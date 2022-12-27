Global Real-Time Payments Market to Reach $113.4 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Real-Time Payments estimated at US$13. 7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$113. 4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 35.

2% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 34.6% CAGR and reach US$84.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 37.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 44.2% CAGR



The Real-Time Payments market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$29.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 43.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 27.9% and 32.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 30.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 23 Featured) -

ACI Worldwide

Alipay (Ant Financial)

Apple

Capegemini

Finastra

FIS

Fiserv

FSS

Global Payments

Icon Solutions

IntegraPay

Intelligent Payments

Mastercard

Montran

Nets

Obopay

PayPal

Pelican

REPAY

Ripple

SIA

Temenos

Visa

Wirecard

Worldline





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032741/?utm_source=GNW



