Global Real-time location systems Market to reach $39.12 Billion by 2030

Dublin, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Real-time location systems Market by Component, Technology,, Industry Vertical, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The real-time location systems market size was valued at $3.93 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $39.12 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 25.7%. The global real-time location systems market is influenced by several factors such as rise in need for assets tracking, proliferation of smart phones, increase in adoption of business analytics, and diverse utility across applications.

However, need for high investment and operational challenges are projected to hamper the growth of the market. On the other hand, technology advancements such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and blending of various new technologies of real-time location systems are estimated to be opportunistic for the growth of the market.

Key Findings Of The Study

By component, in 2020 the hardware segment dominated the Real-time location systems market size. However, the services segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during Real-time location systems market forecast period

Depending on Technology, the RFID generated the highest revenue in 2020 of Real-time location systems market share However, the ultra-wideband segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period

Region wise, the Real-time location systems industry was dominated by North America region However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming year

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the real time location system market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry

The quantitative analysis of real time location system market for the period 2020-2030 is provided to determine the market potential

MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Hardware

Software

Services

By Technology

Ultra-Wideband

WIFI

RFID

ZigBee

Infrared

Others

By Industry Vertical

Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing and Processing

Transportation & Logistics

Others

Key Market Players profiled in the report of Global real time location system Market

CenTrak

Decawave (Quorvo, Inc)

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Silicon Laboratories

Sonitor Technologies

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc

TeleTracking Technologies, Inc

Ubisense

Midmark RTLS Solutions, Inc

Zebra Technologies Corp

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

3.3. Key Player Positioning

3.4. Case Studies

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rise in Need for Asset Tracking

3.5.1.2. Proliferation of Smartphones

3.5.1.3. Diverse Utility Across Applications

3.5.1.4. Increase in Adoption of Business Analytics Solutions

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Operational Challenges

3.5.2.2. High Initial Costs

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Technological Advancements

3.5.3.2. Blending of Technologies by Key Vendors to Offer Effective Rtls Applications



Chapter 4: Real Time Location System Market, by Component



Chapter 5: Real Time Location System Market, by Technology



Chapter 6: Real Time Location System Market, by Industry Vertical



Chapter 7: Real Time Location System Market, by Region



Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Dashboard

8.2. Top Winning Strategies

8.3. Key Developments

8.3.1. Partnership

8.3.2. Collaboration



Chapter 9: Company Profiles

