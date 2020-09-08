Global Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market to Reach $12. 9 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions estimated at US$3.

New York, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0960379/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.4% CAGR and reach US$5.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 18.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19% CAGR



The Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.5% and 16.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.4% CAGR.



Services Segment to Record 25.2% CAGR



In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 25.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$696.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 263-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AiRISTA Flow

CenTrak

DecaWave Ltd.

GE Healthcare

IDENTEC Solutions AG

Midmark Corporation

Mojix Inc.

Savi Technology Inc.

Sonitor Technologies Inc.

Stanley Healthcare

TeleTracking Technologies Inc.

Ubisense Group plc

Zebra Technologies Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0960379/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Asset Management Goes Hi-Tech with Location Awareness

Recent Market Activity

Positive Global Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) - The Buzzword for

Comprehensive Location Tracking of People & Physical Assets in

Organizations

Issues with Traditional Location Tracking Solutions Drive Focus

on RTLS Solutions

RTLS - Market Dynamics

Volatile Economic Environment Encourages Use of RTLS as a

Mainstream Cost Rationalization Strategy

Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AiRISTA Flow (USA)

CenTrak (USA)

DecaWave Ltd. (Ireland)

GE Healthcare (USA)

IDENTEC Solutions AG (Austria)

Midmark Corporation (USA)

Mojix, Inc. (USA)

Savi Technology, Inc. (USA)

Sonitor Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Stanley Healthcare (USA)

TeleTracking Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Ubisense Group plc (UK)

Zebra Technologies Corporation (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Developing Markets - Hotspots for Growth

Manufacturing Industry - Traditional Revenue Contributor for RTLS

Global Manufacturing PMI - An Important Bellwether

Steady Production Outlook for Cars & Commercial Vehicles Augurs

Well for RTLS Demand in Automotive Manufacturing

Emergence of Smart Factories - A Boon for RTLS Solutions Market

Healthcare Industry - A Market Laden with Immense Potential for

RTLS Adoption

Growing Focus on Improving Patient and Work Flow Drives

Business Case for RTLS

Need to Reduce Patient Waiting Time Drives Focus on Adoption of

RTLS

Advanced Location and Monitoring for Improved Safety and

Security of Patients and Staff

Location Based Intelligence Optimizes Inventory Management Costs

Automated Temperature Recording and Documentation for Compliance

Navigation Techniques and Forensics

Convergence of RTLS with Mobile Health to Pave Way for Smart

Hospitals

Adoption of RTLS to Revolutionize Transportation and Logistics

Operations

Expanding End-Use Markets to Drive Market for RTLS

Retail - A Highly Promising End-use Sector for RTLS Technologies

Sports - A Niche, Albeit Rapidly Emerging Application for RTLS

Solutions

Opportunities Galore for RTLS in Safety and Security

Applications Market

Agricultural Operations to Benefit from Growing Use of RTLS

Solutions

Government Projects to Lend Traction to RTLS Market

Falling Upfront Costs to Spur Widespread Adoption and

Implementation

RTLS - A Game Changer for the LBS Market

RTLS to Play Instrumental Role in Emerging World of Internet of

Things

Technology Developments Boost Market Prospects for RTLS

Solutions Market

Higher Degree of Customizability Increases Appeal for RTLS

Solution

Integration of RTLS with ERP Boosts Return on Investment on

Corporate IT Systems

Market Constraints

Lack of Awareness

Dragging Pace of Standardization, Lack of Interoperability of

RTLS Products

High Total Cost of Ownership of RTLS Solutions

Growing Concerns Related to Data Privacy



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Global

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 3: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market

Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 4: Hardware (Component) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Hardware (Component) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Hardware (Component) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Software (Component) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Software (Component) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Software (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Services (Component) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Services (Component) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Services (Component) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: UWB (Technology) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: UWB (Technology) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: UWB (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: RFID (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: RFID (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: RFID (Technology) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Wi-Fi (Technology) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Wi-Fi (Technology) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Wi-Fi (Technology) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: Other Technologies (Technology) Global Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Healthcare (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Healthcare (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Healthcare (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Manufacture & Automotive (End-Use) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 29: Manufacture & Automotive (End-Use) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Manufacture & Automotive (End-Use) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Transportation & Logistics (End-Use) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Transportation & Logistics (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Transportation & Logistics (End-Use) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Government & Defense (End-Use) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Government & Defense (End-Use) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Government & Defense (End-Use) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Education (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: Education (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 39: Education (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 41: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 42: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market Share

(in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: United States Real-Time Location System (RTLS)

Solutions Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market in

the United States by Component: A Historic Review in US$

Million for 2012-2019



Table 45: United States Real-Time Location System (RTLS)

Solutions Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 46: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market in

US$ Million in the United States by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 47: United States Real-Time Location System (RTLS)

Solutions Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by

Technology: 2012-2019



Table 48: United States Real-Time Location System (RTLS)

Solutions Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 49: United States Real-Time Location System (RTLS)

Solutions Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 50: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Historic

Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million

for 2012-2019



Table 51: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market

Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



CANADA

Table 52: Canadian Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:

2020 to 2027



Table 53: Canadian Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions

Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 54: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 55: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market

Analysis in Canada in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 56: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market in

Canada: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Canadian Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Canadian Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 59: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market in

Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 60: Canadian Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 61: Japanese Market for Real-Time Location System (RTLS)

Solutions: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market in

Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: Japanese Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions

Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Real-Time

Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market in US$ Million by

Technology: 2020-2027



Table 65: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market in

Japan in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 66: Japanese Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions

Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Real-Time

Location System (RTLS) Solutions in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 68: Japanese Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market

Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 70: Chinese Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Historic

Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 72: Chinese Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions

Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 73: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market

Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 74: Chinese Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 75: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market in

China: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 76: Chinese Demand for Real-Time Location System (RTLS)

Solutions in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market

Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Chinese Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 79: European Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions

Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 80: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market in

Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: European Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions

Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: European Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:

2020-2027



Table 83: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market in

Europe in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 84: European Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions

Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: European Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions

Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 86: European Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 87: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market in

Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 88: European Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 89: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market in

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 90: European Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 91: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market in

France by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 92: French Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 93: French Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions

Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: French Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 95: French Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 96: French Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions

Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 98: French Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 99: French Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for

2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 100: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: German Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 102: German Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions

Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: German Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 104: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market in

Germany: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: German Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market in

Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: German Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 108: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market

Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 109: Italian Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Historic

Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 111: Italian Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions

Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 112: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 113: Italian Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 114: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market in

Italy: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 115: Italian Demand for Real-Time Location System (RTLS)

Solutions in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market

Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 117: Italian Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 118: United Kingdom Market for Real-Time Location System

(RTLS) Solutions: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market in

the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2012-2019



Table 120: United Kingdom Real-Time Location System (RTLS)

Solutions Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 121: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 122: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market in

the United Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 123: United Kingdom Real-Time Location System (RTLS)

Solutions Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: United Kingdom Real-Time Location System (RTLS)

Solutions Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 126: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market

Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 127: Rest of Europe Real-Time Location System (RTLS)

Solutions Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Component: 2020-2027



Table 128: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market in

Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Europe Real-Time Location System (RTLS)

Solutions Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 130: Rest of Europe Real-Time Location System (RTLS)

Solutions Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 131: Rest of Europe Real-Time Location System (RTLS)

Solutions Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 132: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market in

Rest of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 133: Rest of Europe Real-Time Location System (RTLS)

Solutions Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 134: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market in

Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million

by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Europe Real-Time Location System (RTLS)

Solutions Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market in

Asia-Pacific by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Asia-Pacific Real-Time Location System (RTLS)

Solutions Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component:

2012-2019



Table 138: Asia-Pacific Real-Time Location System (RTLS)

Solutions Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 139: Asia-Pacific Real-Time Location System (RTLS)

Solutions Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Technology: 2020-2027



Table 140: Asia-Pacific Real-Time Location System (RTLS)

Solutions Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Technology: 2012-2019



Table 141: Asia-Pacific Real-Time Location System (RTLS)

Solutions Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 143: Asia-Pacific Real-Time Location System (RTLS)

Solutions Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 144: Asia-Pacific Real-Time Location System (RTLS)

Solutions Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by

End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 145: Rest of World Real-Time Location System (RTLS)

Solutions Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 146: Rest of World Real-Time Location System (RTLS)

Solutions Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Million:

2012-2019



Table 147: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market in

Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component

for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 148: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market

Analysis in Rest of World in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 149: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market in

Rest of World: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Rest of World Real-Time Location System (RTLS)

Solutions Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 151: Rest of World Real-Time Location System (RTLS)

Solutions Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 152: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market in

Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 153: Rest of World Real-Time Location System (RTLS)

Solutions Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 68

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0960379/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



