Global Real-Time Payments Market to Reach $113.4 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Real-Time Payments estimated at US$13. 7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$113. 4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 35.

New York, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Real-Time Payments Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032741/?utm_source=GNW
2% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 34.6% CAGR and reach US$84.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 37.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 44.2% CAGR

The Real-Time Payments market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$29.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 43.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 27.9% and 32.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 30.2% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 23 Featured) -
ACI Worldwide
Alipay (Ant Financial)
Apple
Capegemini
Finastra
FIS
Fiserv
FSS
Global Payments
Icon Solutions
IntegraPay
Intelligent Payments
Mastercard
Montran
Nets
Obopay
PayPal
Pelican
REPAY
Ripple
SIA
Temenos
Visa
Wirecard
Worldline


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032741/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Real-Time Payments - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-Time Payments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Real-Time Payments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Real-Time Payments by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Solutions by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Government by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Government by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Government by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail & eCommerce by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Retail & eCommerce by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail & eCommerce by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Person-to-Person (P2P) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Person-to-Person (P2P) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Person-to-Person (P2P)
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Person-to-Business (P2B) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Person-to-Business (P2B) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Person-to-Business
(P2B) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Business-to-Person (B2P) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Business-to-Person (B2P) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Business-to-Person
(B2P) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Payment Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Payment Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Payment Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 34: World Real-Time Payments Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Travel & Tourism by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: World Historic Review for Travel & Tourism by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: World 15-Year Perspective for Travel & Tourism by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 40: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Real-Time Payments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-Time Payments by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: USA Historic Review for Real-Time Payments by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Real-Time Payments by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-Time Payments by Vertical - Travel & Tourism, Government,
Healthcare, Other End-Uses, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI and IT &
Telecom - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: USA Historic Review for Real-Time Payments by
Vertical - Travel & Tourism, Government, Healthcare, Other
End-Uses, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI and IT & Telecom Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: USA 15-Year Perspective for Real-Time Payments by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Travel &
Tourism, Government, Healthcare, Other End-Uses, Retail &
eCommerce, BFSI and IT & Telecom for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-Time Payments by Payment Type - Person-to-Business (P2B),
Person-to-Person (P2P), Business-to-Person (B2P) and Other
Payment Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: USA Historic Review for Real-Time Payments by Payment
Type - Person-to-Business (P2B), Person-to-Person (P2P),
Business-to-Person (B2P) and Other Payment Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: USA 15-Year Perspective for Real-Time Payments by
Payment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Person-to-Business (P2B), Person-to-Person (P2P),
Business-to-Person (B2P) and Other Payment Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-Time Payments by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Real-Time Payments by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Real-Time Payments by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-Time Payments by Vertical - Travel & Tourism, Government,
Healthcare, Other End-Uses, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI and IT &
Telecom - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Real-Time Payments by
Vertical - Travel & Tourism, Government, Healthcare, Other
End-Uses, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI and IT & Telecom Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Real-Time Payments by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Travel &
Tourism, Government, Healthcare, Other End-Uses, Retail &
eCommerce, BFSI and IT & Telecom for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-Time Payments by Payment Type - Person-to-Business (P2B),
Person-to-Person (P2P), Business-to-Person (B2P) and Other
Payment Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Real-Time Payments by
Payment Type - Person-to-Business (P2B), Person-to-Person
(P2P), Business-to-Person (B2P) and Other Payment Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Real-Time Payments by
Payment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Person-to-Business (P2B), Person-to-Person (P2P),
Business-to-Person (B2P) and Other Payment Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Real-Time Payments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-Time Payments by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Real-Time Payments by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Real-Time Payments by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-Time Payments by Vertical - Travel & Tourism, Government,
Healthcare, Other End-Uses, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI and IT &
Telecom - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Real-Time Payments by
Vertical - Travel & Tourism, Government, Healthcare, Other
End-Uses, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI and IT & Telecom Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Real-Time Payments by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Travel &
Tourism, Government, Healthcare, Other End-Uses, Retail &
eCommerce, BFSI and IT & Telecom for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-Time Payments by Payment Type - Person-to-Business (P2B),
Person-to-Person (P2P), Business-to-Person (B2P) and Other
Payment Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Real-Time Payments by
Payment Type - Person-to-Business (P2B), Person-to-Person
(P2P), Business-to-Person (B2P) and Other Payment Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Real-Time Payments by
Payment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Person-to-Business (P2B), Person-to-Person (P2P),
Business-to-Person (B2P) and Other Payment Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Real-Time Payments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-Time Payments by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: China Historic Review for Real-Time Payments by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Real-Time Payments by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-Time Payments by Vertical - Travel & Tourism, Government,
Healthcare, Other End-Uses, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI and IT &
Telecom - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: China Historic Review for Real-Time Payments by
Vertical - Travel & Tourism, Government, Healthcare, Other
End-Uses, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI and IT & Telecom Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: China 15-Year Perspective for Real-Time Payments by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Travel &
Tourism, Government, Healthcare, Other End-Uses, Retail &
eCommerce, BFSI and IT & Telecom for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-Time Payments by Payment Type - Person-to-Business (P2B),
Person-to-Person (P2P), Business-to-Person (B2P) and Other
Payment Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: China Historic Review for Real-Time Payments by
Payment Type - Person-to-Business (P2B), Person-to-Person
(P2P), Business-to-Person (B2P) and Other Payment Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: China 15-Year Perspective for Real-Time Payments by
Payment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Person-to-Business (P2B), Person-to-Person (P2P),
Business-to-Person (B2P) and Other Payment Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Real-Time Payments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-Time Payments by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Real-Time Payments by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Real-Time Payments by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-Time Payments by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Real-Time Payments by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Real-Time Payments by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-Time Payments by Vertical - Travel & Tourism, Government,
Healthcare, Other End-Uses, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI and IT &
Telecom - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Real-Time Payments by
Vertical - Travel & Tourism, Government, Healthcare, Other
End-Uses, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI and IT & Telecom Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Real-Time Payments by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Travel &
Tourism, Government, Healthcare, Other End-Uses, Retail &
eCommerce, BFSI and IT & Telecom for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-Time Payments by Payment Type - Person-to-Business (P2B),
Person-to-Person (P2P), Business-to-Person (B2P) and Other
Payment Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Real-Time Payments by
Payment Type - Person-to-Business (P2B), Person-to-Person
(P2P), Business-to-Person (B2P) and Other Payment Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Real-Time Payments by
Payment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Person-to-Business (P2B), Person-to-Person (P2P),
Business-to-Person (B2P) and Other Payment Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Real-Time Payments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-Time Payments by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: France Historic Review for Real-Time Payments by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Real-Time Payments by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-Time Payments by Vertical - Travel & Tourism, Government,
Healthcare, Other End-Uses, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI and IT &
Telecom - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: France Historic Review for Real-Time Payments by
Vertical - Travel & Tourism, Government, Healthcare, Other
End-Uses, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI and IT & Telecom Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: France 15-Year Perspective for Real-Time Payments by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Travel &
Tourism, Government, Healthcare, Other End-Uses, Retail &
eCommerce, BFSI and IT & Telecom for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-Time Payments by Payment Type - Person-to-Business (P2B),
Person-to-Person (P2P), Business-to-Person (B2P) and Other
Payment Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: France Historic Review for Real-Time Payments by
Payment Type - Person-to-Business (P2B), Person-to-Person
(P2P), Business-to-Person (B2P) and Other Payment Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: France 15-Year Perspective for Real-Time Payments by
Payment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Person-to-Business (P2B), Person-to-Person (P2P),
Business-to-Person (B2P) and Other Payment Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Real-Time Payments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-Time Payments by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Real-Time Payments by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Real-Time Payments
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-Time Payments by Vertical - Travel & Tourism, Government,
Healthcare, Other End-Uses, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI and IT &
Telecom - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Real-Time Payments by
Vertical - Travel & Tourism, Government, Healthcare, Other
End-Uses, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI and IT & Telecom Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Real-Time Payments
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Travel &
Tourism, Government, Healthcare, Other End-Uses, Retail &
eCommerce, BFSI and IT & Telecom for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-Time Payments by Payment Type - Person-to-Business (P2B),
Person-to-Person (P2P), Business-to-Person (B2P) and Other
Payment Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Real-Time Payments by
Payment Type - Person-to-Business (P2B), Person-to-Person
(P2P), Business-to-Person (B2P) and Other Payment Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Real-Time Payments
by Payment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Person-to-Business (P2B), Person-to-Person (P2P),
Business-to-Person (B2P) and Other Payment Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-Time Payments by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Real-Time Payments by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Real-Time Payments by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-Time Payments by Vertical - Travel & Tourism, Government,
Healthcare, Other End-Uses, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI and IT &
Telecom - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Real-Time Payments by
Vertical - Travel & Tourism, Government, Healthcare, Other
End-Uses, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI and IT & Telecom Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Real-Time Payments by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Travel &
Tourism, Government, Healthcare, Other End-Uses, Retail &
eCommerce, BFSI and IT & Telecom for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 116: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-Time Payments by Payment Type - Person-to-Business (P2B),
Person-to-Person (P2P), Business-to-Person (B2P) and Other
Payment Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: Italy Historic Review for Real-Time Payments by
Payment Type - Person-to-Business (P2B), Person-to-Person
(P2P), Business-to-Person (B2P) and Other Payment Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 118: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Real-Time Payments by
Payment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Person-to-Business (P2B), Person-to-Person (P2P),
Business-to-Person (B2P) and Other Payment Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Real-Time Payments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-Time Payments by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 120: UK Historic Review for Real-Time Payments by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 121: UK 15-Year Perspective for Real-Time Payments by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 122: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-Time Payments by Vertical - Travel & Tourism, Government,
Healthcare, Other End-Uses, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI and IT &
Telecom - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

