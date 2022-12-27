Global Real-Time Bidding Market to Reach $95.3 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·20 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Real-Time Bidding estimated at US$15 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$95. 3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 30.

New York, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Real-Time Bidding Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032740/?utm_source=GNW
2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Mobiles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 31.7% CAGR and reach US$52.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Desktops segment is readjusted to a revised 28.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 29.2% CAGR

The Real-Time Bidding market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$16.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 29.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 27.2% and 25.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.1% CAGR.

Other Devices Segment to Record 26.6% CAGR

In the global Other Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 26.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -
Adobe
Appnexus (A Xandr Company)
Criteo
Facebook
Google
InMobi
Match2one
Mediamath
Mopub
Platform One
Pubmatic
Rubicon Project
Salesforce
Smaato
Verizon Media
WPP
Yandex


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032740/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Real-Time Bidding - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-Time Bidding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Real-Time Bidding by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobiles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Mobiles by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Desktops by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Desktops by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Apps by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Apps by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Media & Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Games by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Games by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail & eCommerce by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Retail & eCommerce by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Travel & Luxury by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Travel & Luxury by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Open
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Open by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Invited by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Invited by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Real-Time Bidding Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Real-Time Bidding Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-Time Bidding by Device - Mobiles, Desktops and Other
Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: USA 7-Year Perspective for Real-Time Bidding by
Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobiles,
Desktops and Other Devices for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-Time Bidding by Application - Mobile Apps, Other
Applications, Media & Entertainment, Games, Retail & eCommerce
and Travel & Luxury - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: USA 7-Year Perspective for Real-Time Bidding by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile
Apps, Other Applications, Media & Entertainment, Games, Retail &
eCommerce and Travel & Luxury for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 30: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-Time Bidding by Auction Type - Open and Invited -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 31: USA 7-Year Perspective for Real-Time Bidding by
Auction Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Open and
Invited for the Years 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-Time Bidding by Device - Mobiles, Desktops and Other
Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Real-Time Bidding by
Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobiles,
Desktops and Other Devices for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-Time Bidding by Application - Mobile Apps, Other
Applications, Media & Entertainment, Games, Retail & eCommerce
and Travel & Luxury - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Real-Time Bidding by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile
Apps, Other Applications, Media & Entertainment, Games, Retail &
eCommerce and Travel & Luxury for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 36: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-Time Bidding by Auction Type - Open and Invited -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 37: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Real-Time Bidding by
Auction Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Open and
Invited for the Years 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Real-Time Bidding Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-Time Bidding by Device - Mobiles, Desktops and Other
Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Real-Time Bidding by
Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobiles,
Desktops and Other Devices for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-Time Bidding by Application - Mobile Apps, Other
Applications, Media & Entertainment, Games, Retail & eCommerce
and Travel & Luxury - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Real-Time Bidding by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile
Apps, Other Applications, Media & Entertainment, Games, Retail &
eCommerce and Travel & Luxury for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 42: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-Time Bidding by Auction Type - Open and Invited -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 43: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Real-Time Bidding by
Auction Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Open and
Invited for the Years 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Real-Time Bidding Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-Time Bidding by Device - Mobiles, Desktops and Other
Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: China 7-Year Perspective for Real-Time Bidding by
Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobiles,
Desktops and Other Devices for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-Time Bidding by Application - Mobile Apps, Other
Applications, Media & Entertainment, Games, Retail & eCommerce
and Travel & Luxury - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: China 7-Year Perspective for Real-Time Bidding by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile
Apps, Other Applications, Media & Entertainment, Games, Retail &
eCommerce and Travel & Luxury for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 48: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-Time Bidding by Auction Type - Open and Invited -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 49: China 7-Year Perspective for Real-Time Bidding by
Auction Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Open and
Invited for the Years 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Real-Time Bidding Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-Time Bidding by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 51: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Real-Time Bidding by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-Time Bidding by Device - Mobiles, Desktops and Other
Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Real-Time Bidding by
Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobiles,
Desktops and Other Devices for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 54: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-Time Bidding by Application - Mobile Apps, Other
Applications, Media & Entertainment, Games, Retail & eCommerce
and Travel & Luxury - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 55: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Real-Time Bidding by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile
Apps, Other Applications, Media & Entertainment, Games, Retail &
eCommerce and Travel & Luxury for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-Time Bidding by Auction Type - Open and Invited -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Real-Time Bidding by
Auction Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Open and
Invited for the Years 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Real-Time Bidding Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-Time Bidding by Device - Mobiles, Desktops and Other
Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: France 7-Year Perspective for Real-Time Bidding by
Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobiles,
Desktops and Other Devices for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 60: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-Time Bidding by Application - Mobile Apps, Other
Applications, Media & Entertainment, Games, Retail & eCommerce
and Travel & Luxury - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 61: France 7-Year Perspective for Real-Time Bidding by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile
Apps, Other Applications, Media & Entertainment, Games, Retail &
eCommerce and Travel & Luxury for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-Time Bidding by Auction Type - Open and Invited -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: France 7-Year Perspective for Real-Time Bidding by
Auction Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Open and
Invited for the Years 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Real-Time Bidding Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-Time Bidding by Device - Mobiles, Desktops and Other
Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Real-Time Bidding by
Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobiles,
Desktops and Other Devices for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 66: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-Time Bidding by Application - Mobile Apps, Other
Applications, Media & Entertainment, Games, Retail & eCommerce
and Travel & Luxury - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 67: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Real-Time Bidding by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile
Apps, Other Applications, Media & Entertainment, Games, Retail &
eCommerce and Travel & Luxury for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-Time Bidding by Auction Type - Open and Invited -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Real-Time Bidding by
Auction Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Open and
Invited for the Years 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-Time Bidding by Device - Mobiles, Desktops and Other
Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Real-Time Bidding by
Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobiles,
Desktops and Other Devices for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 72: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-Time Bidding by Application - Mobile Apps, Other
Applications, Media & Entertainment, Games, Retail & eCommerce
and Travel & Luxury - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 73: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Real-Time Bidding by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile
Apps, Other Applications, Media & Entertainment, Games, Retail &
eCommerce and Travel & Luxury for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-Time Bidding by Auction Type - Open and Invited -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Real-Time Bidding by
Auction Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Open and
Invited for the Years 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Real-Time Bidding Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-Time Bidding by Device - Mobiles, Desktops and Other
Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: UK 7-Year Perspective for Real-Time Bidding by Device -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobiles, Desktops and
Other Devices for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 78: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-Time Bidding by Application - Mobile Apps, Other
Applications, Media & Entertainment, Games, Retail & eCommerce
and Travel & Luxury - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 79: UK 7-Year Perspective for Real-Time Bidding by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile
Apps, Other Applications, Media & Entertainment, Games, Retail &
eCommerce and Travel & Luxury for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-Time Bidding by Auction Type - Open and Invited -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: UK 7-Year Perspective for Real-Time Bidding by
Auction Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Open and
Invited for the Years 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 82: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Real-Time Bidding by Device - Mobiles, Desktops and Other
Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Real-Time
Bidding by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Mobiles, Desktops and Other Devices for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 84: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Real-Time Bidding by Application - Mobile Apps, Other
Applications, Media & Entertainment, Games, Retail & eCommerce
and Travel & Luxury - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 85: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Real-Time
Bidding by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mobile Apps, Other Applications, Media & Entertainment,
Games, Retail & eCommerce and Travel & Luxury for the Years
2021 & 2027

Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Real-Time Bidding by Auction Type - Open and Invited -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Real-Time
Bidding by Auction Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Open and Invited for the Years 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Real-Time Bidding Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 88: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Real-Time Bidding by Device - Mobiles, Desktops and Other
Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Real-Time Bidding
by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobiles,
Desktops and Other Devices for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 90: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Real-Time Bidding by Application - Mobile Apps, Other
Applications, Media & Entertainment, Games, Retail & eCommerce
and Travel & Luxury - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 91: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Real-Time Bidding
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile
Apps, Other Applications, Media & Entertainment, Games, Retail &
eCommerce and Travel & Luxury for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Real-Time Bidding by Auction Type - Open and Invited -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Real-Time Bidding
by Auction Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Open
and Invited for the Years 2021 & 2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 94: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Real-Time Bidding by Device - Mobiles, Desktops and Other
Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Real-Time
Bidding by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Mobiles, Desktops and Other Devices for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 96: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Real-Time Bidding by Application - Mobile Apps, Other
Applications, Media & Entertainment, Games, Retail & eCommerce
and Travel & Luxury - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 97: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Real-Time
Bidding by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mobile Apps, Other Applications, Media & Entertainment,
Games, Retail & eCommerce and Travel & Luxury for the Years
2021 & 2027

Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Real-Time Bidding by Auction Type - Open and Invited -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Real-Time
Bidding by Auction Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Open and Invited for the Years 2021 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032740/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Embiid, Harden help 76ers blow by Knicks to win 8th straight

    NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 35 points, James Harden had 29 points and 13 assists and the Philadelphia 76ers blew by the New York Knicks in the final quarter, extending their winning streak to eight games with a 119-112 victory Sunday. Georges Niang hit four 3-pointers in Philadelphia's fourth-quarter surge and finished with 16 points, while De’Anthony Melton added 15 as the 76ers got off to a good start on a four-game road trip after sweeping a seven-game homestand. The Sixers never led t

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Despite back-to-back blunders, Patriots playoff hopes alive

    That the New England Patriots are still alive in the AFC playoff race is not a credit to them as much as the good fortune of chasing some teams that have bumbled their way into Christmas even worse. Miami has lost four consecutive games. The Jets have lost four in a row. The Titans have lost five straight. What it all adds up to is that New England (7-8) will earn a wild-card berth if it wins its last two games. Here’s the problem: This week’s opponent may be the slumping Dolphins (8-7), but the

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Giants drop chance to clinch playoff spot in loss to Vikings

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the New York Giants putting together their first sustained drive at Minnesota, tight end Daniel Bellinger hauled in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and tried to pick up extra yardage. Vikings rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah came from behind and chopped the ball out of Bellinger’s hands and deftly scooped up the fumble at the Minnesota 24. The Vikings went the other way for a field goal. The ball continued slipping out of the hands of Giants players in a 27-24

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • COVID's confusing calendar grants Canada's relay champs immediate opportunity to repeat

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Raise your hand if the past few years have warped your sense of timing. Yes, my hand is up. In my brain, the Tokyo Olympics took place this past summer (it was actually summer 2021), and the Beijing Olympics feel like they happened a decade ago (that was this year… come on, man). Should we blame the pandemic? Of course we should. If you're keeping track, w

  • Vassell, Johnson help Spurs hold on to beat Jazz, 126-122

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 victory Monday night. The Spurs led 121-110 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. The Jazz scored seven points in 33 seconds, but they could not complete the rally. Lauri Markkanen had 32 points and Jordan Clarkson added 25 points for Utah, which had won two straight. Clarkson’s 3-pointer pulled Utah within 123-120 with 30.1 seconds remainin

  • NHL best and worst: Elias Pettersson finally finding his groove

    Elias Pettersson exploded for a five-point night to headline this holiday edition of the NHL's best and worst of the week.

  • Andersson's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night. Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s point streak to four games, with three wins in that stretch. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames wrapped up a successful four-game California road trip. Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals — the sixth

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.

  • Browns, Deshaun Watson eliminated from playoff chase

    CLEVELAND (AP) — On a freezing day for football, the Browns' most jarring chill came at the end. Unable to deliver the big play in the clutch, quarterback Deshaun Watson's second home game ended with him being sacked, perhaps a fitting conclusion for a Cleveland season grounded from the start. Watson threw three incompletions in the final minute — tight end David Njoku dropped a possible tying TD with 30 seconds left — before being thrown for a loss on Cleveland's final play as the Browns lost 1

  • Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay's defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to help the Packers come from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive. Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one interception for the Packers (7-8), who have won their last three games after starting the season 4-8. Miami (8-7) lost its fourth straight game and must win its final two to make the postseason. The Dolphins trailed by si

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Chargers face Colts on rebound after historically poor games

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts players spent the early part of this week revealing the unvarnished truth about their historic loss at Minnesota. They called it disappointing and embarrassing, and it's not the first time they've used those descriptions this season or even this month. Just nine days after allowing the largest comeback in NFL history and three weeks after yielding the second-highest fourth-quarter point total in league history, the Colts hope to use Monday night's prime-tim

  • AP source: Conklin, Browns agree on 4-year, $60 million deal

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Right tackle Jack Conklin has agreed to a four-year, $60 million contract extension to stay with the Cleveland Browns, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Friday. Conklin, who was in the final year of a three-year, $42 million deal he got in 2020 as a free agent, will sign the deal in the coming days, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the agreement. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, first told ESPN about the

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • Vejmelka sharp in Coyotes' 2-1 shootout win over Kings

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka had 26 saves and stopped all three shots in a shootout in the Arizona Coyotes' 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. Arizona’s Nick Schmaltz scored on a power play in the first period. Alex Iafallo evened it on the man advantage in the second, leaving the Coyotes tied heading into the third period for the fifth straight game. Nick Bjugstad scored on Arizona's second shot in the shootout after Vejmelk stopped Gabriel Vilardi. Arizona's Clayton

  • Broncos fire rookie head coach Hackett after 4-11 start

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday with two games left in the season. Owner and CEO Greg Penner said he'll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence while announcing Hackett's dismissal. Firing Hackett with two games left in a lost season allows Penner to begin his search for a replacement immediately. The Broncos scheduled a news conference for Tuesday, when they're expect