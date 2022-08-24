The Global Real Estate Software Market is expected to grow by $ 5.22 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Real Estate Software Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the real estate software market and it is poised to grow by $ 5. 22 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.

Our report on the real estate software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing middle-class population in developing economies, the growing need for cost optimization, and the increasing adoption of cloud-based software.

The real estate software market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape.



The real estate software market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• Cloud-based

• On-premises



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the use of blockchain technology in real estate management software as one of the prime reasons driving the real estate software market growth during the next few years. Also, the use of augmented reality by real estate companies and the use of big data and analytics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the real estate software market covers the following areas:

• Real estate software market sizing

• Real estate software market forecast

• Real estate software market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading real estate software market vendors that include Altus Group Ltd, AppFolio Inc., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., CDK Global Inc, CoStar Group Inc, CREATIO EMEA Ltd., Dassault Systemes SE, Fiserv Inc., Fortive Corp., IFCA MSC Berhad, International Business Machines Corp., LanTrax Inc, Microsoft Corp., MRI Software LLC, Oracle Corp., RealPage Inc., SAP SE, Yardi Systems Inc., and Yonyou Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Also, the real estate software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

