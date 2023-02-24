The Global Real Time Payments Market is forecast to grow by $55539.13 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 31.35% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Real Time Payments Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the real time payments market and is forecast to grow by $55539.13 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 31.35% during the forecast period.

Our report on the real time payments market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing adoption of smartphones and access to high-speed internet, increasing demand for payment solutions from customers and merchants, and government initiatives to promote digital payments.



The real time payments market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Solutions

• Services



By Deployment

• On-premises

• Cloud



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rapid digitalization in payments sector as one of the prime reasons driving the real time payments market growth during the next few years. Also, rising number of strategic partnerships and developments and rise in mobile biometrics for payment will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the real time payments market covers the following areas:

• Real time payments market sizing

• Real time payments market forecast

• Real time payments market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading real time payments market vendors that include ACE Software Solutions Inc., ACI Worldwide Inc., Ant Technology Group Co. Ltd., Apple Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Finastra, Fiserv Inc., Icon Solutions Ltd., Mastercard Inc., Microsoft Corp., Mindgate Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Montran Corp., PayPal Holdings Inc., Ripple Labs Inc., Sila Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Temenos Headquarters SA, Visa Inc., and Volante Technologies Inc. Also, the real time payments market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



