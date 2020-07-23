Global Rechargeable Batteries Market to Reach US$43. 8 Billion by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Rechargeable Batteries estimated at US$28. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$43.

New York, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rechargeable Batteries Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p092504/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the period 2020-2027.Lithium-Ion, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.6% CAGR to reach US$41.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Battery Chemistries segment is readjusted to a revised 1.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 6.7% share of the global Rechargeable Batteries market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Rechargeable Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.06% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$9.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 5.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$9.4 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 265-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Story continues

Battery Technology Inc.

Beckett Energy Systems

BYD Company Ltd.

Duracell Inc.

EaglePicher Technologies, LLC

Energizer Holdings, Inc.

E-One Moli Energy Corp.

Eveready Industries India Ltd.

FDK Corp.

GS Yuasa Corp.

Highpower International Inc.

Jiangmen TWD Technology Co., Ltd.

Johnson Controls International Plc

LG Chem

Maxell Holdings, Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

Saft Groupe S.A.

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Spectrum Brands, Inc.

Tohoku Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Ultralife Corp.

VARTA Consumer Batteries GmbH & Co. KGaA

Scroll to continue with content Ad







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p092504/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Quick Primer

Recent Market Activity

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Years 2016 and 2017 in Retrospect

2018 Global Economic Outlook

Current and Future Analysis

Review of Demographic Trends

Rapidly Growing Urban Population Create Fertile Environment for

Market Expansion

Burgeoning Middle Class Population Extends Large-Scale

Opportunities

Rising Standards of Living Fuel Market Expansion

Lithium-Ion Batteries to Drive Future Growth

Industrial and Consumer Electronics Segment Keeps NiMH Battery

Market Buoyant

Global Battery Sector Attracts Higher Investments

Li-Ion Batteries See Increased Investments

Global Competitor Market Shares

Rechargeable Batteries Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Battery Technology Inc. (USA)

Beckett Energy Systems (USA)

BYD Company Ltd. (China)

Duracell Inc. (USA)

EaglePicher Technologies, LLC (USA)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (USA)

E-One Moli Energy Corp. (Taiwan)

Eveready Industries India Ltd. (India)

FDK Corporation (Japan)

GPB International Limited (Hong Kong)

GS Yuasa Corporation (Japan)

Highpower International Inc. (China)

Jiangmen TWD Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Johnson Controls International Plc (Ireland)

LG Chem (South Korea)

Maxell Holdings, Ltd. (Japan)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Saft Groupe S.A. (France)

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

Spectrum Brands, Inc. (USA)

VARTA Consumer Batteries GmbH & Co. KgaA (Germany)

TCL Hyperpower Batteries, Inc. (China)

Tohoku Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Ultralife Corporation (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rechargeable Batteries: The Out and Out Driver for Lithium

Industry

Lithium Batteries - Undeterred Growth

Widening Applications Spur Growth for Li-Ion Batteries

Existing and Emerging Applications of Lithium-Ion Batteries

Battery Makers Tuning Energies for the Booming Digital World

LiB Prices to Soften

Ongoing Researches for Finding Replacement of Lithium in Batteries

Pushing Li-S Battery Technology as a Cheaper Alternative to

Li-ion Chemistry

Nano-Enabled Batteries Set to Grow

Types of Nano-Enabled Batteries and Applications

Futuristic Curved Batteries Gaining Heightened Attention

Demand for Rechargeable Battery-Use Elecfoil Poised to Grow

NiCd Battery Demand on Decline

NiMH - A Mature Technology, Yet Strong in Consumer Applications

Large Scale Manufacturers Hinder Growth of Small Scale Players

Manufacturers Resort to Continuous Innovation to Stay Afloat

Existing Chemistries Face Increased Competition from Latest

Battery Chemistries

Ready-to-Use Rechargeable Batteries - Set to Create a Revolution

Super Charge Ion Battery (SCiB) - A Threat to Li-Ion Battery

Asia-Pacific - Dominating the Lithium-ion Battery Production

Advanced Batteries Sector - An Overview



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Rechargeable Batteries Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Rechargeable Batteries Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Rechargeable Batteries Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Lithium-Ion (Battery Chemistry) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Lithium-Ion (Battery Chemistry) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Lithium-Ion (Battery Chemistry) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Other Battery Chemistries (Battery Chemistry)

Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Other Battery Chemistries (Battery Chemistry) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 9: Other Battery Chemistries (Battery Chemistry) Market

Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Rechargeable Batteries Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States Rechargeable Batteries Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Battery Chemistry: 2020 to

2027



Table 11: Rechargeable Batteries Market in the United States by

Battery Chemistry: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 12: United States Rechargeable Batteries Market Share

Breakdown by Battery Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Rechargeable Batteries Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery Chemistry: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Canadian Rechargeable Batteries Historic Market

Review by Battery Chemistry in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 15: Rechargeable Batteries Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Battery Chemistry for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Market for Rechargeable Batteries: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Battery

Chemistry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 17: Rechargeable Batteries Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Chemistry for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 18: Japanese Rechargeable Batteries Market Share Analysis

by Battery Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Rechargeable Batteries Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Battery Chemistry for the Period

2020-2027



Table 20: Rechargeable Batteries Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Battery Chemistry: 2012-2019



Table 21: Chinese Rechargeable Batteries Market by Battery

Chemistry: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Rechargeable Batteries Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Rechargeable Batteries Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Rechargeable Batteries Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 24: European Rechargeable Batteries Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: European Rechargeable Batteries Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery Chemistry: 2020-2027



Table 26: Rechargeable Batteries Market in Europe in US$

Million by Battery Chemistry: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 27: European Rechargeable Batteries Market Share

Breakdown by Battery Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 28: Rechargeable Batteries Market in France by Battery

Chemistry: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 29: French Rechargeable Batteries Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Battery Chemistry: 2012-2019



Table 30: French Rechargeable Batteries Market Share Analysis

by Battery Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 31: Rechargeable Batteries Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Battery

Chemistry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: German Rechargeable Batteries Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Chemistry: 2012-2019



Table 33: German Rechargeable Batteries Market Share Breakdown

by Battery Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italian Rechargeable Batteries Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Battery Chemistry for the Period

2020-2027



Table 35: Rechargeable Batteries Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Battery Chemistry: 2012-2019



Table 36: Italian Rechargeable Batteries Market by Battery

Chemistry: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Rechargeable Batteries:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Battery Chemistry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Rechargeable Batteries Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Chemistry for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: United Kingdom Rechargeable Batteries Market Share

Analysis by Battery Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 40: Spanish Rechargeable Batteries Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery Chemistry: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Spanish Rechargeable Batteries Historic Market Review

by Battery Chemistry in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Rechargeable Batteries Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Battery Chemistry for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 43: Russian Rechargeable Batteries Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Battery Chemistry: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Rechargeable Batteries Market in Russia by Battery

Chemistry: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 45: Russian Rechargeable Batteries Market Share Breakdown

by Battery Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Rechargeable Batteries Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery Chemistry:

2020-2027



Table 47: Rechargeable Batteries Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Battery Chemistry: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Rest of Europe Rechargeable Batteries Market Share

Breakdown by Battery Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Rechargeable Batteries Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Rechargeable Batteries Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Asia-Pacific Rechargeable Batteries Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Rechargeable Batteries Market in Asia-Pacific by

Battery Chemistry: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Rechargeable Batteries Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Battery Chemistry: 2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Rechargeable Batteries Market Share

Analysis by Battery Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 55: Rechargeable Batteries Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Battery

Chemistry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Australian Rechargeable Batteries Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Chemistry: 2012-2019



Table 57: Australian Rechargeable Batteries Market Share

Breakdown by Battery Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 58: Indian Rechargeable Batteries Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery Chemistry: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Indian Rechargeable Batteries Historic Market Review

by Battery Chemistry in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 60: Rechargeable Batteries Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Battery Chemistry for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 61: Rechargeable Batteries Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Battery

Chemistry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: South Korean Rechargeable Batteries Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Chemistry: 2012-2019



Table 63: Rechargeable Batteries Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Battery Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Rechargeable

Batteries: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Battery Chemistry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Rechargeable Batteries Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Battery

Chemistry for the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Rechargeable Batteries Market

Share Analysis by Battery Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 67: Latin American Rechargeable Batteries Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 68: Rechargeable Batteries Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 69: Latin American Rechargeable Batteries Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 70: Latin American Rechargeable Batteries Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Battery Chemistry for the Period

2020-2027



Table 71: Rechargeable Batteries Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Battery Chemistry: 2012-2019



Table 72: Latin American Rechargeable Batteries Market by

Battery Chemistry: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 73: Argentinean Rechargeable Batteries Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery Chemistry: 2020-2027



Table 74: Rechargeable Batteries Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Battery Chemistry: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 75: Argentinean Rechargeable Batteries Market Share

Breakdown by Battery Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 76: Rechargeable Batteries Market in Brazil by Battery

Chemistry: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Brazilian Rechargeable Batteries Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Battery Chemistry: 2012-2019



Table 78: Brazilian Rechargeable Batteries Market Share

Analysis by Battery Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 79: Rechargeable Batteries Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Chemistry

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Mexican Rechargeable Batteries Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Chemistry: 2012-2019



Table 81: Mexican Rechargeable Batteries Market Share Breakdown

by Battery Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Rest of Latin America Rechargeable Batteries Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Battery Chemistry:

2020 to 2027



Table 83: Rechargeable Batteries Market in Rest of Latin

America by Battery Chemistry: A Historic Review in US$ Million

for 2012-2019



Table 84: Rest of Latin America Rechargeable Batteries Market

Share Breakdown by Battery Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 85: The Middle East Rechargeable Batteries Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 86: Rechargeable Batteries Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 87: The Middle East Rechargeable Batteries Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: The Middle East Rechargeable Batteries Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery Chemistry:

2020 to 2027



Table 89: The Middle East Rechargeable Batteries Historic

Market by Battery Chemistry in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: Rechargeable Batteries Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Battery Chemistry for

2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 91: Iranian Market for Rechargeable Batteries: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Battery

Chemistry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 92: Rechargeable Batteries Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Chemistry for the Period

2012-2019



Table 93: Iranian Rechargeable Batteries Market Share Analysis

by Battery Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 94: Israeli Rechargeable Batteries Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery Chemistry: 2020-2027



Table 95: Rechargeable Batteries Market in Israel in US$

Million by Battery Chemistry: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 96: Israeli Rechargeable Batteries Market Share Breakdown

by Battery Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 97: Saudi Arabian Rechargeable Batteries Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Battery Chemistry for the Period

2020-2027



Table 98: Rechargeable Batteries Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Battery Chemistry: 2012-2019



Table 99: Saudi Arabian Rechargeable Batteries Market by

Battery Chemistry: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 100: Rechargeable Batteries Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Battery Chemistry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: United Arab Emirates Rechargeable Batteries Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Chemistry: 2012-2019



Table 102: Rechargeable Batteries Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Battery Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: Rechargeable Batteries Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Battery Chemistry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Rest of Middle East Rechargeable Batteries Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Chemistry: 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Middle East Rechargeable Batteries Market

Share Breakdown by Battery Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 106: African Rechargeable Batteries Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Battery Chemistry: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Rechargeable Batteries Market in Africa by Battery

Chemistry: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 108: African Rechargeable Batteries Market Share

Breakdown by Battery Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 127

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p092504/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



