Historic Demand Patterns

in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 84: Recreational Safety Harness Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 85: The Middle East Recreational Safety Harness Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 86: Recreational Safety Harness Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 87: The Middle East Recreational Safety Harness Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: The Middle East Recreational Safety Harness Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 89: Recreational Safety Harness Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 90: The Middle East Recreational Safety Harness Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 91: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Recreational Safety Harness in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 92: Iranian Recreational Safety Harness Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 93: Recreational Safety Harness Market Share Shift in

Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 94: Israeli Recreational Safety Harness Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 95: Recreational Safety Harness Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Israeli Recreational Safety Harness Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 97: Saudi Arabian Demand for Recreational Safety Harness

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Recreational Safety Harness Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 99: Saudi Arabian Recreational Safety Harness Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 100: Recreational Safety Harness Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: United Arab Emirates Recreational Safety Harness

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 102: Recreational Safety Harness Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: Recreational Safety Harness Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Rest of Middle East Recreational Safety Harness

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 105: Recreational Safety Harness Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



AFRICA

Table 106: African Recreational Safety Harness Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Recreational Safety Harness Historic Demand Patterns

in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 108: Recreational Safety Harness Market Share Breakdown

in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959871/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



