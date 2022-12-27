Global Real-Time Bidding Market to Reach $95.3 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Real-Time Bidding estimated at US$15 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$95. 3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 30.
2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Mobiles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 31.7% CAGR and reach US$52.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Desktops segment is readjusted to a revised 28.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 29.2% CAGR
The Real-Time Bidding market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$16.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 29.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 27.2% and 25.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.1% CAGR.
Other Devices Segment to Record 26.6% CAGR
In the global Other Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 26.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -
Adobe
Appnexus (A Xandr Company)
Criteo
Facebook
Google
InMobi
Match2one
Mediamath
Mopub
Platform One
Pubmatic
Rubicon Project
Salesforce
Smaato
Verizon Media
WPP
Yandex
IV. COMPETITION
