Global Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market to Reach $12. 9 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions estimated at US$3.
New York, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0960379/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.4% CAGR and reach US$5.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 18.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19% CAGR
The Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.5% and 16.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.4% CAGR.
Services Segment to Record 25.2% CAGR
In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 25.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$696.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 263-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- AiRISTA Flow
- CenTrak
- DecaWave Ltd.
- GE Healthcare
- IDENTEC Solutions AG
- Midmark Corporation
- Mojix Inc.
- Savi Technology Inc.
- Sonitor Technologies Inc.
- Stanley Healthcare
- TeleTracking Technologies Inc.
- Ubisense Group plc
- Zebra Technologies Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0960379/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Asset Management Goes Hi-Tech with Location Awareness
Recent Market Activity
Positive Global Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) - The Buzzword for
Comprehensive Location Tracking of People & Physical Assets in
Organizations
Issues with Traditional Location Tracking Solutions Drive Focus
on RTLS Solutions
RTLS - Market Dynamics
Volatile Economic Environment Encourages Use of RTLS as a
Mainstream Cost Rationalization Strategy
Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AiRISTA Flow (USA)
CenTrak (USA)
DecaWave Ltd. (Ireland)
GE Healthcare (USA)
IDENTEC Solutions AG (Austria)
Midmark Corporation (USA)
Mojix, Inc. (USA)
Savi Technology, Inc. (USA)
Sonitor Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Stanley Healthcare (USA)
TeleTracking Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Ubisense Group plc (UK)
Zebra Technologies Corporation (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Developing Markets - Hotspots for Growth
Manufacturing Industry - Traditional Revenue Contributor for RTLS
Global Manufacturing PMI - An Important Bellwether
Steady Production Outlook for Cars & Commercial Vehicles Augurs
Well for RTLS Demand in Automotive Manufacturing
Emergence of Smart Factories - A Boon for RTLS Solutions Market
Healthcare Industry - A Market Laden with Immense Potential for
RTLS Adoption
Growing Focus on Improving Patient and Work Flow Drives
Business Case for RTLS
Need to Reduce Patient Waiting Time Drives Focus on Adoption of
RTLS
Advanced Location and Monitoring for Improved Safety and
Security of Patients and Staff
Location Based Intelligence Optimizes Inventory Management Costs
Automated Temperature Recording and Documentation for Compliance
Navigation Techniques and Forensics
Convergence of RTLS with Mobile Health to Pave Way for Smart
Hospitals
Adoption of RTLS to Revolutionize Transportation and Logistics
Operations
Expanding End-Use Markets to Drive Market for RTLS
Retail - A Highly Promising End-use Sector for RTLS Technologies
Sports - A Niche, Albeit Rapidly Emerging Application for RTLS
Solutions
Opportunities Galore for RTLS in Safety and Security
Applications Market
Agricultural Operations to Benefit from Growing Use of RTLS
Solutions
Government Projects to Lend Traction to RTLS Market
Falling Upfront Costs to Spur Widespread Adoption and
Implementation
RTLS - A Game Changer for the LBS Market
RTLS to Play Instrumental Role in Emerging World of Internet of
Things
Technology Developments Boost Market Prospects for RTLS
Solutions Market
Higher Degree of Customizability Increases Appeal for RTLS
Solution
Integration of RTLS with ERP Boosts Return on Investment on
Corporate IT Systems
Market Constraints
Lack of Awareness
Dragging Pace of Standardization, Lack of Interoperability of
RTLS Products
High Total Cost of Ownership of RTLS Solutions
Growing Concerns Related to Data Privacy
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Global
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 3: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 4: Hardware (Component) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Hardware (Component) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Hardware (Component) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Software (Component) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Software (Component) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Software (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Services (Component) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Services (Component) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Services (Component) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: UWB (Technology) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: UWB (Technology) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: UWB (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: RFID (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: RFID (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: RFID (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Wi-Fi (Technology) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Wi-Fi (Technology) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Wi-Fi (Technology) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to
2027
Table 23: Other Technologies (Technology) Global Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Healthcare (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Healthcare (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Healthcare (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Manufacture & Automotive (End-Use) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 29: Manufacture & Automotive (End-Use) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Manufacture & Automotive (End-Use) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Transportation & Logistics (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Transportation & Logistics (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Transportation & Logistics (End-Use) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Government & Defense (End-Use) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Government & Defense (End-Use) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Government & Defense (End-Use) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Education (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: Education (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 39: Education (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 41: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 42: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market Share
(in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: United States Real-Time Location System (RTLS)
Solutions Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market in
the United States by Component: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2012-2019
Table 45: United States Real-Time Location System (RTLS)
Solutions Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 46: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market in
US$ Million in the United States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 47: United States Real-Time Location System (RTLS)
Solutions Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by
Technology: 2012-2019
Table 48: United States Real-Time Location System (RTLS)
Solutions Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 49: United States Real-Time Location System (RTLS)
Solutions Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 50: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Historic
Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million
for 2012-2019
Table 51: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market
Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
CANADA
Table 52: Canadian Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:
2020 to 2027
Table 53: Canadian Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions
Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 54: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 55: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market
Analysis in Canada in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 56: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market in
Canada: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Canadian Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Canadian Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 59: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market in
Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 60: Canadian Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 61: Japanese Market for Real-Time Location System (RTLS)
Solutions: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market in
Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 63: Japanese Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions
Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Real-Time
Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market in US$ Million by
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 65: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market in
Japan in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 66: Japanese Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions
Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Real-Time
Location System (RTLS) Solutions in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 68: Japanese Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions
Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market
Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 70: Chinese Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Historic
Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 72: Chinese Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions
Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 73: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market
Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 74: Chinese Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 75: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market in
China: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 76: Chinese Demand for Real-Time Location System (RTLS)
Solutions in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market
Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Chinese Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 79: European Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions
Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 80: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: European Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions
Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: European Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:
2020-2027
Table 83: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market in
Europe in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 84: European Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions
Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: European Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions
Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 86: European Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 87: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market in
Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 88: European Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 89: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market in
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 90: European Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 91: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market in
France by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: French Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 93: French Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions
Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: French Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 95: French Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 96: French Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions
Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 98: French Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 99: French Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for
2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 100: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: German Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 102: German Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions
Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: German Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 104: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market in
Germany: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: German Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: German Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 108: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market
Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 109: Italian Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Historic
Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 111: Italian Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions
Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 112: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 113: Italian Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 114: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market in
Italy: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 115: Italian Demand for Real-Time Location System (RTLS)
Solutions in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market
Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 117: Italian Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 118: United Kingdom Market for Real-Time Location System
(RTLS) Solutions: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market in
the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2012-2019
Table 120: United Kingdom Real-Time Location System (RTLS)
Solutions Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 121: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 122: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market in
the United Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 123: United Kingdom Real-Time Location System (RTLS)
Solutions Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: United Kingdom Real-Time Location System (RTLS)
Solutions Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 126: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market
Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 127: Rest of Europe Real-Time Location System (RTLS)
Solutions Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Component: 2020-2027
Table 128: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market in
Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Rest of Europe Real-Time Location System (RTLS)
Solutions Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 130: Rest of Europe Real-Time Location System (RTLS)
Solutions Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 131: Rest of Europe Real-Time Location System (RTLS)
Solutions Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 132: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market in
Rest of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 133: Rest of Europe Real-Time Location System (RTLS)
Solutions Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 134: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market in
Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million
by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Rest of Europe Real-Time Location System (RTLS)
Solutions Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 136: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market in
Asia-Pacific by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Asia-Pacific Real-Time Location System (RTLS)
Solutions Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component:
2012-2019
Table 138: Asia-Pacific Real-Time Location System (RTLS)
Solutions Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 139: Asia-Pacific Real-Time Location System (RTLS)
Solutions Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 140: Asia-Pacific Real-Time Location System (RTLS)
Solutions Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Technology: 2012-2019
Table 141: Asia-Pacific Real-Time Location System (RTLS)
Solutions Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions
Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 143: Asia-Pacific Real-Time Location System (RTLS)
Solutions Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 144: Asia-Pacific Real-Time Location System (RTLS)
Solutions Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by
End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 145: Rest of World Real-Time Location System (RTLS)
Solutions Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 146: Rest of World Real-Time Location System (RTLS)
Solutions Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Million:
2012-2019
Table 147: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market in
Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component
for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 148: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market
Analysis in Rest of World in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 149: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market in
Rest of World: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Rest of World Real-Time Location System (RTLS)
Solutions Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 151: Rest of World Real-Time Location System (RTLS)
Solutions Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 152: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market in
Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 153: Rest of World Real-Time Location System (RTLS)
Solutions Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 68
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0960379/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001